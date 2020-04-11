We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises again

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 5,077 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 568 cases from the 4,509 reported the previous day. There have been 130 deaths.

The VDH also said that 37,999 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 837 people have been hospitalized.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

News from Friday

Eight employees at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond have tested positive for coronavirus and are in isolation at home, hospital spokesman David Hodge said Friday by email. At least 39 patients have tested positive at the hospital.

“Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals with COVID-19 symptoms are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others,” Hodge wrote.

He declined to say how many hospital employees had been approved to work from home. McGuire VA has about 4,000 employees.

- Patrick Wilson

Unemployment relief

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Virginia will launch next week a program to add the $600 approved by federal lawmakers to weekly unemployment payments. The program also lets the state give unemployment payments to people who didn’t previously qualify, including people who are self-employed, gig workers and temporary workers.

"This health crisis has led to an economic crisis," Northam said. "Our strategy is clear. Fix the health crisis first, then the economic crisis."

The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that 147,369 people filed unemployment claims last week, the third straight week of record-setting claims.

Northam urged residents to continue practicing social distancing while also wearing masks in public.

“This is no time to let our guard down,” Northam said.

He did not go as far as mandating that masks be worn, which several other places, most prominently Los Angeles, have done.

“It’s just a strong suggestion,” Northam said.

He said that he was not aware of law enforcement having to issue any citations related to his ban on gatherings of 10 or more people. He also said he was unaware of the federal government seizing any Virginia orders of medical equipment, which has been reported elsewhere.

The state’s Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor on Friday about their concerns with reports that FEMA was redirecting medical supplies meant for states and hospitals elsewhere without notice.

“We implore you to explicitly and transparently lay out and publicly report on the federal government’s activities and plans, including the extent of the federal government’s acquisitions, how supplies obtained by the federal government are being allocated, who is making the decisions on where supplies go and when, and the federal government’s plans for its continued involvement in the medical supply chain over the course of the pandemic,” the letter reads.

Virginia order $27 million worth of PPE earlier this week. State officials said earlier this week that the order is expected to arrive Monday.

- Justin Mattignly

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia rises again



The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,509 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 467 cases from the 4,042 reported yesterday. There have been 121 deaths.

The VDH also said that 35,459 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 772 people have been hospitalized.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. yesterday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."

***

Richmond limits more parking around the James River

Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities is limiting access to Ancarrow’s Landing beginning Friday.

The department is instituting a vehicle limit at the South Richmond riverfront park at 1200 Brander Street, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. It will enforce the limit by preventing new cars from entering until cars there leave. A release did not specify the number of cars that will be allowed to park. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for the figure.

Parking along Brander Street is also forbidden. Cars will be ticketed or towed if parked there, according to the release.

The department has already closed parking lots at other popular James River hangouts, including those at Pony Pasture, Pipeline and Belle Isle.

The release cited Gov. Ralph Northam’s public health order banning gatherings of more than 10 people, an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Additionally, no parking signs are now posted on South Second Street between Spring Street and the 2nd Street Connector, as well as the 300, 400 and 500 block of North 5th Street by Brown’s Island.

- Mark Robinson

News from Friday

The official Virginia COVID-19 death count surpassed 100 Thursday, an increase based on delayed reporting of deaths that have occurred over the past two weeks.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death count more than doubled in the past three days, from 54 reported on Monday to 109 reported Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The increase in deaths, however, did not happen over the past few days, according to Virginia Department of Health Communications Director Maria Reppas. Rather, the numbers reported each day by the VDH can lag behind actual numbers, as it takes staff time to collect and review data for accuracy, she said.

“VDH has a lot of sources of incoming data that we use to calculate our COVID-19 statewide data,” Reppas said in a statement after the Times-Dispatch posted an article on the increase in the death count Thursday. “This information can change rapidly.”

The jump in deaths Thursday is attributable to the fact that the state had not yet entered deaths from the past two weeks at one Henrico nursing home, where 39 residents have reportedly died from COVID-19, into the state’s count until the past couple of days.

The largest portion of reported deaths have occurred in Central Virginia, which recorded 41 deaths as of VDH’s report Thursday, in spite of the fact that Northern Virginia has recorded the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Loudoun, Alexandria and Fairfax health districts alone have accounted for more than a quarter of all of the confirmed cases in the state.

However, the lag in state reporting of deaths, a significant lack of testing ability statewide and delays in labs processing results has stunted the state’s ability to track how many people in Virginia are infected with the virus or promptly report how many have died from it.

The state health department has declined to provide deaths by locality, siting privacy, in spite of the fact that neighboring Maryland and North Carolina release the information.

One Henrico nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, has accounted for the majority of deaths reported in Central Virginia – with 39 residents having died from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the state also rose slightly, from 1,289 Wednesday to 1,296 Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 469 – or about 38% -- required intensive care, and 285 – or 23% -- were on a ventilator.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday looked at confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states throughout March. Its findings suggested that adults over age 65 have higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the majority of people (nearly 90% in the sample set) had underlying medical conditions – with the most common being hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The state’s death toll and hospitalizations continue to rise in spite of improving projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that suggest that social distancing has helped reduce the projected death toll in Virginia. As of Wednesday, the projections estimated that Virginia would reach its peak resource use on April 20 and a total of 891 people could die by August 4.

These projections depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May and can change by the day.

Virginia hospitals also reported having more ventilators on hand Thursday, with a total of 2,734, compared with 2,574 reported Wednesday. Fewer hospitals said that they were close to running out of personal protective equipment, with 7 reporting they were having difficulty with replenishing their supplies in the next 72 hours, compared with 11 Wednesday.

This story was updated to reflect that delays in reporting accounted for a sharp increase in COVID-19 deaths from Monday to Thursday and to update the reported deaths at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

- Bridge Balch

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney implores city residents to wear masks

Worried by reports of racial disparities in coronavirus cases in other communities, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is imploring city residents and workers to wear masks in public and stay at home if possible.

At a news conference outside City Hall on Thursday, Stoney said he is concerned that the toll of the coronavirus could have an outsized impact on racial minorities who could be more vulnerable to medical complications because of covid-19.

“Those who are African American are not more likely to contract the disease, but because of underlying conditions in the community, such as diabetes and hypertension ... it could lead to hospitalization or going to intensive care,” Stoney said.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 120 positive cases and six deaths in the city due to COVID-19. City Hall will now remain closed through May 3.

Dr. Danny Avula, director of the combined Richmond and Henrico County Health District, said officials are still working to determine demographic impacts. He said some health care providers and facilities testing for the disease are not providing that data.

Fifty-one percent of the cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include racial demographic information.

“We've now committed staff to calling all of our positive cases and asking them what their race is so that we can manually enter that into the state database,” Avula said. “Hopefully moving forward that will just become part of the standard of how this is reported.”

Stoney said city initiatives aimed at uplifting minority and low-income communities may take a hit because of the pandemic’s economic impact, but that people can limit the disease’s impact on vulnerable minority populations by staying home, wearing masks, washing their hands frequently and following the guidance of health officials.

“Normally we don't see a lot of black and brown people wearing masks,” he said. “This is a time – now more than ever -- that everyone should be wearing masks. Everyone needs to practice common sense.”

-Chris Suarez

Judge rules against Southwest Virginia man’s church suit

A Russell County judge ruled against a Southwest Virginia man’s request to allow groups of 10 or more people gather in church for Easter.

Judge Michael Moore denied on Thursday retired teacher Larry Hughes’ appeal for a temporary injunction in a lawsuit filed earlier this week that claims executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam limiting the number of people that can gather in one place infringes on his religious freedom.

“The equities do not weigh in [petitioner's] favor based on this pandemic,” Moore said, according to a news release from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. “And to say that this injunction to be granted would be in the public interest is not defensible. So the court is going to deny the request for temporary injunction.”

The hearing was held via phone and closed to the press.

Herring said in a statement that he is “really pleased” with the decision.

“Science tells us that social distancing is the most important thing we can do to save lives and prevent the spread of (COVID-19), and that’s exactly what these orders are doing,” Herring said. “We are all having to sacrifice right now to keep ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities safe and our win today maintains these crucial safety measures.”

Hughes, a Christian, had filed the lawsuit Monday in advance of Easter on Sunday - what is normally an occasion that draws thousands to churches but will this year be celebrated mainly online via church live streams.

Northam’s executive orders 53 and 55 ban public and private gatherings of 10 or more people, specifically mentioning religious events both inside and outside. Hughes’ lawsuit claims that it’s unfair to effectively shut down religious gatherings but allow other businesses that have been deemed essential to stay open.

T. Shead Cook, Hughes’ lawyer, called Northam's action a “dangerous precedent” in a phone interview Thursday after the hearing.

“We’d hoped to be able to get some relief prior to the Easter weekend, but ultimately we knew it was going to be difficult,” Cook said. “We’re talking about a fundamental right that - in a time of crisis - has been eroded.”

Cook said the case will move forward, just not with the injunction before Easter that they had asked for.

- Justin Mattingly

Employee at Willow Lawn Kroger tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Kroger store at the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.

The employee is at home receiving medical care and the store remains open, a spokeswoman said.

Kroger didn't identify the employee, what job the person had at the store or when the person tested positive for the COVID-19.

This is the second Kroger store employee in the Richmond area to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 10 days.

On April 1, Kroger confirmed that an employee at the chain's store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico, near Regency mall, had tested positive for COVID-19. That Kroger employee is quarantined at home and had not worked at the store since March 13, a spokeswoman said. That store remains open.

An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico County also tested positive for the coronavirus last week, the chain said. That employee is in quarantine.

Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.

Kroger said its full-time hourly workers will receive a one-time special bonus of $300, while part-time workers will receive $150. The bonuses will be paid to workers who were hired on or before March 1.

- Gregory Gilligan

Number of confirmed COVID-19 in Virginia rises to 4,042 cases and 109 deaths - an increase of 34 deaths



The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,042 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 397 cases from the 3,645 reported yesterday. There have been 109 deaths, an increase of 34 since yesterday.

The VDH also said that 33,026 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 685 people have been hospitalized.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. yesterday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."