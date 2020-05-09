Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 TO 32 DEGREES. THE EXCEPTION WILL BE IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND WHERE READINGS ARE EXPECTED TO STAY JUST ABOVE FREEZING. * WHERE...PRINCE GEORGE, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND) AND EASTERN HENRICO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&