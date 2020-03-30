Richmond city offices will remain closed to the public until April 12. 

"The continued closure is designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the city said in a release Monday morning.

The city said essential city personnel will continue to work. A list of essential city services can be found here.

- Paul Whelan

Coronavirus drive through testing

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center set up a tent outside the York County hospital on Monday to collect samples for the coronavirus test.

Sentara warns of testing scam

Sentara Healthcare said a Virginia Beach resident received a bogus call over the weekend offering in-home COVID-19 testing.

Sentara said a caller claiming to be with the hospital system asked to come to the person's home to conduct a test. The caller claimed the person may have been exposed to someone with the virus. The Virginia Beach resident was suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara.

"No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test," Sentara said in a news release Monday. "If someone tries this tactic, deny the request and hang up. We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people."

The hospital system, which is the largest in the state and serves the Hampton Roads area, said they notified local authorities.

- Paul Whelan

1,020 coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's cities, counties

The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 1,020 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 130 cases from 890 reported Sunday.

The VDH also said that 12,038 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 25 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 86 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. There are 95 cases in the Richmond area: 44 in Henrico, 25 in Richmond, 21 in Chesterfield and 5 in Hanover.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 30 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 73 95.6
Williamsburg 7 47
Arlington County 86 36.2
Charlottesville 13 27
Goochland County 6 25.8
Greensville County 3 25.8
Mathews County 2 22.7
Madison County 3 22.6
Louisa County 8 21.8
Fairfax County 224 19.5
Gloucester County 7 18.7

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

224 - Fairfax County

86 - Arlington County

79 - Prince William County

73 - James City County

61 - Loudoun County

52 - Virginia Beach

44 - Henrico County

26 - Alexandria

25 - Richmond

21 - Chesterfield County

20 - Stafford County

19 - Albemarle County

18 - Chesapeake

18 - Newport News

17 - Norfolk

13 - Charlottesville

11 - York County

10 - Frederick County

9 - Hampton

8 - Louisa County

7 - Gloucester County

7 - Manassas City

7 - Williamsburg

6 - Accomack County

6 - Fauquier County

6 - Goochland County

6 - Harrisonburg

6 - Roanoke City

6 - Shenandoah County

6 - Spotsylvania County

5 - Botetourt County

5 - Franklin County

5 - Hanover County

5 - Prince George County

5 - Rockingham County

4 - Danville

4 - Lynchburg

4 - Mecklenburg County

4 - Portsmouth

3 - Amherst County

3 - Culpeper County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Greensville County

3 - Hopewell

3 - Isle of Wight County

3 - King George County

3 - Madison County

3 - Powhatan

3 - Suffolk

3 - Winchester

2 - Bedford County

2 - Lee County

2 - Mathews County

2 - Nelson County

2 - Northumberland County

2 - Petersburg

2 - Poquoson

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Roanoke County

2 - Rockbridge County

2 - Tazwell County

2 - Warren County

2 - Washington County

1 - Alleghany County

1 - Amelia County

1 - Bristol

1 - Charles City County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Greene County

1 - Halifax County

1 - Henry County

1 - Galax

1 - King William

1 - Lancaster

1 - Manassas Park

1 - Montgomery County

1 - New Kent

1 - Northampton County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Orange County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Radford

1 - Smyth County

1 - Southhampton County

1 - Wythe County

- Paul Whelan

1st case reported in Buckingham

Buckingham County has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The office of the county administrator sent a news release Monday morning saying a resident in their 50s was the county's first coronavirus case. 

To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided, the release said.

The case was not included in the update provided on the VDH website at 9 a.m. Monday.

Buckingham County is in the Piedmont Health District.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM SUNDAY

Virginia Department of Health reports 890 cases of coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday that 890 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.

The VDH also said that 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Confirmed cases in the Richmond region as-of March 29:

- 40 in Henrico

- 25 in Richmond

- 13 in Chesterfield

- 7 in Louisa

- 6 in Goochland

- 4 in Hanover

- 4 in Prince George

- 1 in Charles City

- 1 in Powhatan

- 1 in New Kent

- 1 in Hopewell

Prince George to close offices to the public

Prince George County officials announced Sunday they will close county offices to the public beginning March 30 and move to staggered staffing through at least April 13.

Officials said the public will still be allowed to attend Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings under new guidelines that will adhere to Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders on gatherings.

The Virginia Opry has postponed its “Duo Night at The Virginia Opry” originally scheduled for April 24 due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release on Sunday.

The new date for the show has yet to be determined, but officials said the theater’s next show scheduled for June 27 has not yet been canceled or postponed.

NEWS FROM SATURDAY

Two more deaths at Henrico care facility

Two more residents from the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center have died from the coronavirus, the facility's medical director Dr. James Wright confirmed Saturday evening, bringing the death toll from the Henrico center to eight.

Six of the eight fatalities are males, according to Wright. There are also now 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility, up from 19 on Friday. Six staff members as of Friday evening have also tested positive.

The facility will be testing the remaining patients early next week, Wright said. As of Friday evening, more than 50 Canterbury patients were experiencing coronavirus symptoms, according to Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

The age range of deaths at the Henrico facility varies between 62 and 94. A 67-year-old male was the first death on Monday, according to Wright. The other deaths are: a 68-year-old male, who died on Tuesday; a 77-year-old male who died on Wednesday; a 78-year-old male and a 76-year-old male who both died Thursday; and a 94-year-old male, a 62-year-old female and an 87-year-old female who all died Friday.

Weekly unemployment applications must be filed

Anyone who has filed an unemployment insurance application (UI), must then file a weekly claim for each week or they will not be paid, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.

The VEC recommends the claim be done on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of each week for anyone who remains unemployed and wants to be paid for the prior week.

To complete and submit a weekly UI payment request, call 1-800-897-5630 or visit vec.virginia.gov.

Another Henrico senior living facility tests positive for coronavirus cases

Two more residents at Henrico County's Beth Sholom Senior Living have tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

One is currently at a local hospital while the other is receiving treatment at the facility, announced CEO Morris Funk on Saturday. Both lived on the same floor of the skilled nursing care unit prior to being tested.

On Wednesday, Beth Sholom, located on John Rolfe Parkway, said a resident at one of its assisted living communities tested positive for COVID-19.

"Beth Sholom is staying in contact with the local health department and our team continues to work diligently to ensure we are following all CDC recommendations," said Funk in a statement Saturday. "In addition, health department officials are assisting us in determining how our three residents contacted the virus."

The facility is currently employing shelter in place guidelines. Staff who could've been exposed to the three patients are self-quarantining.

Fort Lee has second confirmed case

A dental worker at Fort Lee, a military base outside of Petersburg, and two workers for Bon Secours Health System have tested positive for the coronavirus.

He has been self-quarantined since March 13 and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, according to a press release from Fort Lee. It's not confirmed whether anyone who came in contact with the person has tested positive.

This is Fort Lee's second confirmed case. The first was an active duty service member in his 30s on Tuesday.

Bon Secours Health System, which operates four hospitals in the Richmond area and three in Hampton Roads, also has reported that two of its workers have tested positive for the virus. They and are being treated at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville.

Both patients, in addition to individuals who potentially came in contact wit them, are being monitored by the Virginia Department of Health and Bon Secours.

VDH Reports 739 cases, 17 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 739 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 135 cases from the 604 reported on Friday.

The VDH also said that 9,166 people have been tested for the virus, 99 have been hospitalized, and there have been 17 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

According to VDH data, Henrico County had the most confirmed cases in the region with 31, followed by Richmond (20 confirmed cases) and Chesterfield County, which has 12 confirmed cases.

Confirmed cases in the Richmond region:

- 31 in Henrico

- 20 in Richmond

- 12 in Chesterfield

- 6 in Louisa

- 5 in Goochland

- 3 in Hanover

- 2 in Prince George

- 1 in New Kent

- 1 in Hopewell

- 1 in Powhatan

- 1 in Charles City

Tags

Load comments