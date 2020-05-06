Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that the guidelines for a phased reopening of the state will serve as a “floor” for localities — meaning they can impose stricter restrictions — after rejecting a regional approach two days earlier.
Northam said localities seeing more COVID-19 cases might need to delay lifting some of the statewide restrictions on public gatherings he plans to relax starting May 15.
He said he spoke to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, and had conversations with local leaders in Northern Virginia, where the state has reported the largest number of outbreaks. Fairfax County alone is home to nearly 1 in 4 COVID-19 cases in Virginia.
“We realized that the greater Washington area is an area we need to pay particular attention to,” Northam said.
The Richmond metro area and the Eastern Shore have also seen wider spread of COVID-19 compared with the rest of the state. What kinds of restrictions different localities might want to keep, and how the state will handle those requests, remains unclear.
“We are still a week and a half away, but as we get closer, if they have concerns and want to raise that floor, we will work with them on that,” Northam said.
Northam said he will retain the final say on regional or local restrictions.
Northam said Monday that he had declined a regional approach to lifting restrictions, citing the need for “unity” in Virginia.
“When we made the decision to close, to have a stay-at-home order, we did this as a commonwealth,” Northam said. “When we reopen to go into Phase Oone, I want to do that as a commonwealth.”
Asked about the difference between what Northam said Monday and Wednesday, Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said: “The Governor made it clear he wants the entire state to meet certain metrics before we move forward. That hasn't changed.
“What he is saying with the floor and ceiling metaphor is that no locality can impose looser restrictions than the Phase One standard, once we meet the metrics statewide. Areas with higher cases or particular hot spots would be able to impose additional restrictions.”
Phase One of the state’s reopening, which could last “two to four weeks, or longer,” according to the Northam administration, will see recreational and grooming businesses reopen with some restrictions. That includes restaurants, gyms, hair salons, movie theaters and more.
Northam said the state will swap the current stay-at-home order for a more subdued message: “safer at home.”
At the same time, the state will limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Social distancing will still be encouraged, as well as teleworking for nonessential employees. The state also will still recommend the use of masks in public.
Northam also said Wednesday that he is still planning to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions next week, and said businesses and the general public would see more details about how restrictions would be adjusted this coming Friday.
Northam said the state continues to see a decline in the share of people testing positive for COVID-19 among those tested, as hospital bed demand remains steady and below the state’s capacity.
State health officials on Wednesday could not share new data on the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia, typically published daily on the Virginia Department of Health website. State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver cited a “technical problem.”
“Our team is working very hard right now to ensure that we can get this data up as quickly as possible,” Oliver said during a briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 20,256 cases of COVID-19 and 713 deaths tied to the virus. The state had tested 112,809 people.
