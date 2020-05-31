The Virginia Department of Health reported an increase of 996 COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,607. The VDH numbers operate on a 19-hour delay.
Of those, 42,4999 are confirmed and 2,108 are probable, meaning those individuals haven’t had positive tests but are symptomatic with known virus exposure.
The state’s 7-day positive test rate continues to steadily decline and currently sits at 12.4%, which means as more testing becomes available, a smaller portion of people are testing positive.
Virginia officials report 313,283 coronavirus tests administered since the start of the outbreak. Tests surpassed Gov. Ralph Northam’s goal of 10,000 on multiple days last week.
Total deaths in Virginia reached 1,375. The death count rose by 5 in the last 24 hours.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
