Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday available projection models show COVID-19 cases in Virginia could surge between late April and late May.

In explaining his stay-at-home order, which extends until June 10, Northam said, "I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul."

During the regular briefing by the governor and state health officials, Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner, said officials are working on models that project the spread and peak of the outbreak, and they hope to be able to share Virginia-specific models in just days.

Northam also said the state has received a third shipment of PPE — personal protective equipment for medical workers — from the national stockpile, but he said we still need more.

"PPE remains a critically important issue," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey.

Vice President Pence tours Walmart distribution center in Virginia

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday traveled to Gordonsville, a town in Orange County, to tour a Walmart distribution center and highlight the importance of its supply chain amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Pence, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, thanked workers at the center, about 65 miles northwest of Richmond, for being “on the frontlines” and “putting food on the table for Americans,” according to a pool report from Gabby Orr, Politico’s White House correspondent.

Orr reports that one of the workers who oversees the loading dock wore a camouflage Trump hat and told Pence he’s been working there since 1996.

Orr reports that an employee cleaned the handle of a phone with a Clorox wipe to let the vice president speak over the intercom. Pence was introduced by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

“Thank you for doing a great job and keeping food on the table for the American people,” Pence said.

“We’re grateful for our farmers. We’re grateful for our grocery store operators. We’re grateful for Walmart.”

“The fact that you’re showing up every day – rolling your sleeves up and doing the work – it shows you love your neighbor and you love your country... Every day you come here, you’re making a difference for America.”

He added: “Here’s to that day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger than ever before.”

Before his remarks, Pence chatted with Earnest Allen, a delivery truck driver for Walmart Transportation.

“I had to come out and see a truck driver. You guys are burning up miles every day making sure the American people have food, supplies,” Pence said.

At the end of their conversation, Pence told Allen: “I’ll come back for that handshake. God bless you.”

- Andrew Cain

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden lays off 83% of its staff

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden announced Tuesday staff layoffs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the garden said 89 staff members - or 83% of its staff - will be laid off by June. Lewis Ginter has 107 staff members.

The garden hopes to re-open positions as soon as they can, and will let current staff know when that has happened with the hope that they will want to return. A core group of staff will remain to maintain operations and prepare the garden for its reopening, according to a news release.

The remaining staff is taking significant pay cuts.

“With this move, the Garden is putting its affection for neighbors, partners and community first. The steps allow it to remain viable during this time of indefinite closure and ensures the nonprofit Garden will be here to reopen as soon as conditions allow,” Beth Monroe, a spokesperson for the garden, said via email.

More than 65% of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's operating budget comes from a variety of earned income sources, including admission, membership, Garden Shop sales and facility rentals, classes, etc.

Since the garden’s closure on March 15, those income streams have dropped to zero. The garden said that a draw from the Garden’s endowment provides financial stability, but only for limited operations while the garden is closed.

In a message posted to the garden’s website announcing the layoffs, the garden said, “Our hearts are broken, but our spirit is resolute … We recognize the passion and efforts so many have put into the Garden, and we honor the work by ensuring the Garden can reopen.”

No severance is being offered at this time, but those being laid off will be paid through April 17. Accrued vacation time will be paid out where available.

Read the full statement here: https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/about/news/garden-message/

School playgrounds closed in Henrico

Public playgrounds at Henrico County schools are now closed.

The school district announced the closures Wednesday in accordance with Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order earlier this week. The order applies to playgrounds, restrooms, ball fields, basketball courts and tennis courts. Tracks and open field space on school grounds remain open to the public.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday announced similar closures at city schools and public parks. The city is also limiting access to the James River. Swimming, sunbathing, congregating in groups are forbidden, but people are still permitted to hike or run along the river.

- Chris Suarez

1,484 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 34 dead

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 1,484 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 234 cases from 1,250 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 15,344 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 98 Virginia cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses April 1 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 95 124.4
Williamsburg 9 60.4
Arlington County 119 50.1
Charlottesville 16 33.3
Goochland County 7 30.1
Louisa County 11 29.9
Charles City County 2 28.8
Loudoun County 105 25.8
Greensville County 3 25.8
Fairfax County 288 25
Northumberland County 3 24.7
Poquoson 3 24.6
Henrico County 78 23.7
York County 16 23.6

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 288
Arlington 119
Prince William 106
Loudoun 105
James City 95
Virginia Beach 88
Henrico 78
Chesterfield 59
Norfolk 33
Richmond City 33
Alexandria 32
Chesapeake 31
Newport News 29
Stafford 28
Albemarle 21
Charlottesville 16
York 16
Frederick 15
Hampton 14
Portsmouth 13
Louisa 11
Harrisonburg 10
Manassas City 9
Rockingham 9
Williamsburg 9
Gloucester 8
Prince George 8
Shenandoah 8
Spotsylvania 8
Accomack 7
Fauquier 7
Goochland 7
Lynchburg 7
Botetourt 6
Hanover 6
Roanoke City 6
Suffolk 6
Amherst 5
Culpeper 5
Franklin County 5
Isle of Wight 5
Winchester 5
Danville 4
Hopewell 4
King George 4
Mecklenburg 4
Orange 4
Petersburg 4
Roanoke County 4
Bedford 3
Fluvanna 3
Greensville 3
Madison 3
Northumberland 3
Poquoson 3
Powhatan 3
Warren 3
Amelia 2
Buckingham 2
Campbell 2
Charles City 2
Henry 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Nelson 2
Prince Edward 2
Rockbridge 2
Smyth 2
Tazewell 2
Washington 2
Waynesboro 2
Wythe 2
Alleghany 1
Augusta 1
Bristol 1
Brunswick 1
Carroll 1
Clarke 1
Covington 1
Franklin City 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
King William 1
King and Queen 1
Lancaster 1
Manassas Park 1
Montgomery 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Nottoway 1
Page 1
Pittsylvania 1
Radford 1
Southampton 1
Surry 1
Sussex 1

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM TUESDAY

Two in Richmond, one in Chesterfield die from coronavirus

Richmond’s first coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday evening. Hours later, Chesterfield County announced its first death from COVID-19.

Virginia Department of Health numbers released at 9 a.m. Tuesday showed 27 deaths and 1,250 confirmed infections — an increase of 230 cases from Monday morning. The deaths in Richmond and Chesterfield push the statewide death toll to at least 30.

The Richmond deaths were announced in a release from Mayor Levar Stoney’s office. It said the men — both in their 70s — had chronic underlying health conditions and died while they were hospitalized.

Both men had recently worked in New Jersey, according to the news release. The Richmond City Health District is investigating who may have been in contact with them.

The men were Greyhound employees, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family members and friends," said Crystal Booker, a spokeswoman for the bus service. "We are heartbroken and shaken by this tragedy and we have communicated with their families to offer assistance during this difficult time."

Booker added: "Both will be missed dearly and made a tremendous impact on those who knew them and our business."

The men, a driver instructor and driver manager, had participated in an out-of-town training, Booker said, which ended early due to COVID-19 precautions. The bus company is not releasing the names of the men, Booker said.

Karen Miller, the president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, which represents Greyhound employees, did not return a request for comment after normal business hours Tuesday, but the union identified one of the men in a Facebook post as a 72-year-old union member since 1974.

Stoney urged city residents to adhere to an executive order that Gov. Ralph Northam issued Monday directing Virginians to stay at home except for specific, limited purposes, such as travel to work deemed essential or trips to purchase food or medicine.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that this pandemic has claimed its first lives in our community, and my condolences go out to the families of these men,” Stoney said in the statement from the city.

Chesterfield's first death

The Chesterfield Health District said that the fatality there was a resident in his 60s and that no additional information about the man would be released.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19 related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, the Chesterfield Health District director. “Unfortunately, those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19."

Samuel added: "Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to stay home whenever possible and practice social distancing to minimize contact with others.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield more than doubled on Tuesday, with the Virginia Department of Health reporting 43 positive cases in the county compared with 21 on Monday.

- Justin Mattingly

Petersburg Area Transit shutting down fixed-route bus service due to coronavirus

Petersburg Area Transit is canceling fixed-route service effective 4:30 p.m. April 1 in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Two Petersburg residents were confirmed as having the virus as of Tuesday in data provided by the Virginia Department of Health online.

The company said Tuesday afternoon that it will provide emergency para-transit services for current para-transit riders.

20160627_MB30_CO_BONSECOURS_DN03

Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center opened in Chesterfield County in 2005. 

Bon Secours to furlough some staff not directly working to fight COVID-19

Bon Secours Mercy Health, which runs four hospitals in the Richmond region, announced Tuesday that it would place staff who are not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response on furlough without pay for up to three months.

The total number of furloughed employees includes 700 total full-time equivalents across seven states and 12 markets, which is less than 1% of the 51-hospital system’s total workforce of 60,000, according to Bon Secours.

In an email to staff, Bon Secours CEO John Starcher said that a recent projection estimates that the health system will have operating losses of more than $100 million a month as a result of the impact of COVID-19, including the cancellation of elective surgeries and primary care services.

“These decisions will help our ministry preserve life and provide vital health care services to the increasing number of patients that require care; be good stewards of our resources and provide adequate support to our care givers as they care for our communities; and be thoughtful about caring for those associates whose roles are vitally important to our ministry but are not directly supporting patient care during this time of crisis,” Bon Secours said in a statement.

The furlough is expected to last 30-90 days and employees will first collect paid time off until it runs out. After that, they will be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the statement from Bon Secours. The health system’s foundation also has a $60 million Associate Emergency Fund to help those employees who face serious financial challenges.

HCA Healthcare, which runs several Richmond-area hospitals including Chippenham and Henrico Doctors’, said that it has not made any decisions to furlough or lay off employees.

“HCA Virginia continues to plan to ensure we have the capacity, staffing, supplies, and equipment needed as the situation continues to evolve,” said Jeff Caldwell, spokesman for the health system.

VCU Health said that it is not planning staffing reductions or furloughs related to COVID-19.

- Bridget Balch

BetterMed Urgent Care offering drive-through coronavirus testing

BetterMed Urgent Care is offering drive-through testing for coronavirus at locations in the Richmond and Fredericksburg areas, with test results ready within 24 to 48 hours.

Testing is done by appointment only and appointments must be made on BetterMed’s website, www.bettermedcare.com, said Dr. Mark Rausch, the founder and a medical director of the clinics. BetterMed accepts commercial insurance or Medicare for the test, in which patients do not need to leave their vehicles. For the uninsured, the visit will cost $150, followed by a bill to the customer from the testing lab, Rausch said.

The locations doing testing are in Short Pump, Regency Square in Henrico, Ashland, Fredericksburg and Chester will start Wednesday, Rausch said. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The locations are only for COVID-19 testing and only one staff person at each facility comes into contact with patients in order to minimize risk, Rausch said. Patients who have other medical needs are directed to BetterMed locations that are practicing regular medicine but not treating COVID-19 patients.

Rausch declined to say from which lab he obtains testing kits and said BetterMed is operating on a day’s supply of kits or so. The company receives packages of testing kits almost daily. “They’re really difficult to come by,” he said.

He said BetterMed had tested about 350 people for COVID-19 as of Monday.

- Patrick Wilson

PHOTOS: Richmond and other parts of Virginia in the time of coronavirus and social distancing

