Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico districts, gave an update on COVID-19 in Richmond on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Richmond and Henrico County health officials will begin testing residents in low income communities for COVID-19 next week.

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the combined city and county health district, said the targeted in-person testing is needed to support people who are struggling or otherwise unable to get tested for the disease.

While health officials have been mostly responding to outbreaks at retirement communities and long-term care facilities to help vulnerable, elderly residents, they are now hoping to improve testing availability for minority communities where underlying health conditions are prevalent.

"We're looking at two populations; residents of long-term care facilities and un- and under-insured people of color throughout our community," Avula said.

He said the testing events are likely to be held at Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority properties, the subsidized St. Luke and Henrico Arms apartment communities in Henrico and other locations in the city and county. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be distributed at the events.

After speaking in a press conference last week about potential racial disparities in how the virus is affecting people in the city, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Tuesday that African Americans make up about 60% of the 163 confirmed cases in the city. Seven city residents have died.

He and Avula said expanded testing will give officials a better idea of how the disease is affecting minority communities. They're also hopeful that it will wake up some people who may be disregarding the guidance of local, state and federal health officials.

"If you have underlying conditions, it could lead to your death," Stoney said. "That's why we have to take this threat seriously. We all do."

- Chris Suarez

Photo of the expansion of James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium in 2011.

JMU plans August commencement 'if it is safe to do so'

James Madison University has a new date for an on-campus commencement.

President Jonathan Alger announced Tuesday that “if it is safe to do so,” JMU will have in-person commencement ceremonies Aug. 7-8. Other Virginia colleges have opted to move their graduation events online this spring or give graduating seniors the chance to walk in December.

JMU announced last month that its commencement had been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alger said seniors will become official JMU graduates on May 8. The university will host a virtual conferring of degrees, Alger said, where seniors can still hear from the president, a student speaker and be formally presented as the class of 2020.

In a message to seniors, Alger said the Harrisonburg school will hold a series of events on campus and downtown Aug. 6-7 before in-person commencement ceremonies Aug. 7-8.

“If for health and safety reasons we are unable to gather in August, we will host these events at a later date,” Alger said. “We hope this does not become necessary, but acknowledge it is a possibility. Please be assured that we’ll do everything we can to provide a memorable commencement experience for you and your families.”

Alger said details about the August ceremonies are still being worked out.

- Justin Mattingly

Students cross the Lawn in front of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia in 2012.

UVA announces hiring freeze and won't give pay raises

The University of Virginia has instituted a hiring freeze and won't give pay raises as the school deals with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

UVA announced Tuesday that it is putting a pause on hiring for open faculty, staff and health system team jobs - unless an exception is approved by UVA executives - and won't give merit increases for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1.

The Charlottesville school also said that it's limiting capital projects - only moving forward with projects that are in design or construction and are fully funded. UVA is cutting or eliminating non-essential expenses and the college's executive leadership team is taking a 10% salary cut, according to a news release.

“As always, but especially now, we must be exceptionally good stewards of our resources so that we can continue to carry out our core mission, and in so doing be of service to the commonwealth and beyond,” President Jim Ryan and his leadership team said a message to the UVA community.

They added: “At the same time, we must never forget that the people at UVA – our faculty, staff, and students – remain our greatest asset, and will be the key to our ability to weather this crisis and recover with strength.”

UVA classes have moved online for the rest of the spring semester, and the school has canceled all events on campus until at least May 15.

Students are receiving prorated refunds to cover part of spring semester room and board costs.

- Justin Mattingly

Exterior of store during opening day at the new Publix store on Forest Hill Avenue, July 25, 2018.

Employee of Publix on Forest Hill tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Publix supermarket at The Shops at Stratford Hills shopping center on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.

Publix did not identify the employee, the person’s job at the store or when the person tested positive.

"As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19," a Publix spokeswoman said in an email.

"We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time," she said.

Three other Richmond-area grocery store employees - two from Kroger and one from Whole Foods Market - have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks.

An employee at the Kroger store at the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County tested positive last week and a worker at the chain’s store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico had tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

An employee at the Whole Foods store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico also tested positive about 10 days ago.

Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the pandemic. Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.

- Greg Gilligan

VCU poll: 76% of Virginians approve of Northam's response to pandemic

Roughly three in four Virginians approve of Gov. Ralph Northam’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new Virginia Commonwealth University poll.

The poll, conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, showed that 76% of those surveyed said Northam, a doctor by trade, was handling the public health crisis well.

Northam made Virginia one of the first two states to close schools for the rest of the academic year when he extended his closure order beyond the initial two weeks on March 23 and the state’s stay-at-home order, announced a week later, extends to June, one of the latest such orders in the country.

The survey of 812 Virginians was conducted via phone between March 25 and April 8. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.51 percentage points for all adults and 5.68 percentage points for likely voters.

Northam, a Democrat, has support from Republicans (68%), independents (70%) and Democrats (90%), according to the poll. The Richmond region’s 78% support figure is in line with the governor’s statewide favorability.

The same poll found that 50% of Virginians strongly or somewhat approve of how President Donald Trump is handling the crisis, while 48% strongly or somewhat disapprove. Much of that support (83%) comes from Republicans, while 79% of Democrats disapprove of Trump’s crisis response.

“Trump’s 50% approval rating relative to the COVID-19 handling is his strong personal appeal with his base, and could be the hidden magnet amongst the electorate,” said Wilder, the former Virginia governor.

The VCU poll also reported that likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points among likely voters in Virginia.

- Justin Mattingly

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico, VA Fri. April10, 2020.

More than 100 coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia; 56 at long-term care facilities

The number of confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia eclipsed 100 on Tuesday, the majority of which remain in long-term care facilities.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 102 outbreaks in the state, up from 97 on Monday. Fifty-six of those outbreaks are in long-term care facilities, including Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County, where 84 residents and 35 health care workers had tested positive, as of Monday.

An outbreak, according to the state health department's definition, occurs when there are at least two laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases connected by people, place and time.

The uptick comes as the number of confirmed virus patients who have been hospitalized and discharged increased by nearly two-thirds since Monday.

That's according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which started reporting the figure Monday. According to the organization's COVID-19 dashboard, 721 people have been discharged - up from 467 on Monday.

VHHA also reported that 1,282 people with confirmed or pending COVID-19 tests are hospitalized, which is roughly 300 more than the 978 reported by the state health department. The two data dashboards have consistently had different hospitalization figures since the hospital organization started releasing data last week.

Roughly one in three of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit, according to the VHHA, and a little more than one in five are on ventilators.

The Henrico health district has the most hospitalizations (40) in the Richmond region, according to the state health department. It's home to the Canterbury skilled nursing facility in the western part of the county, which has been hit harder by the virus than all but one nursing facility in the U.S.

The Richmond region's 19 outbreaks still trail only Northern Virginia for the most in the state.

- Justin Mattingly

154 coronavirus deaths in Virginia as confirmed cases hit 6,171

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 6,171 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 and 154 people have died as a result of the virus.

That's an increase of 424 cases from the 5,747 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 42,763 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 978 have been hospitalized.

New modeling by UVA researchers that was made public Monday suggests social distancing policies are slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia. The projections also point to a mid-August peak for new cases in the commonwealth.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM MONDAY

Majority of Virginia's coronavirus outbreaks are in long-term care facilities

Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of which have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state health department.

Fifty-three of the state's 97 total outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address. In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases - roughly 10% of the state's total 5,747 count - and 34 deaths, the newly-reported data shows.

There is a lag in that data, however. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force appointed by Northam on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined by VDH as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.

The Richmond region is home to 18 of the 97 outbreaks, trailing only Northern Virginia for the most in the state.

The outbreak statistics aren't the only new data reported for the first time Monday by the state health department.

The agency released the number of test results by health district, showing a lag in testing in the Richmond region.

No health district in the region is among the top 10 leaders in testing in the state despite the high number of outbreaks. The Henrico district has received 1,420 test results and 1,276 in Chesterfield. Richmond has received only 907 test results, trailing less populous cities such as Roanoke.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized by the virus have been discharged.

The state health department does not report recovery statistics, health commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.

- Justin Mattingly

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

5,747 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 5,747 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 473 cases from the 5,274 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 41,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 149 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases confirmed in residents of 124 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

