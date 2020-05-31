Cancer, coronavirus are a dangerous mix, new studies find

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. 

The Virginia Department of Health reported an increase of 996 COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 44,607. The VDH numbers operate on a 19-hour delay.

Of those, 42,4999 are confirmed and 2,108 are probable, meaning those individuals haven’t had positive tests but are symptomatic with known virus exposure.

The state’s 7-day positive test rate continues to steadily decline and currently sits at 12.4%, which means as more testing becomes available, a smaller portion of people are testing positive.

Virginia officials report 313,283 coronavirus tests administered since the start of the outbreak. Tests surpassed Gov. Ralph Northam’s goal of 10,000 on multiple days last week.

Total deaths in Virginia reached 1,375. The death count rose by 5 in the last 24 hours.

Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

Justin Mattingly covers Virginia politics and policy. He previously covered education. A northern New York native and Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

State Government Reporter

