VCU officials announced Wednesday they will extend the college's spring break an extra week and classes will be taught remotely for the "foreseeable future" in response to reported COVID-19 cases in Virginia. 

Both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses will operate as usual and employees will have normal work hours, but all university events with more than 100 people have been cancelled until April 15. 

VCU Athletic events at the Stuart C. Siegel Center have not been restricted as of now.

The statement said more details will be shared soon, including information about dining, housing and student services.

VCU's announcement comes as other colleges around Virginia have moved to online classes in an attempt to try to minimize the threat from the coronavirus.

