Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that three field hospital centers have been selected that will add between 1,107 and 1,848 hospital beds to the state.

The Dulles Expo Center in Northern Virginia, which can accommodate 315 acute or 510 non-acute beds, the Hampton Roads Convention Center, with 360 acute or 580 non-acute beds, and the Richmond Convention Center, with 432 acute or 758 non-acute beds.

These sites were chosen because of their locations in the areas of the state with clusters of COVID-19 infection.

The Army Corps of Engineers will now work on entering into contracts, designing and building out the field hospital sites, which are expected to be complete in six weeks, Northam said.

Current projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate that Virginia will hit its peak in six-and-a-half-weeks on May 20.

State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said at the briefing that officials are looking at various projection models.

Northam and Oliver directed Virginians to look at online projections modeled by the University of Washington and the University of Pennsylvania as the University of Virginia continues to work on producing a more Virginia-specific model.

Still, Oliver cautioned people not to take the projections as predictions.

“They’re not an absolute factual prediction of what will happen,” Oliver said of projections models. “Take it with a grain of salt.”

Hospital systems across the state have been working for weeks to build additional bed capacity in their existing facilities, which is considered the state’s first-line response to the pandemic, state Health and Human Resources Secretary Daniel Carey said.

Carey said that hospital systems have also been reassigning health care workers from surgery centers where elective surgeries have been canceled to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

The main purpose of the field hospitals is to provide a place to move patients who are less critical or who are recovering so that beds in the hospitals can be freed up for more serious health emergencies.

Carey added that the Army Corps of Engineers is now working to scout additional field hospital sites in western and southwestern parts of the state, which have not yet been as hard-hit as the northern, central and Tidewater regions.

- Bridget Balch

Emergency funding will help provide temporary housing for homeless during pandemic, Northam says

Emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government will help provide housing to Virginia's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

Northam said that $2.5 million will help give temporary housing to the roughly 1,500 state residents who are homeless or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Northam said in a statement. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The money, Northam's office said in a news release, will pay for hotel and motel vouchers, food and medical transportation, among other things. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partially fund the effort for homeless people 65 and older, people with pre-existing conditions and people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.

More than 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus, the state health department reported Friday.

- Justin Mattingly

Richmond deploys relief website, joins with Robins Foundation to launch $1M crisis fund for families

The city of Richmond deployed an online hub Friday to bring people in need of help together with local nonprofits and donors who want to support them.

The website, RVAstrong.org, seeks to harness the power of Richmond’s sprawling network of nonprofit and government service providers and to identify people in immediate need amid the pandemic.

“We designed this centralized relief site as a place where those who need help can get it, and those who want to help can offer it,” Mayor Levar Stoney stated in a release. “Richmond is city defined by its resilience. We’ll get through this, but we have to support each other.”

Those seeking support may submit requests tailored to their needs, and those wishing to provide support may choose from causes broken down by category, such as housing, food, providing assistance to seniors, neighborhoods or families.

Stoney also is asking people to use the website to submit their personal experiences of adapting as schools and businesses shuttered to prevent the spread of the disease.

His administration is working to distribute printed versions of the resources to those without internet and to translate the site into Spanish.

The City and Robins Foundation also on Friday announced the launch of a $1 million crisis fund to provide immediate financial support to families awaiting federal relief.

The Enrichmond Foundation and the City of Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building will coordinate one-time payments for families with children in the City of Richmond, according to a release, which states money will be available as soon as April 7.

- Katy Burnell Evans

'We are trying to ... [control] the crowds': Richmond to close parking lots near James River

Starting this weekend, the city of Richmond will close its high-traffic parking lots with access to James River Park.

Those lots include the parking areas on Tredegar Street north of the river and Pony Pasture on the south bank, as well as popular entrances at the Pipeline downtown and West 21st Street in South Richmond.

“With the weather turning warmer, we are trying to help with controlling the crowds,” Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, wrote in an email.

On Monday (March 30), Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney banned many activities in and around the James River - including swimming, sunbathing or congregating in groups. Residents can still exercise along the river. Stoney also closed playgrounds and courts in city-owned parks and schools.

City-owned parks - such as Forest Hill, Byrd and Bryan parks - remain open.

“None of our parks are closed. There are just certain amenities that are closed. We ask that visitors adhere to the social distancing guidelines,” Jenkins said.

Previous Richmond parks and recreation closures include all dog parks, athletic fields, picnic shelters, park houses, community centers, administrative offices, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, and the cancellation of all department sponsored programming.

The James River parking lot closures will begin Saturday, April 4 and continue on the weekends only through Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order until June 10.

PRCF will continue to close the traffic gates in Byrd Park on Strollers Lane, Westover Road, and Trafford Road on the weekends.

The city will re-evaluate the need for closures and cancellations as the coronavirus situation evolves, Jenkins said.

- Colleen Curran

Virginia coronavirus cases push past 2,000 with 306 new cases in a day

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.

The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.

There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.

There are now 289 cases in the Richmond area: 112 in Henrico County, 89 in Chesterfield County, 76 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover County.

Fairfax County has the most cases of any locality with 372. There are now confirmed cases in 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. 

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses April 3 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 104 136.1
Williamsburg 9 60.4
Charles City County 4 57.6
Arlington County 135 56.8
Surry County 3 46.3
Harrisonburg 22 40.7
Amelia County 5 38.4
Franklin (City) 3 37.4
Charlottesville 17 35.3
Alexandria 56 34.9
Goochland County 8 34.4
Greensville County 4 34.4
Henrico County 112 34
Richmond (City) 76 33.2
Louisa County 12 32.6
Fairfax County 372 32.3
Winchester 9 32
Loudoun County 130 32
Manassas 13 31.2
Hopewell 7 31

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

Second COVID-19 death reported in Chesterfield Health District

A second person has died of complications from COVID-19 in the Chesterfield Health District, although state health officials would not say where the person lived in the district, which also includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan County.

Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the health district, said Thursday that a woman in her 40s had died of COVID-19, the second death from the coronavirus in the district this week. Samuel reported on Tuesday that a man in his 60s had died of the disease, although the health department did not specify where he lived.

“No additional information is being provided about this individual,” the health director said in the department’s announcement of the second death on Thursday.

- Michael Martz

1,706 cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 7 new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.

There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.

There are now 220 cases in the Richmond area: 87 in Henrico County, 73 in Chesterfield County, 52 in Richmond and 8 in Hanover County.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 100 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Fairfax County has 19 percent of the cases with a total of 328.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Virginia

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for Virginia stemming from COVID-19.

The White House said in a news release that Trump "ordered federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing."

The White House said federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the federal coordinating officer for U.S. recovery operations in the affected areas.

Tierney leads the federal government’s response to presidentially declared disasters and emergencies in the Mid-Atlantic.

- Andrew Cain

Woman in 40s who died of coronavirus did not live in Chickahominy Health District

Update: A spokesman for the Chickahominy Health District said the coronavirus-related death of a woman in her 40s did not live in the district’s jurisdiction of Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier story: A woman in her 40s that resides in the Chickahominy Health District has died of the coronavirus, district officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The health district, which covers the counties of Hanover, New Kent, Goochland and Charles City, did not specify where she lived and said no additional information will be provided at this time.

The death was not included in the statewide count released Thursday morning.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus.”

- Chris Suarez

HCA Virginia says staff with reduced hours will be redeployed or receive 70% of base pay

HCA Virginia, which runs seven regional hospitals, announced Thursday that staff members who have had a reduction in hours because many non-urgent surgeries and outpatient services have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will either be redeployed within the health system or will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.

The health system also said that those staff working in patient care facilities who are quarantined will receive 100% of their base pay regardless of where they were exposed to the virus, and those who don’t work in patient care facilities will be eligible for short-term disability.

HCA Virginia also instituted a universal masking policy, saying that all staff and providers in patient care areas will be required to wear masks at all times, that employees will have the option to have their scrubs laundered at work so as to avoid bringing contamination home, and that the company is working with hotel chains to provide free housing for those caring for COVID-19 patients if they don’t feel safe returning home.

HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30% pay cut until the pandemic passes and that its CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100% of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which aids health system staff in need.

The announcement of the changes comes as National Nurses United, a nationwide union for nurses, publicized this week that registered nurses at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals in seven states planned to protest the hospitals’ lack of preparedness for the pandemic and saying that some nurses were required to work unsafely without masks. Virginia was not among the states listed as having a planned protest.

NNU said in a press release that, in a national survey of nearly 10,000 registered nurses across the U.S., HCA had among the worst record for pandemic preparedness. The survey found that 35% of nurses at HCA hospitals reported having access to N95 respirators on their unit, compared with 52% at other facilities and 7% reported having enough protective equipment for staff and patients, compared with 19% of all nurses.

“HCA can well afford to be property prepared for the pandemic,” the NNU said in the press release, calling HCA the “wealthiest hospital corporation in the United States.”

- Bridget Balch

