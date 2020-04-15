The number of coronavirus patients in Virginia requiring intensive care and on ventilators fell Wednesday as the state health department reported 41 more deaths without providing substantive details on the spike.

A total of 394 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, down from 422 on Tuesday. The state also saw a drop in ventilator usage, with 234 patients requiring one - a decrease from 276 the day before.

Thirty-one more patients were also discharged from the hospital, up to 752 total, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell, according to the organization.

VHHA's dashboard, which updates daily, showed Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, both confirmed and with tests pending, rose slightly overnight from 1,282 to 1,298. A total of 802 of those cases are people who have tested positive for the virus, down from 813 on Tuesday.

The data reported by the hospital association also showed some progress with personal protective equipment, which Virginia and other states have struggled to get enough of during the pandemic.

Six unidentified hospitals in Virginia say they will have trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours - half of what state officials reported April 8.

While the hospital association's data reported some progress Wednesday, statistics provided by the state health department show the number of confirmed outbreaks in Virginia continuing to climb.

There are 108 COVID-19 outbreaks - 60 of which are in long-term care facilities - in Virginia, up from 102 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Six of the outbreaks, which the VDH defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time, reported this week are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus' spread.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday the projections by UVA researchers show that “if we rush to get our lives back to normal, the number of cases will spike higher and earlier.”

Northam orders recreational businesses to remain closed until May 8

Recreational businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, will remain closed under the state’s order until May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Northam expanded an executive order issued on March 23 that was slated to expire April 23.

Northam said he based the decision on new projections, from the University of Virginia and others, showing that social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease in Virginia, but that lifting restrictions too soon could ramp up the spread and overwhelm hospitals.

“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.

The list of businesses includes museums, concert venues, indoor sporting facilities, beauty salons, barbershops and other personal care establishments.

At the same time, Northam said that the state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10, despite models from the University of Virginia that the state could see cases peak in August.

“I don’t have any intentions as of today to extend that,” Northam said, adding that the situation is fluid and that models change daily with new data.

He said it would be hard to predict two months in advance whether the order would be extended. He suggested that if the situation in the state improved, it could be lifted sooner.

“I know that’s frustrating. I love data, and I want to be exact,” Northam said. “But I’d ask all of your and our viewers to be patient.”

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a sign is seen at the entrance to a hall for a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

College Board will offer at-home SATs in 'unlikely' event that schools don't reopen in fall

Students could take the SAT at home if schools don't reopen in the fall, something Gov. Ralph Northam said he's confident won't happen if state residents continue to practice social distancing.

The College Board, which administers the college entry exam, announced Wednesday that it is canceling the SAT testing scheduled for June 6. It had already canceled other tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, there will be weekend SAT tests every month, starting Aug. 29, with the addition of a September testing to go along with previously-scheduled tests on Oct., 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 "if it's safe from a public health standpoint."

“We know students and educators are worried about how the coronavirus may disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do all we can to help alleviate that anxiety during this very demanding time,” said College Board CEO David Coleman.

In the "unlikely" event that schools don't reopen in the fall, though, the College Board said Wednesday that it will provide a digital SAT for students to take at home. It's something the New York-based organization has done this year for Advanced Placement tests.

"Like the pencil-and-paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college," the College Board said.

In a statement, the College Board said it "fully supports" college admissions offices, such as Virginia Tech's, who have opted for test-optional applications because of the pandemic.

“Our commitment to students is to give them as many opportunities as we can to show their strengths to admissions officers, while relying on the guidance of public health officials,” Coleman said.

Students who had already registered for the June SAT test and juniors who haven't taken the SAT will have early access to register for the August, September, and October tests, the College Board said.

The organization also said that, assuming schools reopen in the fall, it will offer the SAT in schools this fall to replace the SAT School Day normally held in the spring.

Gov. Ralph Northam said on a town hall Tuesday with WJLA in Washington, D.C. that he is "confident" that Virginia schools, which are closed for the rest of this academic year, will reopen if Virginians continue to practice social distancing and "continue to do what we're doing."

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is serving as the co-chairman of a new regional Education Recovery Task Force to help states determine how to re-open K-12 schools, among other things.

The task force, which will operate under the Southern Regional Education Board, will have representatives from 16 states.

Message on the cap of a Virginia Tech graduate during the college of engineering's graduation commencement in 2007.

Va. Tech waiving testing requirements for 2021 applicants

Virginia Tech is waiving its SAT and ACT testing requirements for next year's applicants.

The university announced Wednesday that it's making its admissions process test-optional for the 2020-21 admissions cycle, meaning the hallmark college entry exams aren't required. In a news release, Virginia Tech said that no advantage or special consideration will be given to students who take the tests and no penalty will be administered for applicants who choose not to take the tests.

“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” said Juan Espinoza, Tech's director of undergraduate admissions. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”

Espinoza added: “There is so much uncertainty out there right now, and students don’t need more to worry about."

According to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic.

Tech said that it will accept the revised grading policies that high schools have put in place with the classes shifting online.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, and the ACT have canceled spring testing because of the coronavirus pandemic. More information on the rescheduled SAT tests is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Tech announces virtual commencement details

Virginia Tech has announced details for its virtual commencement next month, including speeches from former football defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and poet Nikki Giovanni.

The online graduation event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 15. The ceremony, the university said, will also include speeches from President Tim Sands and student speakers, among others.

“Our graduates have demonstrated their ability to take on a global challenge and succeed. They have shown a deep commitment to the well-being of our community, which we will forever appreciate,” Sands said in a statement. “We will do all we can to give the Class of 2020 the honor and celebration they deserve.”

Tech canceled its May commencement last month, as have colleges across Virginia and the U.S.

The university said in a news release that this year’s graduating class is also invited to participate in formal commencement ceremonies in December or next May. There will also be a senior tailgate and free attendance to graduating students and at least two guests to Tech’s Sept. 26 home football game, “conditions permitting.”

The May 15 virtual graduation will stream on Tech’s website and will be available on-demand afterward, according to the news release.

41 new coronavirus deaths reported in Virginia bringing statewide total to 195

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.

The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized.

According to VDH data, there are coronavirus cases confirmed in residents of 122 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

More than 25 residents, staff test positive at Beth Sholom Living in Henrico

Beth Sholom Living announced Tuesday that it has more than 25 residents and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The statement didn't specify how many were staff or residents.

Residents are being treated at its healthcare center, which is isolated from the rest of the facility. As of Tuesday, there weren't confirmed positive cases in another wings of Beth Sholom.

"I think it's important you know that not everyone is affected by the coronavirus in the same fashion. In fact, in Virginia, the vast majority of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are doing just fine," said Morris S. Funk, president and CEO of the senior living center.

The statement said the facility isolated the first case at the healthcare center to limit spread, but there are now confirmed cases across all units of the healthcare center.

Soldiers walk in front of new barracks at Ft. Lee on July 21, 2014.

Civilian employee at Fort Lee dies from COVID-19

A civilian employee at Fort Lee's health clinic has died from the coronavirus.

The unidentified person worked at the Kenner Army Health Clinic, according to a news release from the base in Prince George County. They were admitted to the hospital April 6 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result two days earlier.

The person had been in self-quarantine since March 26 after they came in contact with someone off the base who had tested positive for the virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of our deceased team member during this incredibly difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Fogg, Fort Lee's senior commander.

A Fort Lee news release said other health clinic employees "at risk of inadvertent exposure" were told to take precautionary measures, including self-quarantine.

Prince George County, which includes Fort Lee, has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state health department.

The Virginia Correctional Center for Women on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Goochland County, Va.

Virginia prison inmate dies from complications of COVID-19

An inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 10 days earlier.

The woman, a 49-year-old offender serving a 9-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny, is the first Virginia prisoner to die from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections.

The woman was admitted to VCU Medical Center on April 4 and tested positive that day, DOC said Tuesday. She remained at the hospital until her death.

The department, citing privacy, did not identify the woman but said she suffered from underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C.

The Virginia Department of Corrections oversees about 30,000 incarcerated offenders and 12,000 employees. Currently, 44 inmates and 32 staff have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The VADOC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health during this pandemic and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections,” the statement said.

Richmond, Henrico to hold COVID-19 testing events in low income communities

Richmond and Henrico County health officials will begin testing residents in low income communities for COVID-19 next week.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the combined city and county health district, said the targeted in-person testing is needed to support people who are struggling or otherwise unable to get tested for the disease.

While health officials have been mostly responding to outbreaks at retirement communities and long-term care facilities to help vulnerable, elderly residents, they are now hoping to improve testing availability for minority communities where underlying health conditions are prevalent.

"We're looking at two populations; residents of long-term care facilities and un- and under-insured people of color throughout our community," Avula said.

He said the testing events are likely to be held at Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, the subsidized St. Luke and Henrico Arms apartment communities in Henrico and other locations in the city and county. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be distributed at the events.

After speaking in a press conference last week about potential racial disparities in how the virus is affecting people in the city, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Tuesday that African Americans make up about 60% of the 163 confirmed cases in the city. Seven city residents have died.

He and Avula said expanded testing will give officials a better idea of how the disease is affecting minority communities. They're also hopeful that it will wake up some people who may be disregarding the guidance of local, state and federal health officials.

"If you have underlying conditions, it could lead to your death," Stoney said. "That's why we have to take this threat seriously. We all do."

Photo of the expansion of James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium in 2011.

JMU plans August commencement 'if it is safe to do so'

James Madison University has a new date for an on-campus commencement.

President Jonathan Alger announced Tuesday that “if it is safe to do so,” JMU will have in-person commencement ceremonies Aug. 7-8. Other Virginia colleges have opted to move their graduation events online this spring or give graduating seniors the chance to walk in December.

JMU announced last month that its commencement had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alger said seniors will become official JMU graduates on May 8. The university will host a virtual conferring of degrees, Alger said, where seniors can still hear from the president, a student speaker and be formally presented as the class of 2020.

In a message to seniors, Alger said the Harrisonburg school will hold a series of events on campus and downtown Aug. 6-7 before in-person commencement ceremonies Aug. 7-8.

“If for health and safety reasons we are unable to gather in August, we will host these events at a later date,” Alger said. “We hope this does not become necessary, but acknowledge it is a possibility. Please be assured that we’ll do everything we can to provide a memorable commencement experience for you and your families.”

Alger said details about the August ceremonies are still being worked out.

Students cross the Lawn in front of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia in 2012.

UVA announces hiring freeze and won't give pay raises

The University of Virginia has instituted a hiring freeze and won't give pay raises as the school deals with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

UVA announced Tuesday that it is putting a pause on hiring for open faculty, staff and health system team jobs - unless an exception is approved by UVA executives - and won't give merit increases for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.

The Charlottesville school also said that it's limiting capital projects - only moving forward with projects that are in design or construction and are fully funded. UVA is cutting or eliminating non-essential expenses and the college's executive leadership team is taking a 10% salary cut, according to a news release.

“As always, but especially now, we must be exceptionally good stewards of our resources so that we can continue to carry out our core mission, and in so doing be of service to the commonwealth and beyond,” President Jim Ryan and his leadership team said a message to the UVA community.

They added: “At the same time, we must never forget that the people at UVA – our faculty, staff, and students – remain our greatest asset, and will be the key to our ability to weather this crisis and recover with strength.”

UVA classes have moved online for the rest of the spring semester, and the school has canceled all events on campus until at least May 15.

Students are receiving prorated refunds to cover part of spring semester room and board costs.

Exterior of store during opening day at the new Publix store on Forest Hill Avenue, July 25, 2018.

Employee of Publix on Forest Hill tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Publix supermarket at The Shops at Stratford Hills shopping center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.

Publix did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.

"As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19," a Publix spokeswoman said in an email.

"We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time," she said.

Three other Richmond-area grocery store employees - two from Kroger and one from Whole Foods Market - have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

An employee at the Kroger store at the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County tested positive last week and a worker at the chain’s store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

An employee at the Whole Foods store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive about 10 days ago.

Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the pandemic. Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.

VCU poll: 76% of Virginians approve of Northam's response to pandemic

Roughly three in four Virginians approve of Gov. Ralph Northam’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll.

The poll, conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, showed that 76% of those surveyed said Northam, a doctor by trade, was handling the public health crisis well.

Northam made Virginia one of the first two states to close schools for the rest of the academic year when he extended his closure order beyond the initial two weeks on March 23 and the state’s stay-at-home order, announced a week later, extends to June, one of the latest such orders in the country.

The survey of 812 Virginians was conducted via phone between March 25 and April 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points for all adults and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters.

Northam, a Democrat, has support from Republicans (68%), independents (70%) and Democrats (90%), according to the poll. The Richmond region’s 78% support figure is in line with the governor’s statewide favorability.

The same poll found that 50% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve of how President Donald Trump is handling the crisis, while 48% strongly or somewhat disapprove. Much of that support (83%) comes from Republicans, while 79% of Democrats disapprove of Trump’s crisis response.

“Trump’s 50% approval rating relative to the COVID-19 handling is his strong personal appeal with his base, and could be the hidden magnet amongst the electorate,” said Wilder, the former Virginia governor.

The VCU poll also reported that likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points among likely voters in Virginia.

