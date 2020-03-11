UVA Rotunda

The University of Virginia said in a news release that it is facing potential state budget cuts and a variety of increased costs.

 2017, Zack Wajsgras/The Daily Progress

The University of Virginia will be moving classes online starting next Thursday, possibly through the end of the semester as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread through Virginia.

In an announcement on the university's website shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the university said it will not be holding classes on campus for the foreseeable future and it will reassess after April 5 whether to resume classes as normal.

The university, which is currently on spring break, is encouraging students who are on campus or away on travel to return home by this weekend.

Online classes will begin Thursday, March 19.

The university is also banning events with attendance of 100 or more people, except for athletic events or events at John Paul Jones Arena, which "remain under discussion and consideration," according to the school.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started