An anti-eviction rally and protest march ended with arrests and a smashed window at the John Marshall Courthouse in downtown Richmond on Wednesday.
Following the rally at the courthouse plaza and a march that passed city hall and the governor’s mansion, approximately 100 demonstrators returned to the courthouse. Tensions escalated as sheriff’s deputies attempted to arrested several people who had entered the building, according to witnesses. A courthouse window was smashed moments later. The crowd then dispersed as more law enforcement arrived on the scene.
Amid the ongoing protests against police violence and racial injustice, several social justice organizations and activists organized Wednesday’s rally in response to the end of a statewide moratorium on eviction hearings this week.
In an RVA Eviction Lab study published last week, VCU researchers from the Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs said there are 3,800 pending eviction cases in Richmond and the counties of Henrico and Chesterfield. The report says households under the threat of eviction owe an average of about $1,200.
So much for President Lysol’s “beautiful economy”.
Evict enough people from their homes during the highest period of unemployment since the Great Depression and some folks are liable to get desperate.
Guess instead of protesting you should have got a job and paid your rent..........get out of my house!!!!!!!!!!!!!!LMAO
Uh.... they had jobs.... before President Lysol mismanaged the COVID-19 response and put them all out of work.
“U.S. unemployment rate soars to 14.7 percent, the worst since the Depression era”
What did our Governor think would happen with the evictions allowed to proceed after 3-4 months of shut down - layoffs - furloughs etc - and sooo many people still waiting for their unemployment checks...someone please ask him? This is getting ridiculous. Does anyone in government know what they are doing?
Can't blame the Governor for this one..the Supreme Court of Va handed down this order. The issue is with the VERY Republican judicial branch..
Wrong. The Judicial branch made an emergency order because Northam told them he would have a plan in place by July 1. The court order gave everyone through June 28 because Northam's plan and Stoney's plan would be in place by July 1. Today is July 1, and people apparently don't have a method by which to pay rent if they have been furloughed, laid off, etc. Thus, the evictions are on Northam (and Stoney) as well as the courts..
