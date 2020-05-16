20200516_MET_COV_MAIN_BB04

Gov. Ralph Northam spoke Friday in Richmond during a news conference on the coronavirus.

 BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has surpassed one thousand deaths from the coronavirus, with 968 confirmed and 34 considered probable, for a total of 1,002.

One week ago, that number was at 827, meaning the deaths this week account for 175, or 17.5% of the overall number and marks the second deadliest week in Virginia. The first was last week, which saw 275 deaths, which at the time was 33.3% of the death count.

Total hospitalizations reached 3,724, with 3,697 confirmed and 27 probable coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Figures from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association show that 1,505 coronavirus patients are in the hospital as of Saturday, slightly lower than a week ago. Ventilator use in the state is at 21% and there are more than 4,400 available beds.

The VDH also reported a consecutive two-day decline in the rolling weekly average of the percent of tests that come back positive. On Thursday, the figure dropped from 15.8 to 15.5% after remaining steady at 15.8% for two days. By Friday at 5 p.m., that number went from 15.5% to 15.1%, meaning as testing increases, less people are testing positive, albeit by a small percentage. A week ago, 17% of tests were positive.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there have been 29,683 coronavirus cases since the start of the state’s outbreak, an increase of 1,011 cases from Thursday. The VDH numbers operate on a 19-hour delay.

Of those cases, 28,233 are confirmed and 1,450 are probable, meaning those individuals haven’t had a positive test but are symptomatic with known exposure to the virus. In the last seven days, there have been 6,487 cases, or almost 22% of the total count.

Starting Friday, the health department began reporting separate numbers for coronavirus tests and antibody tests, which record a person’s potential for immunity. People tested for the coronavirus reached 184,118 Saturday. With antibody testing added, that number rises to 204,249. VDH reported 7.394 coronavirus tests on Wednesday - 2,606 away from the governor's stated goal of 10,000 a day. That number dropped to 2,077 on Friday, the first day of Virginia's re-opening, although the figures are sometimes adjusted upward a few days later. On Thursday, it was 6,588.

Richmond has 741 cases, 109 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. Almost 70% of cases in Richmond are Hispanic, 30%, or black, 37.9%. Almost 40% of cases in Richmond fall in age groups 30-49.

Chesterfield has 1,078 cases, 72 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. Black Chesterfield residents make up 19.5% of cases, with Hispanics at 12.7%, but in Chesterfield, 61% of ethnicity cases aren’t reported and 44% of race cases are unreported. Twenty percent of cases are within the 30-39 age range.

Henrico has 1,226 cases, 170 hospitalizations and 113 deaths. Almost 20% of deaths in the county, which has the most long-term care facilities in the region, are in the 80-plus age group. Black Henrico residents make up 38.3% of cases, while Hispanic residents make up about 7% of the existing data, which is missing 480 ethnicity cases.

