The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.

The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.

There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.

There are now 289 cases in the Richmond area: 112 in Henrico County, 89 in Chesterfield County, 76 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover County.

Fairfax County has the most cases of any locality with 372. There are now confirmed cases in 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. 

Highest case rate per capita in Virginia

This uses April 3 data from the Virginia Department of Health and 2018 population estimates for Virginia cities and counties according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Highest case rate per capita Cases Rate per 100,000
James City County 104 136.1
Williamsburg 9 60.4
Charles City County 4 57.6
Arlington County 135 56.8
Surry County 3 46.3
Harrisonburg 22 40.7
Amelia County 5 38.4
Franklin (City) 3 37.4
Charlottesville 17 35.3
Alexandria 56 34.9
Goochland County 8 34.4
Greensville County 4 34.4
Henrico County 112 34
Richmond (City) 76 33.2
Louisa County 12 32.6
Fairfax County 372 32.3
Winchester 9 32
Loudoun County 130 32
Manassas 13 31.2
Hopewell 7 31

NEWS FROM THURSDAY

Second COVID-19 death reported in Chesterfield Health District

A second person has died of complications from COVID-19 in the Chesterfield Health District, although state health officials would not say where the person lived in the district, which also includes Colonial Heights and Powhatan County.

Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the health district, said Thursday that a woman in her 40s had died of COVID-19, the second death from the coronavirus in the district this week. Samuel reported on Tuesday that a man in his 60s had died of the disease, although the health department did not specify where he lived.

“No additional information is being provided about this individual,” the health director said in the department’s announcement of the second death on Thursday.

- Michael Martz

1,706 cases of coronavirus in Virginia; 7 new deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 1,706 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 222 cases from the 1,484 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 17,589 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 246 have been hospitalized.

There have been 41 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 7 from Wednesday.

There are now 220 cases in the Richmond area: 87 in Henrico County, 73 in Chesterfield County, 52 in Richmond and 8 in Hanover County.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 100 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Fairfax County has 19 percent of the cases with a total of 328.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Virginia

President Donald Trump on Thursday approved a major disaster declaration for Virginia stemming from COVID-19.

The White House said in a news release that Trump "ordered federal assistance to supplement commonwealth, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing."

The White House said federal funding is available to Commonwealth, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the state impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the federal coordinating officer for U.S. recovery operations in the affected areas.

Tierney leads the federal government’s response to presidentially declared disasters and emergencies in the Mid-Atlantic.

- Andrew Cain

Woman in 40s who died of coronavirus did not live in Chickahominy Health District

Update: A spokesman for the Chickahominy Health District said the coronavirus-related death of a woman in her 40s did not live in the district’s jurisdiction of Hanover, Goochland, New Kent and Charles City counties.

No other details were immediately available.

Earlier story: A woman in her 40s that resides in the Chickahominy Health District has died of the coronavirus, district officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The health district, which covers the counties of Hanover, New Kent, Goochland and Charles City, did not specify where she lived and said no additional information will be provided at this time.

The death was not included in the statewide count released Thursday morning.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to her family and friends,” said Chickahominy Health District Director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “This death, along with the increasing number of coronavirus cases being discovered in the community, is a reminder that we all share a responsibility in slowing the spread of this virus.”

- Chris Suarez

HCA Virginia says staff with reduced hours will be redeployed or receive 70% of base pay

HCA Virginia, which runs seven regional hospitals, announced Thursday that staff members who have had a reduction in hours because many non-urgent surgeries and outpatient services have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will either be redeployed within the health system or will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks.

The health system also said that those staff working in patient care facilities who are quarantined will receive 100% of their base pay regardless of where they were exposed to the virus, and those who don’t work in patient care facilities will be eligible for short-term disability.

HCA Virginia also instituted a universal masking policy, saying that all staff and providers in patient care areas will be required to wear masks at all times, that employees will have the option to have their scrubs laundered at work so as to avoid bringing contamination home, and that the company is working with hotel chains to provide free housing for those caring for COVID-19 patients if they don’t feel safe returning home.

HCA Healthcare announced that its senior leadership team will take a 30% pay cut until the pandemic passes and that its CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100% of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which aids health system staff in need.

The announcement of the changes comes as National Nurses United, a nationwide union for nurses, publicized this week that registered nurses at 15 HCA Healthcare hospitals in seven states planned to protest the hospitals’ lack of preparedness for the pandemic and saying that some nurses were required to work unsafely without masks. Virginia was not among the states listed as having a planned protest.

NNU said in a press release that, in a national survey of nearly 10,000 registered nurses across the U.S., HCA had among the worst record for pandemic preparedness. The survey found that 35% of nurses at HCA hospitals reported having access to N95 respirators on their unit, compared with 52% at other facilities and 7% reported having enough protective equipment for staff and patients, compared with 19% of all nurses.

“HCA can well afford to be property prepared for the pandemic,” the NNU said in the press release, calling HCA the “wealthiest hospital corporation in the United States.”

- Bridget Balch

