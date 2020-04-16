The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.

A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,114 have been hospitalized.

There are 1,013 cases in the Richmond area: 497 in Henrico, 267 in Chesterfield, 188 in Richmond and 61 in Hanover.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 1,375.

There a confirmed cases in 123 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

These 10 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Fairfax, Falls Church, Grayson County, Highland County, Martinsville, Norton and Patrick County.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

(This is breaking news. This story and related graphics will update.)

NEWS FROM WEDNESDAY

Republican leaders urge Northam to ease pandemic restrictions on businesses

Republican leaders are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to ease restrictions on Virginia businesses, hours after Northam announced he would extend the mandated closure of entertainment and personal grooming establishments.

“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.

Senate Republican leaders also urged Northam to develop a “schedule, that will allow our businesses to reopen as soon as possible.”

They also urged a regional approach to social restrictions, a proposition Northam has so far rejected.

The state’s rural southwest and southern region has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 when compared to the state’s central and northern regions.

At the same time, new projections from the University of Virginia on Monday predicted that even if the growth of COVID-19 cases slowed, hospitals in the state’s far southwest could still see demand past their surge capacity by September.

House Republican leaders, meanwhile, urged Northam to set “broad ground rules” and allow businesses to figure out how to best meet them while continuing to operate.

“Governor Northam should trust Virginians … and let Virginians do what they do best — innovate and overcome,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert said in a statement, joined by other caucus leaders.

“Flattening the curve and getting back to work don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Reached for comment, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: “Governor Northam welcomes this input, and values his ongoing partnership with General Assembly members. He will continue to make decisions based in science, data, and public health — not politics. His top priority is and will continue to be keeping Virginians safe.”

- Mel Leonor

Chesterfield Health District reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths

Chesterfield Health District, which also includes Powhatan and Colonial Heights, reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11. This is up from the five reported Tuesday and the 7 documented on the Virginia Department of Health website Wednesday morning.

The district declined to disclose dates of the deaths since it's part of the medical record.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the district has a total of 276 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases

There are four outbreaks within long term care facilities and two in correctional facilities, according to a written statement from Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health district director.

Of the four outbreaks in care facilities, only two — Spring Arbor at Salisbury and Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehabilitation Center — have been disclosed.

"For the health department to disclose the location of an outbreak, the outbreak must pose a risk to the health of the public or the facility must give the health department permission to disclose location," said Samuel, Chesterfield Health District director, in response to why the names of facilities with outbreaks aren't being released.

- Sabrina Moreno

Number of Va. coronavirus patients in ICU or on ventilators falls, while number of deaths and outbreaks increase

The number of coronavirus patients in Virginia requiring intensive care and on ventilators fell Wednesday as the state health department reported 41 more deaths without providing substantive details on the spike.

A total of 394 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, down from 422 on Tuesday. The state also saw a drop in ventilator usage, with 234 patients requiring one - a decrease from 276 the day before.

Thirty-one more patients were also discharged from the hospital, up to 752 total, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell, according to the organization.

VHHA's dashboard, which updates daily, showed Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, both confirmed and with tests pending, rose slightly overnight from 1,282 to 1,298. A total of 802 of those cases are people who have tested positive for the virus, down from 813 on Tuesday.

The data reported by the hospital association also showed some progress with personal protective equipment, which Virginia and other states have struggled to get enough of during the pandemic.

Six unidentified hospitals in Virginia say they will have trouble obtaining or replenishing PPE in the next 72 hours - half of what state officials reported April 8.

While the hospital association's data reported some progress Wednesday, statistics provided by the state health department show the number of confirmed outbreaks in Virginia continuing to climb.

There are 108 COVID-19 outbreaks - 60 of which are in long-term care facilities - in Virginia, up from 102 on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Six of the outbreaks, which the VDH defines as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time, reported this week are in long-term care facilities, which are more susceptible to the virus' spread.

- Justin Mattingly

Northam orders recreational businesses to remain closed until May 8

Recreational businesses in Virginia, including gyms and movie theaters, will remain closed under the state’s order until May 8, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Northam expanded an executive order issued on March 23 that was slated to expire April 23.

Northam said he based the decision on new projections, from the University of Virginia and others, showing that social distancing is helping slow the spread of the disease in Virginia, but that lifting restrictions too soon could ramp up the spread and overwhelm hospitals.

“I want everyone to know the sacrifices that you have made are helping slow the spread, and giving us more time to plan and prepare,” Northam said.

The list of businesses includes museums, concert venues, indoor sporting facilities, beauty salons, barbershops and other personal care establishments.

At the same time, Northam said that the state’s stay-at-home order will remain in effect until June 10, despite models from the University of Virginia that the state could see cases peak in August.

“I don’t have any intentions as of today to extend that,” Northam said, adding that the situation is fluid and that models change daily with new data.

He said it would be hard to predict two months in advance whether the order would be extended. He suggested that if the situation in the state improved, it could be lifted sooner.

“I know that’s frustrating. I love data, and I want to be exact,” Northam said. “But I’d ask all of your and our viewers to be patient.”

- Mel Leonor

SAT Exam Makeover

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a sign is seen at the entrance to a hall for a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

College Board will offer at-home SATs in 'unlikely' event that schools don't reopen in fall

Students could take the SAT at home if schools don't reopen in the fall, something Gov. Ralph Northam said he's confident won't happen if state residents continue to practice social distancing.

The College Board, which administers the college entry exam, announced Wednesday that it is canceling the SAT testing scheduled for June 6. It had already canceled other tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, there will be weekend SAT tests every month, starting Aug. 29, with the addition of a September testing to go along with previously-scheduled tests on Oct., 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 "if it's safe from a public health standpoint."

“We know students and educators are worried about how the coronavirus may disrupt the college admissions process, and we want to do all we can to help alleviate that anxiety during this very demanding time,” said College Board CEO David Coleman.

In the "unlikely" event that schools don't reopen in the fall, though, the College Board said Wednesday that it will provide a digital SAT for students to take at home. It's something the New York-based organization has done this year for Advanced Placement tests.

"Like the pencil-and-paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college," the College Board said.

In a statement, the College Board said it "fully supports" college admissions offices, such as Virginia Tech's, who have opted for test-optional applications because of the pandemic.

“Our commitment to students is to give them as many opportunities as we can to show their strengths to admissions officers, while relying on the guidance of public health officials,” Coleman said.

Students who had already registered for the June SAT test and juniors who haven't taken the SAT will have early access to register for the August, September, and October tests, the College Board said.

The organization also said that, assuming schools reopen in the fall, it will offer the SAT in schools this fall to replace the SAT School Day normally held in the spring.

Gov. Ralph Northam said on a town hall Tuesday with WJLA in Washington, D.C. that he is "confident" that Virginia schools, which are closed for the rest of this academic year, will reopen if Virginians continue to practice social distancing and "continue to do what we're doing."

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane is serving as the co-chairman of a new regional Education Recovery Task Force to help states determine how to re-open K-12 schools, among other things.

The task force, which will operate under the Southern Regional Education Board, will have representatives from 16 states.

- Justin Mattingly

TECH12PKME

Message on the cap of a Virginia Tech graduate during the college of engineering's graduation commencement in 2007.

Va. Tech waiving testing requirements for 2021 applicants

Virginia Tech is waiving its SAT and ACT testing requirements for next year's applicants.

The university announced Wednesday that it's making its admissions process test-optional for the 2020-21 admissions cycle, meaning the hallmark college entry exams aren't required. In a news release, Virginia Tech said that no advantage or special consideration will be given to students who take the tests and no penalty will be administered for applicants who choose not to take the tests.

“We realize these are challenging times for everyone, including students who’ve been offered admission and prospective students considering applying to the university,” said Juan Espinoza, Tech's director of undergraduate admissions. “We don’t want to add any more stress to an already difficult situation.”

Espinoza added: “There is so much uncertainty out there right now, and students don’t need more to worry about."

According to a list compiled by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, roughly 50 colleges across the U.S. have dropped the SAT or ACT requirement because of the pandemic.

Tech said that it will accept the revised grading policies that high schools have put in place with the classes shifting online.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, and the ACT have canceled spring testing because of the coronavirus pandemic. More information on the rescheduled SAT tests is expected Wednesday afternoon.

Tech announces virtual commencement details

Virginia Tech has announced details for its virtual commencement next month, including speeches from former football defensive coordinator Bud Foster, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and poet Nikki Giovanni.

The online graduation event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on May 15. The ceremony, the university said, will also include speeches from President Tim Sands and student speakers, among others.

“Our graduates have demonstrated their ability to take on a global challenge and succeed. They have shown a deep commitment to the well-being of our community, which we will forever appreciate,” Sands said in a statement. “We will do all we can to give the Class of 2020 the honor and celebration they deserve.”

Tech canceled its May commencement last month, as have colleges across Virginia and the U.S.

The university said in a news release that this year’s graduating class is also invited to participate in formal commencement ceremonies in December or next May. There will also be a senior tailgate and free attendance to graduating students and at least two guests to Tech’s Sept. 26 home football game, “conditions permitting.”

The May 15 virtual graduation will stream on Tech’s website and will be available on-demand afterward, according to the news release.

- Justin Mattingly

41 new coronavirus deaths reported in Virginia bringing statewide total to 195

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.

The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized.

According to VDH data, there are coronavirus cases confirmed in residents of 122 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

More than 25 residents, staff test positive at Beth Sholom Living in Henrico

Beth Sholom Living announced Tuesday that it has more than 25 residents and staff members who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The statement didn't specify how many were staff or residents.

Residents are being treated at its healthcare center, which is isolated from the rest of the facility. As of Tuesday, there weren't confirmed positive cases in another wings of Beth Sholom.

"I think it's important you know that not everyone is affected by the coronavirus in the same fashion. In fact, in Virginia, the vast majority of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are doing just fine," said Morris S. Funk, president and CEO of the senior living center.

The statement said the facility isolated the first case at the healthcare center to limit spread, but there are now confirmed cases across all units of the healthcare center.

- Sabrina Moreno

Tags

Load comments