Two in five of Virginia's confirmed coronavirus cases have come in the past week, a growth of nearly 3,000 cases.

Since last Friday, 2,982 more people have tested positive for the virus, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. A lack of testing, though, among other factors, means the number of COVID-19 infections reported by the state health department is likely significantly lower than the actual number of cases.

The state has a total of 7,491 positive cases, according to VDH data, with 48,997 people tested.

Virginia, with its estimated 8.5 million population, per the U.S. Census Bureau, is the 12th most populous state in the country, but 21st in testing, according to an analysis of data reported by the COVID Tracking Project.

Virginia has tested 13,538 people since last Friday, good for an infection rate of 22%.

While testing lags, the number of cases isn't the only statistic to spike in the past week. So has the state's death count, which has nearly doubled from 121 on April 10 to 231 on Friday.

The death figure reported by the state health department is likely lower than the actual number of deaths.

According to VDH's dashboard, which is updated daily, there have been 37 deaths in long-term care facilities, the result of 66 of the state's 117 total outbreaks.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, however, has reported that 49 people at the facility have died from COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized and discharged surpassed 1,000 on Friday, climbing from 951 to 1,110 overnight, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Patients in intensive care and on ventilators have fallen since last week, according to the association's dashboard.

- Justin Mattingly

VDH says 7,491 have tested positive for coronavirus in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 7,491 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 602 from the 6,889 reported Thursday.

A total of 231 people in Virginia have died from the virus, up 23 from the 208 reported yesterday.

The VDH also said that 48,997 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,221 have been hospitalized.

There are 1,094 cases in the Richmond area: 532 in Henrico, 291 in Chesterfield, 201 in Richmond and 70 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,476.

There are confirmed cases in 124 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

These 9 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville, Norton and Patrick County.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

About 50 people gather at Capitol Square to protest Virginia's stay-at-home order

Tired of staying at home, a group of roughly 50 people gathered Thursday on Capitol Square to protest executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam requiring that some businesses stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The people, the majority of whom did not wear masks as Northam has recommended, were part of a new coalition of groups - called ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine - that say the mandated closure of businesses and the stay-at-home order is a "recipe for disaster."

"They're uncalled for," said Hal Knight, of Springfield. "They're doing more harm than good."

The rally came on the same day the Virginia Department of Health reported that the state's death count from COVID-19 has topped 200. Roughly 1,000 people have been hospitalized by the virus and discharged, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The protesters gathered around the civil rights monument near the Executive Mansion, mostly talking with one another and having picnics. About a half hour into the rally, around noon, Capitol Police asked the roughly 30 attendees to spread out on Capitol Square. Law enforcement also closed entries to the area, leaving another estimated 20 people outside the access points to Capitol Square.

Capitol Police told attendees that they would issue summonses if they did not spread out. Executive Order 53 from Northam bans all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people.

Northam on Wednesday extended the forced closure of recreational and entertainment businesses in the state, including gyms and movie theaters, from April 23, when his order was set to expire, to May 8.

Thursday's protest was announced roughly two hours after Northam announced the extension.

"We're ready for Virginia to get back to work," said Daniele Jeffreys, of Henrico County.

Said Tarus Woelk, also of Henrico: "I support common sense, not fear."

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Northam's "top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe."

"Governor Northam will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health," she said. "He is grateful to the millions of Virginians who are taking this seriously and working together to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Kristen Lynne Hall, one of ReOpen Virginia's founders, said another protest is scheduled for May 1.

- Justin Mattingly

Virginia hospitals have discharged nearly 1,000 coronavirus patients

Nearly 1,000 people who have been hospitalized by the coronavirus in Virginia have been discharged.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which started releasing the figure this week, reported Thursday that 951 patients who have tested positive for the virus and were hospitalized have been discharged.

Also Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that the number of deaths in the state has exceeded 200, with 208 people having died from the virus, an increase of 13 from Wednesday.

While 951 people have been discharged, another 1,337 patients who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have their test results pending remain hospitalized, according to the hospital association. Of those patients, 800 are confirmed cases and 537 have their results pending.

The 537 people hospitalized while awaiting test results is the most since April 9, when 627 patients were in that situation.

Other figures reported by the hospital association, including the number of patients requiring intensive care (427) and on a ventilator (238) were steady from Wednesday to Thursday.

The state health department did report four additional outbreaks, up to 112 now - with 63 occurring in long-term care facilities. Since the agency started reporting the figure Monday, those facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus, have made up a majority of the outbreaks.

That includes an outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in western Henrico County, where 46 people have died from COVID-19, as of Wednesday.

Henrico’s 57 COVID-19 deaths are the most of any health district in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Fairfax district has reported 31 deaths, the second most, and 13 in Arlington to round out the top three.

All but 10 of the state's 208 deaths have been people over the age of 50, according to VDH.

- Justin Mattingly

Virginia coronavirus death toll surpasses 200; overall cases nearing 7,000

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.

A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,114 have been hospitalized.

There are 1,013 cases in the Richmond area: 497 in Henrico, 267 in Chesterfield, 188 in Richmond and 61 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,375.

There are confirmed cases in 123 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

These 10 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Fairfax, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville, Norton and Patrick County.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Republican leaders urge Northam to ease pandemic restrictions on businesses

Republican leaders are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to ease restrictions on Virginia businesses, hours after Northam announced he would extend the mandated closure of entertainment and personal grooming establishments.

“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.

Senate Republican leaders also urged Northam to develop a “schedule, that will allow our businesses to reopen as soon as possible.”

They also urged a regional approach to social restrictions, a proposition Northam has so far rejected.

The state’s rural southwest and southern region has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 when compared to the state’s central and northern regions.

At the same time, new projections from the University of Virginia on Monday predicted that even if the growth of COVID-19 cases slowed, hospitals in the state’s far southwest could still see demand past their surge capacity by September.

House Republican leaders, meanwhile, urged Northam to set “broad ground rules” and allow businesses to figure out how to best meet them while continuing to operate.

“Governor Northam should trust Virginians … and let Virginians do what they do best — innovate and overcome,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.

“Flattening the curve and getting back to work don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Reached for comment, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: “Governor Northam welcomes this input, and values his ongoing partnership with General Assembly members. He will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health — not politics. His top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.”

- Mel Leonor

Chesterfield Health District reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Chesterfield Health District, which also includes Powhatan and Colonial Heights, reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11. This is up from the five reported Tuesday and the 7 documented on the Virginia Department of Health website Wednesday morning.

The district declined to disclose dates of the deaths since it's part of the medical record.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the district has a total of 276 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases

There are four outbreaks within long term care facilities and two in correctional facilities, according to a written statement from Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health district director.

Of the four outbreaks in care facilities, only two — Spring Arbor at Salisbury and Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center — have been disclosed.

"For the health department to disclose the location of an outbreak, the outbreak must pose a risk to the health of the public or the facility must give the health department permission to disclose location," said Samuel, Chesterfield Health District director, in response to why the names of facilities with outbreaks aren't being released.

- Sabrina Moreno

Number of Va. coronavirus patients in ICU or on ventilators falls, while number of deaths and outbreaks increase

The number of coronavirus patients in Virginia requiring intensive care and on ventilators fell Wednesday as the state health department reported 41 more deaths without providing substantive details on the spike.

A total of 394 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, down from 422 on Tuesday. The state also saw a drop in ventilator usage, with 234 patients requiring one - a decrease from 276 the day before.

Thirty-one more patients were also discharged from the hospital, up to 752 total, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell, according to the organization.

VHHA's dashboard, which updates daily, showed Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, both confirmed and with tests pending, rose slightly overnight from 1,282 to 1,298. A total of 802 of those cases are people who have tested positive for the virus, down from 813 on Tuesday.

The data reported by the hospital association also showed some progress with personal protective equipment, which Virginia and other states have struggled to get enough of during the pandemic.

Six unidentified hospitals in Virginia say they will have trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours - half of what state officials reported April 8.

While the hospital association's data reported some progress Wednesday, statistics provided by the state health department show the number of confirmed outbreaks in Virginia continuing to climb.

There are 108 COVID-19 outbreaks - 60 of which are in long-term care facilities - in Virginia, up from 102 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Six of the outbreaks, which the VDH defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time, reported this week are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus' spread.

- Justin Mattingly

Northam orders recreational businesses to remain closed until May 8

Recreational businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, will remain closed under the state’s order until May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Northam expanded an executive order issued on March 23 that was slated to expire April 23.

Northam said he based the decision on new projections, from the University of Virginia and others, showing that social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease in Virginia, but that lifting restrictions too soon could ramp up the spread and overwhelm hospitals.

“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.

The list of businesses includes museums, concert venues, indoor sporting facilities, beauty salons, barbershops and other personal care establishments.

At the same time, Northam said that the state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10, despite models from the University of Virginia that the state could see cases peak in August.

“I don’t have any intentions as of today to extend that,” Northam said, adding that the situation is fluid and that models change daily with new data.

He said it would be hard to predict two months in advance whether the order would be extended. He suggested that if the situation in the state improved, it could be lifted sooner.

“I know that’s frustrating. I love data, and I want to be exact,” Northam said. “But I’d ask all of your and our viewers to be patient.”

- Mel Leonor

College Board will offer at-home SATs in 'unlikely' event that schools don't reopen in fall

Students could take the SAT at home if schools don't reopen in the fall, something Gov. Ralph Northam said he's confident won't happen if state residents continue to practice social distancing.

The College Board, which administers the college entry exam, announced Wednesday that it is canceling the SAT testing scheduled for June 6. It had already canceled other tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, there will be weekend SAT tests every month, starting Aug. 29, with the addition of a September testing to go along with previously-scheduled tests on Oct., 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 "if it's safe from a public health standpoint."

“We know students and educators are worried about how the coronavirus may disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do all we can to help alleviate that anxiety during this very demanding time,” said College Board CEO David Coleman.

In the "unlikely" event that schools don't reopen in the fall, though, the College Board said Wednesday that it will provide a digital SAT for students to take at home. It's something the New York-based organization has done this year for Advanced Placement tests.

"Like the pencil-and-paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college," the College Board said.

In a statement, the College Board said it "fully supports" college admissions offices, such as Virginia Tech's, who have opted for test-optional applications because of the pandemic.

“Our commitment to students is to give them as many opportunities as we can to show their strengths to admissions officers, while relying on the guidance of public health officials,” Coleman said.

Students who had already registered for the June SAT test and juniors who haven't taken the SAT will have early access to register for the August, September, and October tests, the College Board said.

The organization also said that, assuming schools reopen in the fall, it will offer the SAT in schools this fall to replace the SAT School Day normally held in the spring.

Gov. Ralph Northam said on a town hall Tuesday with WJLA in Washington, D.C. that he is "confident" that Virginia schools, which are closed for the rest of this academic year, will reopen if Virginians continue to practice social distancing and "continue to do what we're doing."

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is serving as the co-chairman of a new regional Education Recovery Task Force to help states determine how to re-open K-12 schools, among other things.

The task force, which will operate under the Southern Regional Education Board, will have representatives from 16 states.

- Justin Mattingly

