An anti-eviction rally and protest march ended with arrests and a smashed window at the John Marshall Courthouse in downtown Richmond on Wednesday.

Following the rally at the courthouse plaza and a march that passed city hall and the governor’s mansion, approximately 100 demonstrators returned to the courthouse. Tensions escalated as sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrested several people who had entered the building, according to witnesses. A courthouse window was smashed moments later. The crowd then dispersed as more law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Amid the ongoing protests against police violence and racial injustice, several social justice organizations and activists organized Wednesday’s rally in response to the end of a statewide moratorium on eviction hearings this week.

In an RVA Eviction Lab study published last week, VCU researchers from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs said there are 3,800 pending eviction cases in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield. The report says households under the threat of eviction owe an average of about $1,200.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email