The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will reopen to the public Saturday, July 4, with protocols in place to keep visitors as safe as possible.
The museum will have normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, plus extended hours until 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
VMFA members will have early access beginning July 1.
Masks will be required and the museum will hand out disposable masks for anyone who doesn't have one. Visitors will be limited throughout the museum - including gift shop and cafe areas - and will enter and exit through different parts of the museum.
What's on tap? Permanent collection galleries and special exhibitions will be open, including Working Together: Louis Draper and the Kamoinge Workshop, which has been extended through Oct. 18. A new, ticketed exhibition called Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities, will also open July 4.
Best Cafe will operate grab-and-go items with limited seating. Amuse, the museum's fine dining restaurant, will also be open with limited seating and reservations are recommended. The library will reopen by appointment in September.
In a written statement, VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges said: “After weeks of having to keep our galleries closed to the public, we look forward to seeing people return to the museum and rediscover art that consoles, inspires and excites."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.