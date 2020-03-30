Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered state residents Monday to remain at home except for certain necessities, stepping up the state’s restrictions on public activity to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The order — which went into effect Monday and will remain active until June 10 — allows people to leave their homes if they “must go out for food, supplies, medical care, or to get fresh air or exercise,“ Northam said during a press conference.

The order also allows people to travel to work, places of worship and childcare providers; and, for volunteering, caretaking and to seek social services.

“You should stay home to the greatest extent possible,” Northam said.

The order comes amid a still-growing number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia, where 1,020 people have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths. So far, 12,038 people have been tested.

Unlike a “stay-at-home” order issued in Maryland Monday, which can lead to jail time and a fine, Northam’s order does not carry a civil or criminal penalty.

Without a means for enforcement, the order simply brings Virginia’s messaging more in line with that of neighboring states like Maryland and North Carolina, while adding clarity to what the state deems an essential outing.

The directive is a change of stance for Northam, who on Friday said there was virtually no difference between issuing an order and his ongoing requests for people to stay at home except when needed.

"We're talking semantics here,” he said Friday.

On Monday — after a weekend of warm weather that attracted crowds to the state’s public spaces — Northam said many people have not heeded the call for distancing, prompting a more aggressive message.

Northam said the sight of the crowds, paired with anecdotes of health care professionals grappling with the disease in strained hospitals, became “personal” for the former U.S. Army physician.

“They are sacrificing their time. They're sacrificing perhaps their health, the health of their families,” Northam said. “I also see people congregating on the beach, that are completely ignoring what we're doing.”

Speaking directly to members of the weekend crowd, Northam said: “You are being very, very selfish, because you're putting all of us, especially our health care providers, at risk. And so until today, this has been a suggestion to Virginia. Today it’s an order.”

To that point, Northam’s order will limit access to Virginia’s beaches except for exercise and fishing.

People will still be allowed to engage in outdoor activities, as long as they follow the state’s ban on gatherings larger than 10 people and remain 6 feet apart from others, except family, household members or caretakers. The state’s parks will remain open.

The ban does not affect businesses that were already allowed to remain open, and which Virginia residents can still frequent on an as-needed basis.

In a separate executive order, Northam last week called for the closure of businesses that offer indoor entertainment, like movie theaters, museums and gyms, as well as personal care establishments, like barbershops and nail salons.

Restaurants can remain open as long as they only offer food via delivery or carry out. All other businesses can remain open, as long as they limit the number of patrons to 10.

At the same time, Northam said employees who can work from home must do so under the order.

“If you can work remotely. You need to do so. Companies need to allow that,” he said.

Asked about employees who feel unsafe at work amid COVID-19, the administration’s chief workforce development advisor, Megan Healy, suggested employees approach their managers, or file complaints with the federal Office of Safety and Health Administration or a state regional workforce agency.

Healy said that federal officials at OSHA were developing standards around workplace safety amid the pandemic, which the state would adopt when it receives them.

Northam’s ban on gatherings of 10 people or more will remain enforceable by state and local police, subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Asked why he decided to forgo a penalty for people who violate the stay-at-home order, Northam said: "This is not a time... when we're looking to put people in jail. But it's a time when I expect all Virginia to comply.”

Northam chief-of-staff Clark Mercer said that the administration, under the advisement of Attorney General Mark Herring, does not have the authority to levy a civil penalty for violating the executive order.

It’s only avenue would have been to allow violators to be charged with a crime, which the administration is reticent to do.

“For police to be able to arrest anyone on the spot, it’s a slippery slope,” Mercer said. “If we had the ability to enforce it civilly, that’s something the governor would consider. We don’t have the ability to do that.”

Northam’s order also clarifies that private gatherings of 10 people or more are also banned, whether they occur indoors or outdoors.

Furthermore, it bans higher education institutions from offering in-person classes, regardless of the size of the class, but allows for other functions.

“For purposes of facilitating remote learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions, institutions of higher education may continue to operate, provided that social distancing requirements are maintained,” the order reads.

Richmond ambulance workers infected

Three Richmond Ambulance Authority employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the ambulance service said Monday.

The employees include a paramedic, EMT and a support staff member. The authority said in a news release that none of the three "are believed to have contracted" the virus while at work and didn't interact with their co-workers or patients while they were ill.

All three self-quarantined, according to the news release, and one employee has returned to work after being isolated for two weeks. The other two are still quarantined at home.

"Our agency has and will continue to communicate with our staff members about the importance of practicing social distancing when possible, good hygiene, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), self monitoring during work days and days off, and notifying the agency should they start to exhibit any symptoms associated with COVID-19," the city's ambulance service said in the release. "We will continue to take steps to ensure our agency can provide necessary emergency services to the citizens of Richmond and we ask that (everyone) continue to do what they can to mitigate the spread of this disease."

SOLs officially cancelled

With Virginia schools shuttered for the rest of the academic year, most state testing is officially canceled.

The U.S. Department of Education approved on Saturday the state’s application for a waiver from federally-mandated state testing, something the federal agency said it would do earlier this month to ease the burden families, students and teachers are facing trying to balance school closures and a public health crisis.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane submitted the application on Friday, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release on Monday, with the approval coming a day later.

"I would like to thank USED for how quickly they are granting these waivers so that we can provide certainty for our educators and students," Lane said in a statement.

Lane and the state Education Department had initially said the application required approval from the Virginia Board of Education, but the federal agency said that wasn’t needed, according to the news release.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, the federal government’s primary K-12 education law, requires annual testing in third through eighth grades in reading and math, while mandating that states test students in science at least once during elementary, middle and high school.

While the reading, math and science tests have been canceled, Virginia’s testing system also includes tests in writing and social studies. Those tests aren’t mandated by federal law, but by state statute.

The state Education Department said it is “exploring options” for canceling those tests when the General Assembly reconvenes for its veto session April 22.

Sentara warns of testing scams

Sentara Healthcare said a Virginia Beach resident received a bogus call over the weekend offering in-home COVID-19 testing.

Sentara said a caller claiming to be with the hospital system asked to come to the person's home to conduct a test. The caller claimed the person may have been exposed to someone with the virus. The Virginia Beach resident was suspicious, denied the request and contacted Sentara.

"No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test," Sentara said in a news release Monday. "If someone tries this tactic, deny the request and hang up. We are heartsick that in the midst of a national health crisis, scammers would use our name to prey on worried people."

The hospital system, which is the largest in the state and serves the Hampton Roads area, said they notified local authorities.

Richmond closes offices to public, some public areas

Richmond city offices will remain closed to the public until April 12.

"The continued closure is designed to ensure the health and safety of residents, employees and the general public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the city said in a release Monday morning.

The city said essential city personnel will continue to work. A list of essential city services can be found at (http://richmondvaannouncements.blogspot.com/)

Richmond also announced it would close playgrounds and courts at public parks, as well as on Richmond Public Schools properties, beginning Monday at 5 p.m. Access to the James River would be limited as well.

Certain activities – swimming, sunbathing or congregating in groups – are now forbidden. Residents can still exercise along the river.

Richmond City Hall

Coronavirus drive through testing

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center set up a tent outside the York County hospital on Monday to collect samples for the coronavirus test.

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 30 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 73 95.6
Williamsburg 7 47
Arlington County 86 36.2
Charlottesville 13 27
Goochland County 6 25.8
Greensville County 3 25.8
Mathews County 2 22.7
Madison County 3 22.6
Louisa County 8 21.8
Fairfax County 224 19.5
Gloucester County 7 18.7

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 224
Arlington 86
Prince William 79
James City 73
Loudoun 61
Virginia Beach 52
Henrico 44
Alexandria 26
Richmond City 25
Chesterfield 21
Stafford 20
Albemarle 19
Chesapeake 18
Newport News 18
Norfolk 17
Charlottesville 13
York 11
Frederick 10
Hampton 9
Louisa 8
Gloucester 7
Manassas City 7
Williamsburg 7
Accomack 6
Fauquier 6
Goochland 6
Harrisonburg 6
Roanoke City 6
Shenandoah 6
Spotsylvania 6
Botetourt 5
Franklin County 5
Hanover 5
Prince George 5
Rockingham 5
Danville 4
Lynchburg 4
Mecklenburg 4
Portsmouth 4
Amherst 3
Culpeper 3
Fluvanna 3
Greensville 3
Hopewell 3
Isle of Wight 3
King George 3
Madison 3
Powhatan 3
Suffolk 3
Winchester 3
Bedford 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Nelson 2
Northumberland 2
Petersburg 2
Poquoson 2
Prince Edward 2
Roanoke County 2
Rockbridge 2
Tazewell 2
Warren 2
Washington 2
Alleghany 1
Amelia 1
Bristol 1
Charles City 1
Fairfax City 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
Henry 1
King William 1
Lancaster 1
Manassas Park 1
Montgomery 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Nottoway 1
Orange 1
Pittsylvania 1
Radford 1
Smyth 1
Southampton 1
Wythe 1

