A Hanover County teenager has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known case of the coronavirus in the metropolitan Richmond area. The teen was the state's ninth case of COVID-19.
With the World Health Organization declaring the spread of the virus a global pandemic Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam held off on declaring a state of emergency to leverage resources and ease regulations to treat patients and slow its spread, but said he is “prepared to do so if needed.”
Late Wednesday, Longwood University in Farmville announced that a student had tested positive for the coronavirus. That would be Virginia's 10th case.
The student is self-quarantining, university President W. Taylor Reveley IV said in a statement. Campus events and in-person classes will be canceled through at least March 18.
"Based on their conversations with the student earlier this week about their brief time on campus following spring break, [the Virginia Department of Health] continues to believe even with the presumptive positive test there remains a low generalized risk to our community," he said.
Health officials warned that more cases will be reported in the coming days. Universities, local governments and businesses are making arrangements so students and employees can work remotely and limit potential exposure.
“I know that you have to be flexible enough to adapt your approach as the situation warrants,” Northam said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re planning for every scenario, and ensuring that our government agencies, our schools, our hospitals and our commonwealth are prepared thoroughly and able to respond quickly.”
The Hanover teenager who tested positive for the coronavirus had recently returned from traveling overseas, the Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday. Officials would not say where exactly the teen had been.
“We just received the test results this morning so we are actively investigating that,” State Epidemiologist Lilian Peake said Wednesday, “but we do know that the person had traveled to a country that has a Level 3 alert.”
The countries with a Level 3 travel alert, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
Officials with the Chickahominy Health District, which covers Hanover, the town of Ashland and the counties of Goochland, New Kent and Charles City, said the Hanover teen had returned home March 4 and began showing virus symptoms four days later.
“Discovering a case of COVID-19 in our community does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” said the Chickahominy Health District’s director, Dr. Thomas Franck. “We are fortunate that the resident followed our public health advice in accordance with the latest guidelines by staying home and limiting contact with others; consequently, we believe the risk to the general community remains low.”
In a presentation to the Hanover Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, Deputy County Manager James P. Taylor said officials from Richmond, Hanover and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield recently formed an emergency management team to prepare for the spread of the virus.
“We’re reviewing our emergency operations plans. We’ve been doing that since this started back in February,” Taylor said. “We’re reviewing our pandemic flu plans and continuity-of-operations plans.”
Hanover officials said the incident management team will make sure that all the localities are working together if the virus becomes widespread.
“Some hospitals could get overwhelmed, so we’re helping each other to deal with that kind of scenario,” Hanover Fire Chief Jethro Piland said.
Peake, the state epidemiologist, and Caitlin Hodge, a population health manager for the Hanover-area health district, said there’s no evidence that the virus has become widespread in the region.
“The good news is this was travel-related, so it doesn’t have anything to do with community spread,” Hodge said of the Hanover case.
Four of the people in Virginia who tested positive for COVID-19 are believed to have been exposed while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt.
Three cases are also related to international travel: the Hanover teenager, an Arlington County resident and a Marine stationed at Quantico. Two other cases involve a Spotsylvania County resident and a Loudoun County resident.
The cases are classified as “presumptive positives” until they are officially confirmed by the CDC.
Peake said Tuesday that the state has approved testing at commercial labs, and hospitals can send tests to private labs at the health care providers’ discretion.
The state epidemiologist said people who are concerned that they might have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider in advance to see if the facility has testing capabilities and to find out where to go if it does not. Two of the state’s cases were reported after the infected people were tested at a Virginia Beach hospital.
It’s great to see that VA has a level headed, honest Governor whose many years in the medical profession makes him so highly qualified to lead VA through this crisis.
I don't know what is meant by Coronavirus 'non-believers'. Anecdotal as everyone else's observations, but I have not met anyone that believes it is a hoax.
Some believe a few will seek to pathetically benefit by turning it into a political hoax.....as very distinctive from a medical hoax.
'Never waste a good crisis' is sadly a staple among wingnuts of both sides of the political spectrum.
So far reported cases and deaths are under currently 'reasonable or realistic' control but we know that could change drastically tomorrow.
We know regardless of how well we fare health wise, our world global economy is going to be severely damaged.
From the swine flu ten years ago, we can make guestimate projections of illnesses, deaths and length of the active virus.
The swine flu made several waves over nearly two years. The vaccine took approximately a year to develop and distribute......by then, the swine flu was already declining.
No one knows what how many will get sick next week, next month, or next year.
Even the experts have nothing more guesstimates based on previous epidemics. A new strain of a virus almost by definition is impossible to predict.
We can avoid needless risks by travel limitations, hand-washing, covering coughs/sneezes, etc
Swine flu, SARS, even Ebola..... none of them tanked the market from the way they were mismanaged. The market is failing thanks to Rump’s mismanagement of the situation.
For the non=believers, I would like to point out a previous moment in recent history: "On Wednesday, it appears the White House attempted to retroactively justify a tweet that President Trump issued over the weekend in which he warned, erroneously, that Alabama would be affected by Hurricane Dorian.
In a White House video released Wednesday, Trump displays a modified National Hurricane Center “cone of uncertainty” forecast, dated from 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, indicating Alabama would in fact be affected. The graphic appears to have been altered with a Sharpie to indicate a risk the storm would move into Alabama from Florida.
“We had, actually, our original chart was that it was going to be hit — hitting Florida directly,” Trump said as he displayed the graphic from Aug. 29, which now includes an added appendage extending the cone into Alabama. “That was the original chart,” Trump said. “It could’ve, uh, was going towards the gulf,” Trump explained in the video."
He scared the people of Alabama needlessly, because he is stupid and incompetent. And then he tried to cover it up with a Sharpie pen.
He should never be given the benefit of the doubt. Ever. By anyone.
A rare statement of hate coming from Melissa is an oddity … She is usually so neutral when it comes to Trump, and politics in general … but more so since Trump kicked her Savior and Hillary out of the Washington scene.
You can Melissa's word to the bank, if they haven't closed because of the virus brought to America by Trump … right Pelosi, RJuvenile, ~~Bob, and a few others loaded with liberal BS. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Oh Spacy Peter. Rump didn’t bring the virus to America... he just criminally mismanaged the response to it.
“ Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Annnnd touchè’
Back in August of 2011 I developed pneumonia and was hospitalized for it. They initially isolated me and ran a bunch of tests. Medical personnel who treated me kept asking me if I had been to the Middle East, particularly Egypt, recently. I've never been out of the US and told them so. I later found that the hospital was at capacity, full of patients with respiratory problems in addition to others. I learned that other Richmond area hospitals were at capacity with a lot of respiratory problem patients. After about a week I started getting better and was discharged to go home. I never have been able to find out what was going on, back then, but suspect that there was some sort of Middle Eastern origin respiratory disease which broke out and was hushed up. At least they are being more open about the corona virus. I've heard and read that it is like a case of the "flu", if you get it, and that unless you have some sort of other health problems which weaken you you'll likely survive.
That was one of the SARS variants. More lethal than coronavirus but much less contagious. There was not coverup, you can read about it on line.
OK everybody we get better. See —— the media is simply being disingenuous.... 20 years ago this would have been called the flu
Yeah, like the old saying goes "When in danger, when in doubt run in circles scream and shout!"
That doesn't make it "the flu" now. SCIENCE.
Yeah.... we’re seeing the typical republican low information response here. People who believe THIS guy.
“ President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials.
A high-level former official who helped address public health outbreaks in the George W. Bush administration said “it’s not normal to classify discussions about a response to a public health crisis.”
What you have is a President who is so-o-o worried about how this will affect his re-election chances, he wants to micromanage information and expectations and is willing to let people die.
Not true.
Which part is "not true"? The Reuters report? That Trump is trying to control the information that even health officials are getting, much less the general population? That Trump is worried about his re-election chances?
Refute any of it and back that up with facts.
Melissa … the part that is not true is the following .... "What you have is a President who is so-o-o worried about how this will affect his re-election chances, he wants to micromanage information and expectations and is willing to let people die".
Your past is proof it is all a lie, and part of your hope to have Obama's House Boy leading you down the path to ruin. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Or you can repeat unverified anonymous comments as facts. We know them to be routinely wrong
Or we can make statements about comments being routinely wrong without a single comment to support that.
Meanwhile, the facts support how wrong president-impeached Rump has been.
“ President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-secrecy-exclusive/exclusive-white-house-told-federal-health-agency-to-classify-coronavirus-deliberations-sources-idUSKBN20Y2LM
Yes, stories can be false or twisted or misinterpreted, and still be sourced to a printed story.
These stories are often refuted weeks or months later after the damage is done. That is the beauty of it to those who manipulate misinformation.
Yes, it might be correct. Is it a fact? People view facts differently, I suppose.
No... people view facts the same. Rump republicans believe what THIS guy tells them over facts.
“ Fact Checker Analysis
President Trump made 16,241 false or misleading claims in his first three years”
And not a single republican will try to deny the headline.
What we have right not are jerks who are sore losers, hate Trump, and will find or say anything to keep Trump from becoming your President for another 4 years …..
Your attempt to act concerned is shallow …. Why hasn't Gov. Blackface not announced a State of Emergency now we have one case just a few miles from the Capital? Duh … Checkmate, and Period.
People who want to keep monuments to dead Confederate leaders are sore losers. The people who are identifying critical flaws in the way Trump behaves are informing voters.
Monuments, virus. Yes I see the parallel's. Nice track.
Melissa ...…. you are beginning to sound like Sleepy Joe …. it is, "People who want to take down monuments to dead Confederate leaders are sore losers. The people who are identifying critical flaws in the way Trump behaves are one in the same, sore losers. Hallelujah, and Period.
Science doesn’t lie. It’s fact-based.
We do not question science but it is often twisted as such.
We sometimes question scientists/humans who periodically, being human, make mistakes.
Science is, of course, perfect. Scientists are human and imperfect. It is that simple.
But we don’t question huge outbreaks of disease Lomé President-impeached Rump does.
OMG the Democratic Party is always freaking us out. From Punch Bowls.... to Ukraine.... to Russians—- to impeachment. They don’t stop freaking us out. It’s government by freaking us out and don’t worry everybody Global swarming will destroy us all
Uh.... Rump’s advisors (Republicans) are quarantining themselves.
“ Trump Not Tested For Coronavirus, Despite Contact With Self-Quarantined Lawmakers”
Health officials do not advise getting tested for COVID-19 if person has no symptoms.
We know, but what were Gaetz and Meadows doing getting tested?
Flaky Drakie .... being around folks with guns, and those doing the killing ... have you been tested yet ... for Coronavirus and Mental Stability? Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
Spacy Peter .... why does Rump refuse to be tested for all the symptoms of NPD that he keeps exhibiting?
Annnnnd touchè!
The media needs to stop the panic over something that is not nearly as prevalent as the common flu, and apparently no more dangerous. The hype has gone on far too long. Let's all take precautions ... and continue living our lives.
“... not nearly as prevalent as the common flu”
NOT YET! That’s why precautions are being taken and awareness is being hyped.
Plus, they have to communicate the facts overtime because of the misinformation being spread by the guy with the biggest megaphone... and you apparently.
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus”
Thank you Drake for setting the facts straight. As usual, you’re right and of course ALL of this is Trump’s fault. I’ll continue to monitor your posts so that I can stay truly informed about this under reported Republican conspiracy.
Ken .... guns are not the only thing Flaky Drakie is an expert in .... I have it from a knowledgably source, RJuvenile, that Flaky Drakie is taking over the CDC, so as to be up-to-date when Obama's House Boy Biden takes over the country. Period.
Yes Ken, please monitor, for the depth of his knowledge is underwhelming. Given time you will learn not to feed the troll, but if you choose, wear your boots as the "stuff" gets deep.
Ken - not Rump’s fault nor a republican conspiracy. Just regular old ineptitude on the part of Rump in the way it’s being handled.
Republicans are such sensitive snowflakes.
Spacy Peter, expert at nothing, is just one reason republicans lost in VA. Rump lovers across the nation are wilting from the onslaught of the Corona virus.
Annnnd touchè!
Haha.... Marc can’t deny the truth so he denies the truth teller.
