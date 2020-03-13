Virginia Tech will give students who live on campus $1,000 if they don't return to student housing, the university announced Friday.
In a statement, the Blacksburg school said that students should "seriously consider" staying home or off-campus at the end of the previously-announced extended spring break. If a student isn't able to stay off campus or needs to be on campus to access online learning, "housing will be made available on campus."
The university has moved classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.
For the students who decide not to return to campus housing this spring, Tech said, the university will give them a $1,000 rebate.
The university's dining centers will stay open for students who return.
For students who return to campus next fall, their remaining dining dollars, flex dollars or commuter cash will be transferred to the fall semester. A full refund on that money will be given for students not returning to Tech, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Frank Shushok, Jr. said in a statement.
"Our efforts are motivated in the spirit of containing the spread of COVID-19 and prioritizing public health by reducing the density of our campus population," Shushok, Jr. said. "While this requires sacrifice by all of us, we know that Hokies always join together for the common good in the spirit of our motto: Ut Prosim (That I May Serve)."
All Virginia Tech student events have been canceled through April 30.
