Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises to 3,645, a daily increase of 312 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 3,645 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 312 cases from the 3,333 reported Tuesday.
The VDH also said that 30,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 615 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 75 deaths - an increase of 12 since yesterday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."
The death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in five days at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Hea…
NEWS FROM TUESDAY
Attorney General Mark Herring has asked the State Corporation Commission to extend its mandated suspension of utility disconnections for non-payment and suspended late charges through June 10.
The commission regulates electric, water and natural gas companies throughout the state. On March 16, it announced the 60-day moratorium on disconnections to offset any financial challenges residential and business customers might face because of the pandemic.
A news release from Herring’s office says customers will still be expected to eventually pay their utility bills. Richmond and several localities in the area last month approved ordinances to eliminate late-fee penalties and interest on past-due bills through the next few months.
Herring is also asking the SCC to make it easier for utility companies to reconnect customers who lost utility service recently or before the order last month.
- Chris Suarez
Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission headquarters closed after worker reports symptoms of COVID-19
The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission headquarters will remain closed Wednesday after an employee recently reported symptoms of COVID-19.
The office was closed until further notice Tuesday to allow for cleaning and disinfection.
Farrell Newman, the chairman of the commission, said the employee is still waiting to take a test to confirm whether they are positive for the virus. “We can’t let anybody back in the building until we know the result,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
Newman said most of the office, including the sick employee, has been working remotely since March 20. He said the sick employee reported COVID-19 symptoms afterward.
Parties may continue to file documents electronically with the commission online while the headquarters remains closed, but filing deadlines are extended to the next business day after the Clerk’s Office reopens.
- Chris Suarez
GRTC modifying commuter routes
GRTC is modifying its commuter route service starting Wednesday due to a decline in ridership in recent weeks.
Spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said Express routes such as 23x/26x Glenside and Parham; 29x Gaskins; and 64x Stony Point will have fewer trips and in some cases use vans instead of buses until further notice.
The 28x White Oak Village line is temporarily suspended and the 102x Kings Dominion route remains closed.
Service for the 95x Petersburg route will continue to operate on its normal scheduled.
More details about the service route changes can be found online at ridegrtc.com.
- Chris Suarez
VCU will not refund tuition, mandatory fees
Virginia Commonwealth University will not refund tuition and mandatory fees, but will give students in its art school a partial reimbursement, President Michael Rao said Tuesday.
In a message to the VCU community, Rao said that full-time art students will get $350 and part-time students will be credited $42 per credit hour. VCU announced last month that with classes moved online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus, the university would give housing and dining refunds and credits.
VCU has faced growing calls from students, including during a virtual town hall last week, to refund tuition and mandatory fees with students learning remotely instead of in-person.
Rao said that won’t happen.
“Although we realize this is not the semester you or your faculty planned, it is the reality for college students in the United States and around the world,” he wrote. “Faculty, staff and administration have poured enormous effort and resources into making sure that courses can be completed, credits earned, degrees received and challenges surpassed.”
Rao specifically highlighted the work of VCU’s library and technology departments in helping with the change to remote learning.
“Tuition and mandatory fees ensure that all of this happens and can continue to happen this semester; therefore, no refunds will be issued for tuition or mandatory fees,” he said.
The online learning will extend into the summer as VCU announced that its summer session classes will also be held virtually. Rao said VCU has “every intention” of having in-person classes resume come the fall “as long as it is safe to do so.”
That could mean having a later start to the semester, he said.
For the Class of 2020, Rao said the university will host a virtual commencement starting May 8 and said May graduates are also invited to take part in VCU’s December commencement.
In Rao’s email, he said VCU instituted a hiring freeze last week, something ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam across all of state government. Rao said the freeze is a “preemptive step to help contain costs” for the next fiscal year.
VCU’s governing board is scheduled vote on a budget for next year May 8. The draft financial plan includes a freeze on tuition, something state lawmakers backed in the budget approved last month but an initiative with an uncertain future given the economic turmoil the pandemic has caused.
“However, understanding the economic uncertainties that the COVID-19 crisis has caused, the budget office has also modeled other state funding scenarios resulting in a range of tuition increases between 1% and 6%,” Rao said.
Public comment on VCU’s budget is accepted until 4:30 p.m. April 24.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia schools will be able to keep millions in federal money
Virginia schools will now be able to keep millions in federal education money they would have had to give back with schools closed for the rest of the academic year. The change was granted under flexibility given to the state by the U.S. Department of Education.
Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced Tuesday that the federal Education Department has given preliminary approval to Virginia’s request for waivers from provisions of the Every Student Succeeds Act and the General Education Provisions Act, which govern how and when federal education dollars must be spent by states and local school systems.
“Without this flexibility, Virginia school divisions would have had to return millions of dollars in federal funding — most of it supporting programs serving vulnerable students — that they were unable to spend by September 30 due to the closure of schools to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lane said. “These waivers will also allow divisions and the Virginia Department of Education to shift federal resources to supporting the technology and professional development for teachers necessary to expand distance-learning opportunities for all students.”
Lane submitted the waiver application Monday and it was approved two hours later, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act - the legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month to help with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic - authorized the flexibility.
Specifically, the waivers remove the cap on how much federal money school districts can use to buy technology and ease limits on how much unspent federal money that can be carried over from one year to the next.
“I would like to thank the U.S. Department of Education for its swift approval of our waiver request,” Lane said in a statement. “This additional flexibility will help our schools meet the needs of students during the pandemic and after.”
The federal Education Department must still grant Virginia its formal approval, but the agency has authorized Virginia to implement the waivers.
- Justin Mattingly
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises to 3,333 - a daily increase of 455 cases
The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths - an increase of nine since Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."
The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Virginia is likely significantly higher than the official numbers reported by the Virginia Depa…
News from Monday
A GRTC office employee has been on sick leave since late last month has tested positive for covid-19, the transit company announced Monday evening.
GRTC said the employee has not been in a GRTC vehicle or facility since March 27. A news release says the transit company learned of the test result over the weekend. Officials believe the employee contracted the disease from a relative and did not put passengers and other employees at risk because the case was contained early on.
GRTC bus service remains operational, but the transit company is encouraging patrons to ride only if it is essential.
The transit company is disinfecting its vehicle fleet and facilities daily and distributing gloves and masks to its drivers. It also eliminated fares last month so that passengers do not interact with fareboxes and ticket vending machines.
“I am grateful our employee and their family are already well on the road to a full recovery, and we look forward to welcoming them back at work as soon as they are ready,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. “For weeks, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed or have symptoms that may put GRTC at risk.
“We believe that our active engagement on social distancing for GRTC staff continues to reduce the spread of this disease.”
The sick employee is currently recovering at home and remains on paid leave.
- Chris Suarez
Governor: Virginians should wear face masks outside
Virginians should wear face masks outside to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday.
Northam, speaking at a news conference in Richmond, cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday that said people should wear non-medical, cloth masks.
“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air, and if you’re wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets,” Northam said. “It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face. You don’t need a medical grade mask to do this; in fact, you can make your own.”
Northam showed off his own mask, which he said was made by the Department of Corrections.
The CDC had initially recommended that only those with COVID-19 symptoms wear masks.
"Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure,” the CDC said in a statement last week.
Virginia law bars people from concealing their face, a measure passed in the 1950s aimed at unmasking the Ku Klux Klan. The felony carries a maximum of five years in prison.
Northam said the law would not be used to charge people wearing the masks to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.
“If you are wearing this face covering for the purpose of protecting yourself medically, nobody in Virginia will give you any problems; nobody will write any citations,” he said.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia using genetic technology to find virus’ origin
Northam also announced Monday that Virginia is among the first states in the country to use genetic technology to help public health officials better understand and track the scope of the virus.
Northam said the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services is using genetic sequencing to decode some of the state’s COVID-19 samples.
“Advances in genetic sequencing allow us to track and analyze COVID-19 better than previous outbreaks,” Northam said. “This innovative technology, combined with the work of our public health laboratory and epidemiologists around the commonwealth, will help us understand the virus, how it spreads, and how it may change. And that will give us more tools to fight it.”
So far, researchers have found evidence that the virus was introduced in Virginia in multiple places and not through a single source. Northam also said that there is “clear indication” of person-to-person spread within the suspected coronavirus outbreaks in the state.
“This genetic fingerprint gives us tremendous insight into this novel virus, helping us understand where Virginia cases originated and how they are being transmitted in our communities,” said Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services Director Dr. Denise Toney. “Providing this information in real-time is unbelievably valuable for public health officials as they determine how to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our communities.”
Northam said Virginia working with the CDC, along with international public health organizations and universities on the project, with the state also creating a library that stores the information of the positive samples it identifies and those tested at private labs, hospitals and universities in Virginia.
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia places PPE order
Some personal protective equipment is coming Virginia’s way, but state leaders say it will need more.
Northam said Monday that the state has signed a $27 million contract with Northfield, a Virginia-based logistics company, to get more PPE, including masks, gowns and gloves, to health care workers in the state. The first shipment, coming to Virginia from Asia, is expected to arrive April 13.
Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran, calling the state’s current PPE supply “woefully short” of what’s needed, said the order the first of many.
“Clearly the need even outweighs what that purchase would be,” Moran said. “We made it with alacrity, but we are going to need additional supplies."
Northam would not commit to joining a nationwide PPE-buying consortium that governors of other states, most notably New York’s Andrew Cuomo, have called for.
“We are working with the other governors. We are working with our leadership in Washington to follow our inventory, not only in Virginia, but for all the other states,” Northam said. “We also have a responsibility to prepare and we have prepared for the worst.”
Virginia has also started “meals ready-to-eat”, better known as MREs, to food banks in the state, which are seeing an increase in demand with many out-of-work.
Northam said the state is finalizing contracts for the three venues, including the Greater Richmond Convention Center, that his administration has tapped as emergency field hospitals.
Construction on the three sites is scheduled to begin this week, Northam said.
- Justin Mattingly
Anonymous donor gives $1M to VCU for coronavirus response fund
An anonymous donor has given $1 million to Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System to create a coronavirus response fund.
The gift, announced Monday by the university, comes with a challenge from the unnamed donor to have other members of the community make $1 million in additional donations for the “VCU COVID-19 Response Fund.”
“This extraordinary generosity provides critical funding to assist our academic health system in meeting the needs of our community,” said Peter Buckley, the interim CEO of VCU Health System, in a statement. “But just as importantly, this donor has come alongside our health care providers as partners in an unprecedented situation.”
The money, according to a VCU news release, will help pay for treating patients, research and supporting medical staff. Specifically, it will fund, among other things, rooms for hospital staff dealing with the pandemic’s impact that can’t go home without putting their families at risk, child care for staff and clinical trials as university researchers work on a potential treatment for the virus.
“The VCU Health System is on the front lines of this historic and unprecedented fight, and I am grateful for this generous support of our courageous and committed care providers,” said VCU and VCU Health System President Michael Rao in a statement. “This will enable and empower us to find solutions to one of humanity’s most pressing problems and allow those we serve to know they are in the very best hands.”
- Justin Mattingly
Virginia Department of Corrections: 19 inmates tested positive for COVID-19
The Virginia Department of Corrections reports that 19 inmates - 18 of them at two facilities for women and one at an outside hospital - and 9 staff have tested positive for the virus less than a week after the first cases were confirmed behind bars.
The department, which manages nearly 30,000 inmates in more then 40 facilities said it has taken measures to help keep COVID-19 out of the prisons and to curb its spreading once inside. Officials said they are following the guidelines of the CDC and Virginia Department of Health.
The number of cases at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women, a 500-inmate prison in Goochland, doubled from Sunday to Monday, from 6 to 12, said the department.
Advocates and critics continue pleas to the Northam administration to release more inmates. Parole ended for crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995. The administration says there are nearly 2,600 inmates who are eligible for parole or eligible for geriatric release by the parole board.
- Frank Green
Virginia hospital dashboard provides current updates on hospital capacity
A new online dashboard run by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association launched Monday says that 1,194 people either confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are currently hospitalized across Virginia.
This number shows a significant difference in reporting from the Virginia Department of Health, which reported only 497 cumulative hospitalizations Monday morning based on data collected as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The state has also reported only 2,878 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, about 2.4 times as many hospitalized cases there are.
A lack of testing and a delay in laboratory results has stunted the Virginia Department of Health in its ability to track how widespread COVID-19 is throughout the state.
According to the VHHA dashboard, 538 of those hospitalized have tested positive for COVID-19, 656 of those hospitalized have tests still pending. Of those hospitalized, 387 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 285 are on a ventilator.
Hospitals throughout the state report having 1,900 ventilators that are not currently being used by a patient.
Eleven hospitals have told VHHA that they are having difficulty obtaining personal protective equipment in the next 72 hours.
- Bridget Balch
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises to 2,878, an increase of 9.14% since Sunday
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 2,878 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 241 cases from the 2,637 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 24,521 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 497 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 54 deaths.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
The confirmed cases in the Richmond region are now:
- 207 in Henrico
- 108 in Chesterfield
- 105 in Richmond
- 18 in Prince George
- 17 in Goochland
- 14 in Louisa
- 13 in Hanover
- 12 in New Kent
- 10 in Petersburg
- 10 in Hopewell
- 4 in Charles City
- 4 in Powhatan
- Karri Peifer
