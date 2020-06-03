The Virginia Department of Health launched a study this week to gauge how many adults in the state have so far contracted COVID-19, including those who never showed symptoms.
Enrollment for the study - which will eventually include 5,000 adults from across the state - is underway. The results of the study will be published by the end of July and will help inform policy decisions for the following months.
State leaders are angling to enroll a pool of subjects that represents the age and racial makeup of the state’s five regions. But VDH officials acknowledged Monday that subjects will be recruited at health care settings, so the study will not accurately reflect the impact of COVID-19 among uninsured and underserved populations, including low-income and people of color.
David Trump, an epidemiologist tapped by the department to lead the study, called it one of the study’s weaknesses, adding that the decision to test in a health care setting was made to minimize the potential for disease spread.
The study will try to offer a picture about how prevalent COVID-19 has become in Virginia across different regions and statewide. The state has received roughly 50,000 antibody test results from federally-approved labs across the state, with about 5.5% of those being positive.
Trump said that excluding cases diagnosed in a health care setting — meaning the patient likely had symptoms — the rate of positivity is about 2.2%.
“That’s probably the best guesstimate right now about what the background rate of infection might be in Virginia,” Trump said.
As of Wednesday, 46,905 people had contracted COVID-19 in Virginia, according to VDH, which is about 0.5% of the state’s population.
Officials in New York conducted a similar study of 3,000 people in April that found that about 14% had COVID-19 antibodies; black and Latino residents had higher incidences of COVID-19 at 22% and 23%, respectively.
The tests were conducted at grocery or big-box stores. In May, the state set out to test 140,000 people for antibodies by early June.
During a call with reporters hosted by VDH Wednesday, Trump warned that much remains unknown about COVID-19 antibodies, but said that understanding the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia will inform policy decisions for the fall.
“[We don’t know] if they protect against reinfection, or how long that protection will last,” Trump said. “We also don’t know, if you get reinfected, if those antibodies will help the illness be milder … and probably more importantly, we don’t know, if you are reinfected, will you be contagious again?
“There are lots of questions, and lots of people looking for answers to those questions. We’ll know more in the coming months.”
For now, Virginians with positive COVID-19 results are being asked to continue following the ongoing safety guidelines.
The study will not include children, whom Trump said will be part of a smaller, regional study. Planning for that study is underway.
