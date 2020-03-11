The University of Virginia will be moving classes online starting next Thursday, possibly through the end of the semester as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread through Virginia.
In an announcement on the university's website shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the university said it will not be holding classes on campus for the foreseeable future and it will reassess after April 5 whether to resume classes as normal.
The university, which is currently on spring break, is encouraging students who are on campus or away on travel to return home by this weekend.
Online classes will begin Thursday, March 19.
The university is also banning events with attendance of 100 or more people, except for athletic events or events at John Paul Jones Arena, which "remain under discussion and consideration," according to the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
What a JOKE!
So trying to prevent people in danger of falling ill or dying is a joke to you?
It’s better than a lie!
“Putting lives at risk, Fox News helps Trump push misinformation about the coronavirus“
“President Trump makes false claims about coronavirus, suggests you can ‘go to work’ if you’re sick”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.