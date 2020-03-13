Gov. Ralph Northam is ordering schools across the state to close for at least two weeks.
The closures will start March 16 and go through at least March 27.
Northam announced the move Friday, saying it's being made to "keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19."
“I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus," Northam said. "This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The number of cases in the state has grown from nine on Wednesday to 17 on Thursday to 30 on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Richmond-area school districts had already announced plans to close.
More cases reported by VDH
According to the Virginia Department of Health website, there are 30 Virginians who have the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The numbers provided by the VDH showed cases for James City County jumped to seven from two.
Here's the statewide breakdown:
- 7 in James City County
- 6 in Fairfax County
- 5 in Arlington County
- 3 in Loudoun County
- 2 in Virginia Beach
- 2 in Prince William
- 1 in Fredericksburg
- 1 in Prince Edward County
- 1 in Hanover County
- 1 in Harrisonburg
- 1 in Alexandria
Richmond-area localities declare state of emergency
The Richmond region localities, including the city of Richmond and counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and Goochland, have all declared local states of emergency to coincide with the statewide declaration.
The region also announced the Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which will help the local governments work together in respond to the virus, as well as set up supply chains between the localities.
The announcements came at a press conference Friday morning held at the Richmond Police Training Center.
Local hospital concerned about shortage of tests, need for screening site outside of ER
Gov. Ralph Northam sat down with health care administrators at Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital on Friday morning to listen to their concerns about the arrival of the coronavirus in Virginia.
"We are dealing with the coronavirus," Northam said. "It is a reality and it is serious."
The number of positive cases in the state had grown to 30, nearly doubling by the day.
Hospital administrators said that their primary concern is the current lack of access to tests and said that they have had to allow many people to leave their emergency departments without being tested because they did not fit the current criteria for testing. They're also concerned about the availability of equipment, such as masks and ventilators, should the virus continue to spread.
Leigh Sewell, president and CEO of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Richmond Community Hospital, told Northam that the hospitals’ emergency departments are the only place where people are currently being screened for the virus in the Richmond region.
At every hospital entrance, anyone who enters is asked if they have symptoms associated with the coronavirus, whether they have traveled internationally and whether they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. If the answer to any of the questions is yes, the person is given a mask and then taken in to be evaluated. The hospital then tests for the flu and other respiratory illnesses before sending a swab to the state lab to be tested for the coronavirus.
“Right now, a lot of people are going home and not being tested,” Sewell said.
Bon Secours is now restricting visitation to its hospital patients, except for mother/baby and pediatric patients, in which case one partner or caregiver is allowed, and in cases where a loved one is dying or needs a visitor for their wellbeing.
The administrators recommended setting up ambulatory centers where people can be screened and it can be determined whether the person is sick enough to be sent to the hospital or if he or she should self-quarantine at home. This would help prevent sick people from exposing the virus to other people at the emergency department and would also help keep the emergency department free to treat the most vulnerable populations that are more at risk of serious complications from the virus.
Sewell also said that the development of a rapid result COVID-19 test that is more widely available is key.
Northam reiterated that the state is working on developing its own test for the coronavirus, collaborating with UVA and VCU, and pledged to support hospitals as they deal with the pandemic.
Right now, Bon Secours sends its samples to the state lab for testing, and to a private lab if the state says that the sample does not meet the current criteria to be tested, but physicians believe testing is beneficial. Sewell said that the turnaround time for test results at the private labs is 2-3 days and that they currently face staffing challenges, particularly on the weekends.
Tina Latimer, director of emergency services for Bon Secours Virginia, said that it’s important that the message get out to the general public and to health care providers that most people who get the coronavirus will be fine and should stay home and that only those who feel too sick to stay home should be sent to the emergency department.
Sewell added that the health system is working on preparing for staffing challenges, particularly if health care workers have children whose school has been cancelled. The health system is adding staff to its three day cares, which it plans to keep open.
Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday as Virginia's number of people testing positive for COVID-19 grew from 9 to 17. He advised all Virginians to avoid large gatherings "for the time being."
Public school districts started to announce closures as many public universities announced plans to suspend on-campus instruction and move to remote learning.
In the Richmond area, many grocery stores were seeing long lines and empty shelves.
Virginia prison cancel visitations
The Virginia Department of Corrections has cancelled visitations until further notice at its prisons across the state in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the facilities.
The department said in a tweet Friday morning that there are currently no known cases of the virus in the 30,000-inmate system with dozens of prisons. Visits will resume as soon as possible, said the department.
On average, about 4,000 people visit Virginia offenders in facilities each weekend, including international visitors.
Assisting Families of Inmates, which helps families get to prisons for visits, announced Thursday that all transportation to adult and juvenile facilities has been cancelled for the upcoming weekend and is suspended until further notice.
Also, the group's spring event, Giving in the Garden, scheduled for March 31, has been postponed. The reschedule date will be announced at a later time. Tickets already purchased will be honored at the new event date.
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
