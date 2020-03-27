The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 604 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 144 cases from the 460 reported Thursday.

The VDH also said that 7,337 have been tested for the virus in Virginia. There have been 14 deaths and 83 people have been hospitalized.

There are confirmed coronavirus cases in residents of 69 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

124 - Fairfax County

63 - Arlington County

55 - James City County

44 - Prince William County

43 - Loudoun County

29 - Virginia Beach

28 - Henrico County

18 - Alexandria

17 - Richmond

12 - Chesterfield County

12 - Newport News

11 - Charlottesville

11 - Stafford County

9 - York County

8 - Albemarle County

8 - Norfolk

5 - Chesapeake

5 - Hampton

5 - Harrisonburg

5 - Louisa County

5 - Williamsburg

4 - Danville

4 - Fauquier County

4 - Frederick County

4 - Mecklenburg County

4 - Rockingham County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Gloucester County

3 - Goochland County

3 - Manassas City

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Shenandoah County

2 - Accomack County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Hanover County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Lynchburg

2 - Madison County

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Prince George County

2 - Spotsylvania County

2 - Warren County

1 - Amelia County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Botetourt County

1 - Bristol

1 - Charles City County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Franklin County

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Greene County

1 - Halifax County

1 - Galax

1 - King George County

1 - Mathews County

1 - Nelson County

1 - Northampton County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Orange County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Poquoson

1 - Radford

1 - Roanoke County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Southhampton County

1 - Suffolk

1 - Washington County

Woman in her 20s tests positive for COVID-19 in New Kent

The first case of COVID-19 in New Kent County was reported Friday morning by health officials. 

The Chickahominy Health District — which serves Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent counties — reported that a woman in her 20s has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman has been monitoring herself at home and her symptoms are resolving, a health district news release said.

According to statewide numbers released Thursday, this is the seventh case confirmed in the Chickahominy Health District: 3 in Goochland, 2 in Hanover, 1 in Charles City and 1 in New Kent. State numbers indicated that cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in residents of 62 of Virginia's 133 localities. This case would make that at least 63.

Most Virginia cases of COVID-19 are people in their 50s, 60s and 20s

The Virginia Department of Health released the demographics of the state’s 460 confirmed cases for the first time Thursday. It doesn’t yet include the same information for deaths and hospitalizations.

The chart provided by the health department breaks down these cases by age, sex and race.

Age groups 50-59 and 60-69 each make up 18.3% of confirmed cases, or 84 cases in both age group. That's followed closely by individuals aged 20-29 with nearly 16%, or 73 cases.

Age group 40-49 follows with 69 cases, then ages 30-39 with 67 cases.

There are 50 known cases of individuals aged 70-79; 22 cases for people aged 80 and over; 7 cases within the 10-19 age group; and 4 cases for kids 0-9 years old.

Women make up 211, or 45.9%, of cases while men are slightly higher at 242, or 52.6%. The sex for seven of the 460 individuals was not reported.

As for race, 280 cases did not have race reported, while 121 cases, or 26.3%, are white, 32 are Black and 27 cases are classified as other.

- Sabrina Moreno

Second Richmond police officer tests positive for COVID-19

A second Richmond police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the department.

The most recent case was confirmed Thursday is a man in his 40s. Earlier this week, a female officer in her 40s tested positive after having recently traveled to New York.

Both officers worked in the department’s First Precinct, which covers Richmond’s East End and Manchester.

Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico County Health District, said Thursday that after the initial confirmed case, several officers were asked to self-quarantine.

“RPD reported out this morning that one of those individuals from the close circle of contacts did test positive,” Avula said. “They were already in isolation. Because of that close contact, they’ve been quarantined.”

It remains unclear if either officer had any contact with the public.

“Adjustments have been made and staffing remains adequate,” the department’s release said. “First Precinct headquarters has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.”

- Ali Rockett

2nd COVID-19 case reported in Prince George

A second person in Prince George County has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Thursday.

A man in his 70s has been hospitalized, but is in stable conditions, according to a statement from the Crater Health District.

The first positive case in the county was announced Tuesday. The man in his 30s is a California National Guard soldier stationed temporarily at Fort Lee. He has self-quarantined, officials said.

- Ali Rockett

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses March 27 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 55 72
Williamsburg 5 33.6
Arlington County 63 26.5
Charlottesville 11 22.9
Galax 1 15.6
Madison County 2 15
Charles City County 1 14.4
Louisa County 5 13.6
York County 9 13.3
Mecklenburg County 4 13.1
Goochland County 3 12.9

Virginia coronavirus cases increase to 460 in 62 localities

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 6,189 have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia.

There are coronavirus cases in 62 Virginia cities and counties, and there have been 13 deaths statewide.

Case for the Richmond area include 21 in Henrico, 14 in Richmond, 12 in Chesterfield and 2 in Hanover.

These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a 19-hour lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

This is the breakdown of cases by locality, according to the VDH website:

79 - Fairfax County

54 - Arlington County

49 - James City County

36 - Prince William County

28 - Loudoun County

26 - Virginia Beach

21 - Henrico County

14 - Alexandria

14 - Richmond

12 - Chesterfield County

9 - Charlottesville

9 - York County

8 - Newport News

7 - Stafford County

6 - Albemarle County

6 - Norfolk

5 - Williamsburg

4 - Chesapeake

4 - Louisa County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Goochland County

3 - Harrisonburg

3 - Manassas City

3 - Mecklenburg County

3 - Portsmouth

3 - Shenandoah County

2 - Accomack County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Culpeper County

2 - Danville

2 - Frederick County

2 - Gloucester County

2 - Hanover County

2 - Isle of Wight County

2 - Lee County

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockingham County

2 - Spotsylvania County

1 - Amelia County

1 - Amherst County

1 - Botetourt County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Fauquier County

1 - Franklin County

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Halifax County

1 - Hampton

1 - Lynchburg

1 - Madison County

1 - Mathews County

1 - Nelson County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Orange County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Poquoson

1 - Radford

1 - Roanoke County

1 - Rockbridge County

1 - Suffolk

1 - Warren County

1 - Washington County

VCU converting dorm into overflow for non-COVID-19 patients; students weren't notified

Preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm its existing facilities, Virginia Commonwealth University is converting its Honors College dormitory into overflow space for patients without the virus.

“We hope that there is no need to use the building for overflow low level acuity patients, but we consider it part of our community service mission to be prepared to help in this time of crisis,” the university said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

The statement said the dorm is “one of the sites” VCU has identified that could accommodate additional patients during the pandemic. A spokeswoman said there were “no other university properties planned for surge capacity.”

The VCU Health System is paying for the dorm’s conversion, but will seek reimbursement from federal emergency funds, a spokeswoman said.

A team of movers began emptying out the West Grace Street dorm on Wednesday. The building used to house a hospital and has about 180 rooms. VCU bought and converted it into student housing in 2001.

A video one of the movers took showed belongings in some rooms. The possessions were boxed up and taken to storage units, the university said in a statement.

Students who lived in the building learned the news as the video began circulating on social media Wednesday. Many said they were angered the school did not notify them.

The university apologized for not sharing the “emergency decision” with them beforehand.

“Unfortunately, this work began before we were able to notify students and their families of this emergency decision. We apologize for that. We are operating in a crisis situation with many moving parts. We will do better and ask for your understanding as we work through this crisis together. Our priority remains the health and safety of our students and our community.”

Two weeks ago, VCU was among the many Virginia universities that decided to close their residence halls as students switched to online instruction because of the spread of COVID-19.

On March 12, an announcement on VCU's housing website said students could leave items in the dorms and would be able to pick the belongings up at select times throughout the next week. The announcement also said card access would be shut off on Monday, March 16.

- Mark Robinson

Sentara says COVID-19 test results could take at least 10 days

Sentara Healthcare, the state's largest hospital system, said Thursday that due to increased volume it could take patients 10 days or longer to get results from COVID-19 tests.

Sentara has been offering drive-through screening at multiple locations in the Hampton Roads area since last week.

"As you are aware, there is a large increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted throughout the country, including Virginia and North Carolina," Sentara said in a news release. "As a result, we are now experiencing longer turnaround times in receiving and communicating these results to patients."

- Paul Whelan

City of Richmond to close dog parks and some regular park gates Saturday

Richmond will close the city dog parks and some traffic gates beginning Saturday.

Barker Field, Chimborazo and Northside dog parks — as well as traffic gates at Byrd Park on Strollers Lane and Westover and Trafford roads — will close "in response to the coronavirus and concerns about public health and safety," the city’s department of parks announced Thursday.

The rest of Richmond's parks and trails remain open.

The traffic gate closures at Byrd Park are "aimed to reduce vehicle traffic within the park and allow patrons more space to move around," according to a news release.

Richmond had already banned the use of the city' athletic fields, picnic shelters, and park houses and cancelled all department programs and activities.

- Colleen Curran

