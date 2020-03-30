Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will order state residents to remain at home with some exceptions, as the state steps up its effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a source familiar with the order said.

Northam’s order will allow people to leave their homes to seek a wide array of essential services like medical attention, food, banking and more.

The order will also limit access to the state’s beaches, barring swimming and sunbathing.

People will still be allowed to engage in outdoor activities, as long as they follow the state’s ban on gatherings larger than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart from others. The state’s parks will remain open.

The decision represents an about-face for Northam, who on Friday suggested that there was virtually no difference between issuing an order and his ongoing requests for people to stay at home except for essential outings.

"We're talking semantics here. We're talking about how to enforce this,” Northam said on Friday. “However you want to describe it, all of the states giving the same direction, which is to stay at home."

The Northam administration has not shared details of the order, but Northam said he is making a “major announcement” during a scheduled press conference at 2 p.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a similar order Monday, directing Maryland residents to leave their homes only for “essential” reasons, which includes procuring food, medicine or reporting to work if they are essential workers.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper also issued a stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

- Mel Leonor

Richmond City Hall

Richmond city offices to remain closed until April 12

Richmond city offices will remain closed to the public until April 12. 

"The continued closure is designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the city said in a release Monday morning.

The city said essential city personnel will continue to work. A list of essential city services can be found here.

- Paul Whelan

Coronavirus drive through testing

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center set up a tent outside the York County hospital on Monday to collect samples for the coronavirus test.

Sentara warns of testing scam

Sentara Healthcare said a Virginia Beach resident received a bogus call over the weekend offering in-home COVID-19 testing.

Sentara said a caller claiming to be with the hospital system asked to come to the person's home to conduct a test. The caller claimed the person may have been exposed to someone with the virus. The Virginia Beach resident was suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara.

"No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test," Sentara said in a news release Monday. "If someone tries this tactic, deny the request and hang up. We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people."

The hospital system, which is the largest in the state and serves the Hampton Roads area, said they notified local authorities.

- Paul Whelan

1,020 coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's cities, counties

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. There are 95 cases in the Richmond area: 44 in Henrico, 25 in Richmond, 21 in Chesterfield and 5 in Hanover.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 30 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 73 95.6
Williamsburg 7 47
Arlington County 86 36.2
Charlottesville 13 27
Goochland County 6 25.8
Greensville County 3 25.8
Mathews County 2 22.7
Madison County 3 22.6
Louisa County 8 21.8
Fairfax County 224 19.5
Gloucester County 7 18.7

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 224
Arlington 86
Prince William 79
James City 73
Loudoun 61
Virginia Beach 52
Henrico 44
Alexandria 26
Richmond City 25
Chesterfield 21
Stafford 20
Albemarle 19
Chesapeake 18
Newport News 18
Norfolk 17
Charlottesville 13
York 11
Frederick 10
Hampton 9
Louisa 8
Gloucester 7
Manassas City 7
Williamsburg 7
Accomack 6
Fauquier 6
Goochland 6
Harrisonburg 6
Roanoke City 6
Shenandoah 6
Spotsylvania 6
Botetourt 5
Franklin County 5
Hanover 5
Prince George 5
Rockingham 5
Danville 4
Lynchburg 4
Mecklenburg 4
Portsmouth 4
Amherst 3
Culpeper 3
Fluvanna 3
Greensville 3
Hopewell 3
Isle of Wight 3
King George 3
Madison 3
Powhatan 3
Suffolk 3
Winchester 3
Bedford 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Nelson 2
Northumberland 2
Petersburg 2
Poquoson 2
Prince Edward 2
Roanoke County 2
Rockbridge 2
Tazewell 2
Warren 2
Washington 2
Alleghany 1
Amelia 1
Bristol 1
Charles City 1
Fairfax City 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
Henry 1
King William 1
Lancaster 1
Manassas Park 1
Montgomery 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Nottoway 1
Orange 1
Pittsylvania 1
Radford 1
Smyth 1
Southampton 1
Wythe 1

- Paul Whelan

1st case reported in Buckingham

Buckingham County has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The office of the county administrator sent a news release Monday morning saying a resident in their 50s was the county's first coronavirus case. 

To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided, the release said.

The case was not included in the update provided on the VDH website at 9 a.m. Monday.

Buckingham County is in the Piedmont Health District.

- Paul Whelan

