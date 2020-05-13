More than 3,500 people have been hospitalized by COVID-19 and discharged.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents 27 health systems and 110 hospitals, reported Wednesday that 3,544 people have been discharged after fighting the virus, an increase of 144 people since Tuesday. Roughly 1,500 people remain hospitalized, according to the VHHA.
The state Health Department reported roughly 1,000 more cases of COVID-19 in Virginia compared with Tuesday.
The agency said in its daily data report that the total number of cases in the state has risen from 25,070 to 26,746, and more than 900 people have died.
Of Virginia’s 927 COVID-19 deaths, which is 36 more than VDH reported Tuesday, 899 are confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus and 28 are probable.
Last month, the agency started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The number of outbreaks - defined by the state as at least two laboratory-confirmed cases connected by people, place and time - rose slightly from Tuesday to Wednesday from 275 to 277, the majority of which are in long-term care facilities.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, here’s what COVID-19 data looks like in the Richmond area:
• Chesterfield County: 862 cases; 68 hospitalizations; 29 deaths
• Hanover County: 183 cases; 40 hospitalizations; 17 deaths
• Henrico County: 1,146 cases; 166 hospitalizations; 112 deaths
• Richmond: 592 cases; 102 hospitalizations; 18 deaths
Northern Virginia, specifically Fairfax County, continues to have the most cases in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
UPDATE: Percentage of positive Virginia COVID-19 cases continues to decline as state prepares to reopen Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.