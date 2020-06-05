Virginia’s contact tracing hiring remains far short of official goals as the state moves ahead with the next phase of reopening and hundreds of state health staff remain reassigned to tracing roles.
As of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health had only hired 168 contact tracers among thousands of applications since it kicked off a hiring campaign in mid-May.
The delay in hiring comes amid nationwide calls by health experts for more testing and contact tracing to safely reopen state economies. More than 800,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims since start of the pandemic.
The state’s contact tracing workforce is tasked with tracking down the known contacts of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, gauging their symptoms and risk level, and connecting them to testing if deemed necessary.
The department announced in April that it was angling to hire 1,300 contractors to do this work, including 200 case investigators, 1,000 contact tracers, 10 regional testing coordinators, 10 regional supervisors, 70 data managers and five data analysts.
So far, the state has hired 114 contact tracers, 46 case investigators, and 7 workers for the remaining positions, the department said in response to a request. The department has another 168 applicants at “various stages.”
Meanwhile, hundreds of Virginia Department of Health staff remain reassigned to contact tracing roles, including environmental health specialists and nutritionists that work with low-income women and children.
In late May, state officials said the state had 129 tracers before the pandemic, and that it had boosted that workforce to 1,270 people, mostly with reassigned VDH staff or Virginia Medical Reserve Corp volunteers. On Friday evening, a VDH spokeswoman couldn't verify exactly how many people are doing tracing work in the state.
Last month, the Northam administration committed $58 million in federal emergency aid to expand contact tracing. Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said the work would become critical in containing the spread of COVID-19. Oliver said at the time VDH had received 6,000 applications.
“As we interact more, there will be more opportunity for [people with the virus] to infect others,” Oliver told the Senate Finance committee May 19. Oliver also told the committee the department expected to begin hiring several hundred people a week.
Marshall Vogt, who is leading the state’s contact tracing program, acknowledged the state has not met its hiring goals.
“We’re excited to start getting people on board. This is the start of a mammoth effort to scale up our tracing workforce in Virginia,” Vogt said.
Vogt said he anticipates more workers will start next week. He said filling those jobs will be critical to abate COVID-19 and return VDH employees reassigned to tracing work back to their original positions.
“We want to allow some of our reassigned workforce to start going back to work,” Vogt said.
He encouraged people looking for work to visit the VDH website to apply. “We are looking for people that want to serve their communities in the fight against COVID-19, are good communicators and willing to learn.”
The state’s lagging contact tracing hiring efforts come as most of Virginia — save Richmond and Northern Virginia — is lifting restrictions that will allow for indoor dining at restaurants and gatherings of up to 50 people.
At the same time, COVID-19 trends in the state suggest the virus’ spread has slowed significantly here, even amid the first phase of reopening which began on May 15, and the busy Memorial Day holiday. Large protests around the country could lead to another spike.
Testing in the state is now at roughly 10,000 tests per day, with the share of positives down to around 10% from a peak of 22% in mid-April.
Gov. Ralph Northam said the positive trends led him to usher most of Virginia into the second phase of the state’s gradual reopening, one that will undoubtedly increase social interaction.
In past weeks, Northam and Virginia health officials have said that reopening safely will include ample testing and contact tracing, which will help isolate those who are sick from the rest of the population, the best way to contain a virus for which there is no vaccine.
Virginia officials pledged on May 6 to hire 1,000 more contact tracers to boost a workforce that was then at 325 tracers.
In a position statement issued in April, the National Association of County and City Health Officials said that during normal times, the baseline number of health care workers doing tracing work should be 15 workers per 100,000 people. During a pandemic, they said, that number should double to 30 workers per 100,000 people.
In Virginia, that would equal 1,275 workers under “normal times,” according to NACCHO, and 2,550 workers amid the pandemic.
Vogt said the state is aiming to have a 1,300-person tracing workforce by the end of June and to meet the 2,550 threshold by the end of the year.
“We know that a well staffed contact-tracing effort is going to be critical. We have to be prepared for good data trends, or bad data trends, until we know COVID-19 is nipped in the bud, so to speak,” he said.
Through the contact tracing process, the state will compile a list of known contacts for a new COVID-19 patient, “people that might have been exposed to that case while they were contagious,” Vogt said.
Those individuals are then contacted, and asked about any illness or symptoms. If they report any, the state will direct them to get tested. If they do not, the state will encourage them to self-quarantine and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.
“What we’re trying to do is check in with those contacts and kind of monitor them throughout their incubation period. If they develop symptoms, we want to get them tested. If they become a case, the whole process starts over again.”
