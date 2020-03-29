Substantially more inmates at risk of serious medical complications from COVID-19 would have been eligible for release on parole this year had legislation proposed by the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam been passed last month.
While other criminal justice changes were approved during the most recent General Assembly session, a bill that would have permitted geriatric, terminally ill or permanently disabled prisoners to be considered for conditional release was not passed.
Another bill would would have allowed inmates 50 or older who had served at least 20 years of their sentence, or inmates 55 and older who had served 15 years, to be eligible for parole consideration. Persons convicted of capital murder would not have been eligible under either bill.
The virus was barely on the horizon last month when the legislation, passed by the Senate, failed to make it out of the House Courts of Justice Committee in late February in close votes.
“I think that was a big mistake that it was not passed,” said state Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who carried one of the bills for the administration. “Frankly I was quite angry with those who voted against it. From a moral perspective I think it was the right thing to do, but from a fiscal perspective it’s a complete no-brainer.”
The bills would have made more offenders eligible for parole or early conditional release — but would not have guaranteed their release. And, unless they were enacted on an emergency basis, they would not have taken effect until July 1.
As Virginia’s prison population more than doubled from 1990 to 2018, the number of geriatric inmates increased nearly tenfold, to more than 8,000.
A legislative report in 2018 found that Virginia has the second-most restrictive criteria for releasing elderly inmates in the country and is the only state that does not allow for the release of inmates with serious, non-terminal illnesses or those with permanent disabilities.
Hundreds of inmates at the Deerfield Correctional Center, many of whom are elderly or wheelchair-bound, are sleeping head to toe.
“Inmates need to sleep head to toe [across] from each, other,” Donald Herrington, an inmate there told the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week. It is part of an effort to maintain safe space between offenders, the department said.
Inmate advocates in Virginia and elsewhere have been calling for the release of federal and state prison inmates as well as local and regional jail inmates, fearing that severe outbreaks of COVID-19 in the tight confines of jails and prisons would endanger prisoners and staff alike.
In any case, critics, such as the ACLU of Virginia, said Northam can still use his clemency powers to release any inmates, parole eligible or not, from prisons and jails across the state.
The first federal inmate to die from COVID-19 passed on Saturday, the ACLU said. Udi Ofer, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Justice Division, said in a prepared statement on Sunday that “a prison sentence should not become a death sentence. The conditions and reality of incarceration make prisons and jails tinderboxes for the spread of disease.”
In Virginia, geriatric conditional release is handled by the parole board, and releases for those with less than three months to live — if not also eligible for geriatric conditional release — are ruled on by the governor’s office.
In Virginia crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 1995, are not eligible for parole.
Under current law, to be eligible for conditional release, an inmate must be 65 or older and must have served five years of his sentence, or be 60 and have served at least 10 years; or have a terminal diagnosis with less than three months to live; and cannot have been convicted of capital murder.
But while many are eligible, relatively few inmates receive it.
A state study fund that from 2007 to 2018, there was a 159% increase in the number of inmates eligible for geriatric release — from 511 to 1,323. There were 15 such releases in the year that ended June 30, 2016; 14 in 2017; and 55 by mid-2018.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice said it would begin releasing vulnerable, nonviolent inmates early in light of COVID-19.
Virginia is also attempting the same. A spokeswoman for Northam’s office said Friday that “the parole board is expediting its review of geriatric-eligible cases and will release individuals whose return to the community is compatible with public safety.”
Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Corrections, said the review includes inmates with underlying medical conditions.
While the federal system is looking at nonviolent offenders for early release, the majority of Virginia’s prisoners who are currently eligible for parole and/or elderly are considered violent offenders — many of them convicted of sex crimes later in life.
There has to be a suitable place to send a paroled inmate, however, and officials have said often that there is no family member to take them in, or a nursing home or assisted living facility is not willing to accept sex offenders or those who committed other violent crimes.
Adrianne Bennett, chair of the Virginia State Parole Board, said, “We are doing the best we can to release those people that we have the authority to release and with the governor’s strong support we asked the General Assembly to expand the prison population considered geriatric.”
In the world of correctional medicine, people 55 years old are not usually considered elderly or geriatric. But people in prison have been shown to age more rapidly than those who are not, in part due to the stresses of prison life as well as the offender’s mental and/or physical health prior to being locked up.
Releasing a vulnerable population that could easily catch or spread COVID-19 with nowhere to go is not a smart response and is inhumane, Bennett said.
She said that advocacy groups such as the ACLU did not speak on behalf of these bills that could have released the sickest of inmates when they were pending in the General Assembly.
Meanwhile, as of Friday there were no identified cases of the illness among the state’s 30,000-inmates. Kinney said officials have identified those believed to be at high risk based on their age and their medication records.
The department has a COVID-19 plan in place and is prioritizing the at-risk population, Kinney said in an email.
“Unfortunately, due to space constraints, we have no options for moving high-risk offenders at this time,” Kinney said. “The DOC is making every attempt possible to limit interactions between these offenders and others.”
“We are cleaning areas frequently, following our pandemic sanitation plan, and providing sneeze/cough guard masks to offenders and staff produced by the DOC offender workers,” wrote Kinney.
The Virginia Department of Corrections said all offenders being released as they finish their sentences are now screened for COVID-19 on the day of their release.
The entire system — with more than 40 facilities — is on modified lockdown.
