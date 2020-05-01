A Virginia ABC employee who was working during the coronavirus pandemic has died of the disease, the agency confirmed Thursday.
An ABC spokeswoman wouldn't release the employee's name or work location, or what day the employee died.
Dawn Eischen, ABC's public relations manager, said ABC could not provide that information without violating the 1996 federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
That law, however, applies to health plans and certain health care providers. Asked for further explanation, Eischen said she was acting on guidance from the Virginia attorney general's office and the state Department of Human Resource Management.
Anne Waring, a spokeswoman for DHRM, said by email, "I am not aware of any guidance that DHRM provided related to your question regarding HIPAA."
As of Thursday, 10 Virginia ABC employees had tested positive or been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the agency's public affairs department.
Two employees at the ABC warehouse in Richmond tested positive, as did two employees at a Manassas location. One employee tested positive at Alexandria, Charlottesville, Falls Church, Virginia Beach and Woodbridge locations. And one employee of the central office has tested positive.
Although churches, schools, and most businesses in Virginia are closed during the pandemic, ABC stores have remained open. Sales there soared after Gov. Ralph Northam included ABC stores as an essential business during the crisis.
The agency said in early April that it was closing two of its stores in Northern Virginia after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The stores were the Huntington Gateway store in Alexandria and the Merrifield Plaza Shopping Center store in Falls Church. Both stores were to be closed for 14 days and deep cleaned before reopening, the agency said last month.
In March, a Richmond store closed for two weeks after an employee’s roommate tested positive for the virus and a Virginia Beach store also closed for about a week when an employee there tested positive.
Dawn Eischen, ABC public relations manager, said by email Friday that ABC has provided face masks for employees and many ABC employees have chosen to wear their own during shifts.
"ABC recently acquired a shipment of approximately 170,000 face masks allowing for an adequate supply of masks for all employees," she wrote.
But a requirement that employees wear a mask didn't go into effect until Friday, she wrote.
Features editor Karri Peifer contributed to this report.
