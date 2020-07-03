The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 64,393 — an increase of 658 from the 63,735 reported Thursday.
The 64,393 cases consist of 61,690 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,703 probable cases. There are 1,845 coronavirus deaths in Virginia — 1,741 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 29 from the 1,816 reported Wednesday.
The Department of Health defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to the virus but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 8,293 cases: 2,974 in Chesterfield County, 2,629 in Henrico County, 2,248 in Richmond and 442 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 269 deaths attributed to the virus: 157 in Henrico, 53 in Chesterfield, 30 in Richmond and 29 in Hanover.
As Virginia's overall number of positive test results grows, data from VDH's website shows that the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 29, which is the most recent figure provided. That’s the same as the previous day's number and down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on VDH's website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
