Virginia had its largest-one day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday — 568 — bringing the total to 5,077 positive test reports in the state, according to the health department. In the past week, confirmed positive cases more than doubled.
Deaths in Virginia hit 130, with 47 coming from central Virginia, which the Department of Health describes as a region that extends from Hanover County south to the North Carolina line.
The death toll at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico is now 42, according to its medical director, Dr. James Wright. That is two higher than on Friday and one less than at Life Care Center of Kirkland outside of Seattle, which garnered national attention as the first epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.
The state’s number of people testing positive, in addition to deaths, is likely higher, as Virginia continues to lag behind other states in testing capacity.
Northern Virginia trails close behind central Virginia with 42 deaths, although Fairfax County has the highest number of confirmed cases in Virginia at 946.
The Richmond region — including Henrico and Chesterfield counties — continues to be part of the significant clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Henrico County has 380, the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the state; Chesterfield has 203; and Richmond has 148, according to the Saturday update from Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the state health department’s Henrico and Richmond districts.
The bulk of confirmed cases are in age groups 50-59 with 1,022; followed by ages 40-49 with 850 cases; and ages 60-69 with 844 cases.
Black Virginians make up 808 of the cases, and white residents 1,480, but there’s no way of knowing the accuracy of those numbers since 2,303 — almost 46% of confirmed positive cases — are not reporting race and 486 are identified as “other.”
Avula expects to release a racial breakdown of the districts on Tuesday, and said he’ll make sure it includes more than “black, white and other.”
“And certainly, through the public health, health disparity lens, we know that African Americans, because of structural inequalities, are at much higher risk for this,” Avula said. “A lot of our outreach and education efforts have been targeted at those communities.”
Wright, medical director at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, said he would disclose race and ethnicity reports of confirmed cases and deaths at the facility to the health department Monday, making it one of the first centers in the Richmond region to do so. He also aims to publicly release it Tuesday.
Avula said that with Canterbury being publicly funded, it’s statistically going to have a higher concentration of lower-income residents with underlying conditions, which increase risk of death.
On Friday, the Kirkland, Wash., facility was hit with a wrongful-death lawsuit just weeks after it was fined over $600,000 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
At his Friday briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam called the outbreak at Canterbury “one of the highest concentrations of death in long-term care facilities in our country.”
“There’s nothing that I’ve seen that would make [Canterbury] any more susceptible to that than any other publicly funded center,” Avula said. “This isn’t just Life Care or Canterbury. This is numerous facilities around the country ... that have double-digit deaths.”
Northam also announced Friday an administration task force to help long-term facilities obtain sufficient staff, testing kits and protective personal equipment amid increased vulnerability to COVID-19 across nursing homes. The task force would also ensure the public has complete information about the outbreaks.
Avula is focused on having a tracker in which Richmond and Henrico facilities release information but submission of confirmed cases and deaths would still be on a voluntary basis, which would only change with state-mandated reporting. He said some facilities are hesitant to agree due to the media attention Canterbury is receiving.
“It has huge implications for their reputation wrongly,” Avula said. “These are places that are going to have a hard time recovering.”
