Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of which have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state health department.

Fifty-three of the state's 97 total outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address. In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases - roughly 10% of the state's total 5,747 count - and 34 deaths, the newly-reported data shows.

There is a lag in that data, however. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force appointed by Northam on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined by VDH as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.

The Richmond region is home to 18 of the 97 outbreaks, trailing only Northern Virginia for the most in the state.

The outbreak statistics aren't the only new data reported for the first time Monday by the state health department.

The agency released the number of test results by health district, showing a lag in testing in the Richmond region.

No health district in the region is among the top 10 leaders in testing in the state despite the high number of outbreaks. The Henrico district has received 1,420 test results and 1,276 in Chesterfield. Richmond has received only 907 test results, trailing less populous cities such as Roanoke.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized by the virus have been discharged.

The state health department does not report recovery statistics, health commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.

- Justin Mattingly

5,747 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 5,747 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 473 cases from the 5,274 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 41,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 149 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases confirmed in residents of 124 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises nearly 4 percent, to 5,274

After a steep jump of confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, the state health department reported a nearly 4% increase Sunday, to 5,274 confirmed cases.

Complications from the disease have killed at least 141 people in Virginia, the state reported, and 872 infected people have been hospitalized, an increase of 11 and 35, respectively, since Saturday. Nearly 40,000 people have been tested.

As of Sunday, 56 people had died of COVID-19 complications in the central Virginia region, which the state health department says extends from Hanover County to the North Carolina line. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico reported 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening.

Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday announced an administration task force that seeks to help nursing homes and long-term care facilities meet their staffing and personal protective equipment needs, among others.

On Saturday, the state reported its largest-one day increase of confirmed cases — 568 — bringing the total to 5,077.

Confirmed positive cases have doubled in the past week, from 2,637 last Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, seven hospitals in Virginia anticipated shortages of personal protective equipment and two feared they’ll be short of other supplies within 72 hours, according to a dashboard maintained by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The disease had claimed nearly 110,000 lives worldwide as of Sunday morning, according to data maintained by John Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The center had recorded a global total of nearly 1.8 million confirmed cases.

The number of positive cases and deaths likely is higher than reported, both in Virginia and around the world.

Virginia lags behind other states in testing capacity.

The Richmond area continues to see significant clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Henrico County has 379, the third-highest case load, behind Prince William and Fairfax; Chesterfield has 209; and Richmond has 154, according to the state health department.

Numbers reported by the VDH each morning are current as of 5 p.m. the previous day.

The state’s demographic data for COVID-19 cases is incomplete. About 45 percent of positive cases do not report race.

Of the tests for which racial data is available, Black people account for 841 cases, and white people account for 1,528. 503 tests are in a category labeled “other.”

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the state health departments’ Richmond and Henrico districts, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch he plans to release a racial breakdown of the districts on Tuesday.

