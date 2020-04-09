We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death count has more than doubled in the past three days, from 54 on Monday to 109 Thursday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, which lags several hours.

The largest portion of deaths have occurred in Central Virginia, which recorded 41 deaths as of VDH’s report Thursday, in spite of the fact that Northern Virginia has recorded the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Loudoun, Alexandria and Fairfax health districts alone have accounted for more than a quarter of all of the confirmed cases in the state.

However, a significant lack of testing ability and delays in labs processing results has stunted the state’s ability to track how many people in Virginia are truly infected with the virus.

The state health department has declined to provide deaths by locality, siting privacy, in spite of the fact that neighboring Maryland and North Carolina release the information.

One Henrico County nursing home, Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, has accounted for the majority of deaths reported in Central Virginia – with 35 residents having died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the state also rose slightly, from 1,289 Wednesday to 1,296 Thursday, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 469 – or about 38% -- required intensive care, and 285 – or 23% -- were on a ventilator.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday looked at confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in 14 states throughout March. Its findings suggested that adults over age 65 have higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and the majority of people (nearly 90% in the sample set) had underlying medical conditions – with the most common being hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The Virginia Department of Health and the hospital association do not report ages or presence of health conditions for hospitalizations nor deaths in the state.

The state’s death toll and hospitalizations continue to rise in spite of improving projections from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that suggest that social distancing has helped reduce the projected death toll in Virginia. As of Wednesday, the projections estimated that Virginia would reach its peak resource use on April 20 and a total of 891 people could die by August 4.

These projections depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May and can change by the day.

Virginia hospitals also reported having more ventilators on hand Thursday, with a total of 2,734, compared with 2,574 reported Wednesday. Fewer hospitals said that they were close to running out of personal protective equipment, with 7 reporting they were having difficulty with replenishing their supplies in the next 72 hours, compared with 11 Wednesday.

- Bridget Balch

Employee at Willow Lawn Kroger tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Kroger store at the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the chain confirmed.

The employee is at home receiving medical care and the store remains open, a spokeswoman said.

Kroger didn't identify the employee, what job the person had at the store or when the person tested positive for the COVID-19.

This is the second Kroger store employee in the Richmond area to have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 10 days.

On April 1, Kroger confirmed that an employee at the chain's store at 1510 Eastridge Road in Henrico, near Regency mall, had tested positive for COVID-19. That Kroger employee is quarantined at home and had not worked at the store since March 13, a spokeswoman said. That store remains open.

An employee at the Whole Foods Market store in the West Broad Village in western Henrico County also tested positive for the coronavirus last week, the chain said. That employee is in quarantine.

Grocery workers across the country increasingly have become worried about being at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some chains are giving store employees pay increases or bonuses.

Kroger said its full-time hourly workers will receive a one-time special bonus of $300, while part-time workers will receive $150. The bonuses will be paid to workers who were hired on or before March 1.

- Gregory Gilligan

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 4,042 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 397 cases from the 3,645 reported yesterday. There have been 109 deaths, an increase of 34 since yesterday.

The VDH also said that 33,026 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 685 people have been hospitalized.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. yesterday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."

News from Wednesday

Governor: Elections scheduled for this spring won't proceed as planned

Virginia elections scheduled for this spring won't proceed as planned, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

Local elections set for next month will be pushed to November, pending action from the General Assembly, Northam said. He is also pushing the June Congressional primaries back two weeks, from June 9 to June 23.

Northam made the announcement during a news conference in Richmond, saying the decisions were based on an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are in the middle of a public health crisis. We have wrestled with our options and none of them are ideal or perfect,” Northam said. “Elections are the foundation of democracy and voting is a fundamental right.”

He added: “But no one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting their ballot.”

The most notable election scheduled for June is the GOP primary to see who will run against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Warner. Three Republicans - Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin, American University professor Daniel Gade and Army reservist Thomas Speciale - have qualified for that primary.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker supported the decision in a statement.

"Everyone in Virginia needs to be able to vote as safely as possible this year, and Governor Northam made the right call by postponing these elections,” Swecker said. “We're all in this together, and we know that (COVID-19) doesn't care if you're a Republican or Democrat, everyone is at risk.”

While Virginia is taking action to delay its elections, people in Wisconsin took to the polls Tuesday after a lengthy political and legal fight over whether in-person elections should be held with the coronavirus continuing its spread.

“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the commonwealth,” Northam said Wednesday.

In the Richmond region, the towns of Ashland and Louisa were each scheduled to elect three Town Council members on May 5.

As part of Northam’s plan to push back the May elections, there would be one ballot in November and voters who weren’t qualified to vote in May but are qualified in November would be able to vote.

Absentee ballots that have already been filed would be discarded, according to Northam’s office, and officials whose terms were set to expire at the end of June would continue in office until their successors have been elected.

The legislature must sign off on Northam’s recommendations, something that will likely happen April 22 when lawmakers return to Richmond for a veto session.

The measure is one of many that are likely to be considered during the session, with Northam’s administration already suspending new spending in the state budget. The chief executive has until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to sign, amend or veto bills.

While he’s already taken action on more than 800 bills, several of the General Assembly’s most progressive bills are still outstanding.

Those include an increase to the state’s minimum wage and giving public sector workers the ability to collectively bargain if their locality.

“I’m ready to act on the others in the coming days,” Northam said of the pending legislation.

- Justin Mattingly

Lawsuit filed against Northam over religious freedom

A Russell County man is suing Northam, saying the governor's executive orders limiting religious services to no more than 10 people violates the Virginia Constitution.

Larry Hughes filed the suit Monday in Russell County Circuit Court and is looking for an injunction that would allow churches and other faith communities to hold limitless group assemblies. Northam has barred groups of 10 or more from meeting in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 75 people in the commonwealth, according to the state health department.

In the suit, Hughes says that Northam's executive orders have a "chilling effect" on his right to religious freedom.

"[Hughes] will not know the number of participants that may be at a service until he arrives," the lawsuit reads. "Even the pastor of a church may fear numerical non-compliance and simply close the doors to avoid turning out participants during service if the number suddenly exceeds the permissible limit."

Reached by phone Wednesday, Hughes deferred questions to his lawyer, T. Shead Cook, who did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

Hughes is asking the court, specifically Russell County Judge Michael Moore, to issue an injunction overturning the order this week. Passover begins Wednesday night and Easter is set to be celebrated Sunday.

Attorney General Mark Herring defended Northam in a brief filed Tuesday.

"As a person of faith, the Governor recognized that the temporary gatherings restriction would be particularly hard on religious communities … the Governor has issued guidance designed to help faith communities maintain their communion and worked with religious leaders to find creative solutions, including online and drive-in services," the brief reads.

Herring added: "Time and again, large gatherings have provided fertile ground for transmission of this deadly virus — and in-person religious services have not been spared."

A spokeswoman for Northam did not return a request for comment.

The executive orders at issue - Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 - prohibit public and private gatherings of 10 or more people. The suit says it’s unfair to effectively shut down religious gatherings but allow other businesses that have been deemed essential - Hughes highlighted beer, wine and liquor stores specifically - to stay open.

In response to Herring's defense, Cook said in a brief filed Wednesday that the orders place "commercial/secular interests above the guaranteed freedom of religion."

"The limitation of no more than 10 persons at a religious service when there are so many exceptions, is evidence that this is not a religiously neutral rule of general application but substantially burdens specific biblical guidance," the brief reads.

Russell County has one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Herring spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said a hearing on the case is scheduled to be held via phone on Thursday.

- Justin Mattingly

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 3,645 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 312 cases from the 3,333 reported Tuesday.

The VDH also said that 30,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 615 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 75 deaths - an increase of 12 since yesterday.

Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases that the Virginia Department of Health reports each day.

The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. On Tuesday, VHD noted on its site that its counts are "updated daily before 10 a.m. Numbers are preliminary and close out at 5 p.m. the day before posting. Case counts reflect what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories."