The day after Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced the first two deaths from COVID-19 at the skilled nursing facility in western Henrico County, Henrico emergency management officials said they offered kits to test all residents and staff.
It may not have mattered.
Canterbury already had secured rapid testing technology from the same Innsbrook-based company used by the county, but the push to test everyone in the stricken rehabilitation facility was stymied by then-current guidance from national and state public health officials to reserve tests for those showing symptoms of the disease.
"I don't think we understood at that point how much spread could be by asymptomatic individuals," said Dr. Danny Avula, director of the state health department's Henrico and Richmond districts, who has worked closely with the center's medical staff since the first confirmed COVID-19 case there on March 18.
Canterbury and health department officials realized the magnitude of the policy miscalculation after testing everyone at the center a week later and discovering that more than half of the residents infected with COVID-19 -- 54 out of 92 confirmed cases - showed no symptoms of the virus.
"This is a disease that spreads when nobody knows it's there," Avula said in a conference call interview with Henrico officials on Wednesday. "It's a grim situation for nursing homes."
The scenario was fatal for Canterbury, under new ownership since January and overwhelmingly reliant on public Medicaid funding for people with low incomes and high health risks.
"A publicly funding nursing home like this is a virus' dream," said Dr. James Wright, medical director at Canterbury and two other Richmond-area long-term facilities that don't rely on Medicaid funding by the federal and state governments.
"We were simply ripe for a spread like this, like any publicly funded nursing home is," Wright said on Thursday, after confirming 39 deaths from COVID-19 at Canterbury. Another was confirmed Friday.
Long-term care facilities across the globe have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. While much is still unknown about the virus, evidence shows that the elderly and those with underlying conditions are particularly susceptible to serious illness and death as a result of becoming infected. In congregate settings, like nursing homes, the virus can easily spread from one vulnerable person to another.
In Virginia, more than half of all recorded COVID-19 outbreaks are in long-term care facilities – with a total of 45 facilities having outbreaks as of Friday, according to Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the state health department.
The death toll at Canterbury is approaching the tragic milestone set by the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., where 43 people had died of COVID-19 as of Wednesday night in the first major outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States, according to public health officials in King County, outside of Seattle.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has fined the Life Care Center $611,000 for deficiencies that the agency says contributed to the deadly outbreak, including failing to notify authorities of the outbreak for two weeks, failing to have systems in place to respond to and prevent infection and not having adequate staffing to respond to the outbreak, according to the Seattle Times.
Before the outbreak, CMS had given the Life Care Center a five-star rating, meaning it's above average for nursing home care quality.
Canterbury, meanwhile, has a two-star rating, meaning that – before its outbreak – the federal agency had considered the nursing home to be much below average.
It's latest inspection, in October, before a change in ownership, shows the nursing home was plagued by serious staffing shortages, high rates of bed sores and had nearly twice as many health deficiencies as the average Virginia nursing home
Jeremiah Davis, the facility's incoming administrator, said that so many changes have been made since last fall, it would be inappropriate to use the inspection as an indicator of current conditions.
"In the months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant improvements in virtually every aspect of operations including review and upgrade of all policies and procedures and there were also significant changes in facility leadership," Davis said in a statement. "There has been material focus on placing the right people in the right positions, and a significant influx of new protocols prior to the outbreak."
As facility leaders this spring worked to address staffing challenges and implement best practices, an unthinkable crisis loomed.
But by the time Canterbury saw its first deaths, announced the last week of March, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis of what unfolded in Washington offered some lessons on how to respond.
The study said that 13 of the 23 Life Care Center residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 did not show symptoms. The report warned of rapid transmission and urged the use of protective gear to care for all residents.
"The data changed everything for us," Avula said.
On Feb. 28, the same day the outbreak began at the nursing home in Washington, Henrico officials began activating the county's emergency operations center. The World Health Organization declared the virus' spread a global pandemic on March 11.
The county declared a local emergency on March 13, the day after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state emergency, and opened the emergency operations center the next day.
The county arranged for first responders to stay in hotel rooms to avoid potentially exposing their families to the disease and shifted employees from shuttered county libraries to staff information lines.
"We wanted to do everything we could to protect our workforce," Henrico Emergency Manager Jackson Baynard said Wednesday.
Avula's staff confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Henrico on March 17 - a young woman in her 20s and who had traveled recently to Charlotte, N.C., with a group of friends who also were infected. All of them recovered, but the coronavirus epidemic was just about to erupt in long-term care facilities, a major concern in a county with 41 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, memory care units and retirement complexes.
Westminster-Canterbury, an affluent retirement community just outside of Richmond's North Side, announced the first nursing home case in the region on March 19. The day before, an unrelated facility with a similar name - Canterbury Rehabilitation - had confirmed its first case with the Henrico Health District.
"I contacted them immediately, that's for sure," said Wright, who estimated that the 190-bed facility had 164 residents when the outbreak began.
On March 13, the same day as Henrico's emergency declaration, a 48-year-old resident of Canterbury's Westham Unit was admitted to Henrico Doctors' Hospital with a diagnosis of sepsis from a bladder infection. The man did not show the typical symptoms of COVID-19, but the health department later confirmed him as the first case of the virus at the rehabilitation facility.
The man recovered from the virus, which Henrico health officials concluded may have been introduced into Canterbury by a visitor or health care worker.
Wright, who also serves as medical director of Our Lady of Hope in Henrico and The Memory Center in Chesterfield County, signed a letter that week to the Virginia Department of Health with five other nursing home medical directors to protest the state's limitations on access to then-scarce tests for COVID-19.
At that time, he said he had four patients at Canterbury with symptoms typical of the disease who were still awaiting health department tests. Two of those patients had completed preliminary screenings a week earlier to rule out other types of infections, as required by the health department.
"It was impossible to get tests," Wright said Thursday, adding that results didn't arrive for up to 11 days.
Avula said he understood the nursing facilities' concern, but he also added, "When you've got 300 test kits for the entire state, there's got to be some bar" for using them.
The emerging outbreak claimed the first life at Canterbury on Sunday, March 22.
The next day, March 23, Henrico EMS responded to four calls for service from Canterbury and transported two residents to local hospitals. A second resident died that day.
"The types of calls we were having then looked a little different," said Henrico Fire Chief Alec Oughton.
The relationship between the center and the county had grown tense by the time Canterbury announced the two deaths on March 24.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county's fire and EMS staff had offered help but had been refused at the door to the facility. He said Canterbury management had not returned his calls.
Avula said the Canterbury medical director and management had been working closely with the Henrico Health District so they may have misunderstood the county's role.
However, Avula's office later issued a report - compiled without discussion with the county - that faulted Henrico EMS for requiring Canterbury to bring residents to the front lobby for transport to the hospital, which was difficult because of the physical constraints of the facility.
Vithoulkas and Oughton strongly disputed the findings in the health department report and said EMS crews had not required patients to be taken to the lobby for transport.
On March 25, the day after the first deaths were announced, Canterbury and Henrico officials held a conference call that also included Avula and leaders of Henrico Doctors' Hospital and its owner, HCA Virginia. The county and private for-profit health care system pledged support to Canterbury, which badly needed direct-care staff and supplies of "personal protective equipment," or PPE, which was essential to prevent the virus from spreading to residents who did not appear to have the disease.
The county also arranged for a private ambulance company to transport residents to and from the hospital to help during the crisis.
During the call, Avula confirmed that Henrico also offered test kits that it had ordered for its public safety staff from GENETWORx, a private startup company that the county had helped lure to Innsbrook Office Park with a discounted lease on the vacant county library building there.
Canterbury said it had secured test kits directly from GENETWRx on March 23, the day after the state approved the technology and two days before the county's offer.
"We were the first facility in Richmond to use GENETWORx," Wright said Thursday.
Avula confirmed the medical director's account, but Vithoulkas said the county repeated the offer in the next two days to allow rapid testing of all residents and staff. The county manager said Henrico also has provided kits to other long-term care facilities.
"I'm using test kits we purchased for public safety," Vithoulkas said. "That isn't a sustainable thing going forward."
The technology changed the game for Canterbury and other nursing facilities, which could test more people and get results faster.
As testing became more widely available, the health department relaxed its protocol, especially for clusters of people who showed symptoms of the disease. But the state still discouraged testing people who did not show symptoms.
"We were testing all of the symptomatic people," Avula said. "We were not testing the asymptomatic people."
That changed with the CDC study that documented the spread of COVID-19 at the Life Care Center.
Over that weekend, Henrico Health and Canterbury officials agreed that everyone in the facility should be tested. Sixteen residents had died by the time the center received the results, but more than half of the 92 remaining residents confirmed with COVID-19 had not shown symptoms of the disease.
Wright expected some asymptomatic cases at Canterbury, but he was surprised by the scope of the threat.
"We just didn't appreciate the prevalence in our center," he said. "The possibility we could have 50 people who could be asymptomatic, we just didn't appreciate it."
The testing also confirmed that 25 members of the facility's staff tested positive for the virus. Finding adequate staff already had been a challenge, especially after Henrico Health District asked all employees to sign a voluntary agreement not to work at other long-term care facilities, a common practice for relatively low-wage direct-care staff.
"The way they survive is having multiple jobs at multiple places," Avula said.
Canterbury later decided to allow previously infected staff to return to care only for 88 patients now confirmed with COVID-19 - both with or without symptoms - and residents who are recuperating from the disease. The remaining 35 residents who tested negative are sequestered in a different wing of the facility with staff that does not come in contact with infected residents.
Even so, Avula said it's hard to know whether people who test negative for the virus still ultimately will develop the disease.
"The degree to which COVID spreads before you develop symptoms, we've never seen anything like it," he said.
Janis Peace commenting: When this virus was initially all over the news, someone made the decision to keep all of these people in one building called Canterbury even as their very own residents started to die. This was wrong. The residents should have been transported to a hospital as they were all in vulnerable condition "before" it infected everyone. When you see a train coming you don't just stand on the tracks!
Evidently the nursing home had a very low grade in the Fall of 2019 with health inspectors. How much can change from then to January 2020 when the new manager took over? It's sad to think people were allowed to be treated in such a facility with most not having any idea of their health inspection grade. Most likely no family members knew this facility had so many faults. Most probably wouldn't even know to ask until it's too late.
Even though in most cases I understand this virus comes on suddenly, I think the families of those who passed away after the first couple and weren't removed from the facility probably should visit a very good medical attorney. People who have a business in the medical field need to know about such a virus and how to react before it takes over a facility. This is their business and their job to know these things. China was before us and Washington State was also before us so there was writing on the wall.
I might also add to the families, in Virginia, I believe the law in medical lawsuits is under 2 years so the clock is ticking. Do not go to some small law firm because this is something they cannot handle. Do your homework and don't listen to other people. Go to law libraries or only very large law firms to find the best people for the job. I personally see this clearly but apparently many do and did not. The 2 year rule is very important in medical cases in Virginia so please know this.
It's sad with so many people dying the only recourse in justice is a lawsuit but if this should ever happen again or something like it, only a lawsuit will make places like this think outside of the box because in this case, it's an out of the box situation and that is exactly what it called for.
The federal response and direction have been, from the beginning, at times slow, insufficient, confusing or contradictory. The state had to follow the federal guidelines. Same with Canterbury. Licensing is going to depend on following federal and state guidelines. If the direction or information you get is partly garbage, then you will act based on garbage information. Couple that with a profit-based system that pays its workers a lousy wage, forcing them to work in multiple facilities, and having a captive, medically vulnerable population and you have a perfect storm for a virus to take hold and kill a lot of people.
Let's step back a few years and look at all the names this facility has had on the sign out front. I have experience in dealing with this facility directly. It doesn't even make my list of a place I would place a family member or friend. Their needs to be an investigation on the Federal level. This facility needs to close.
Low wage direct care staff, who have multiple jobs at other locations. Ok, now I see why Canterbury was/is so different. Basically its ghetto in the West End.
It was and is an unprecedented virus that no one expected or understood initially and everyone was caught off guard....at this point we should quit looking back and concentrate on doing our part to overcome this menace. We can assess what was done rightly or wrongly when it is over and learn the lessons we need to be prepared for the next time.
As you can see from the comments below, that ain't gonna happen. There will be a House investigation while folks are still dying. November is rapidly coming.
And none of you can blame President Trump for this one??? Or can they? Breaking news CNN reports that President Trump is a shareholder at Canturbury
We can easily blame Trump. He's the reason "no one saw it coming" cause he told everyone it wasn't a big deal and would magically go away. Instead of I don't know, preparing for the virus? He was warned months ago and chose to do nothing until it was too late.
Just like Biden?
And the gov in NY?
I don't remember Biden getting rid of the Pandemic Task Force
Rick, I don't remember Biden invoking the Defense Production Act... and then not using it
It's the poorly designed air ventilation system. Wake up....
The lack of testing for public health investigations led to these deaths and many more all over the country. We knew that there was asymptomatic spread, we knew that testing a confined population like the facility would tell us who was infected and who wasn't. The truth is this tragic situation is directly related to the downplaying of the problem by President Trump and his utter incompetence in managing a pandemic. He didn't want better testing because it would increase "the numbers." We still don't have a coordinated national testing approach with aggressive contact tracing and isolation. The President who "doesn't take responsibility" will go down in history with blood on his hands.
I feel sorry for you Ms. Keller. Critical thinking is a skill you would benefit from. You might be surprised to learn that life is not black or white. Pres. Trump is neither all good nor all bad. None of us should allow ourselves to be brainwashed by one side or another. The false details and sinister accusations you present are Democratic talking points. He’s doing a commendable job in a crisis that was thrust upon him. He’s appointed all the top experts and is taking their advice. All those public servants are working for all of us. This is a time for team work like the teams our President has established. Partisan hacks like you just make things worse. You’re pathetic .
Blanche Baird, DONT feel sorry for her. There is absolutely no reasoning with liberals. If Trump authorized gold bullion for each American, liberals like Ms. Keller would complain it’s to heavy. And you are correct, she is pathetic.
You conservatives get triggered so easily. Maybe you snowflakes will melt now that it's getting warm.
Yeah expect he didn't take there advice. He was warned back in January and continued to down play the threat and not take action. You seem like the brainwashed one, unable to criticize Dear Leader.
Get Fit must have skipped spelling. There?
BTW I am sure you are one of the many who called him all sorts of names for the travel ban, no?
They are not false details and sinister accusations. They are facts. I back Suzanne Keller up 100%. There have been numerous postings in these comments that I and others have done, all with citations, which back her up. Sorry you haven't bothered to either read them or look them up. I am sure you prefer to watch Fox rather than get real information. Trump has been criminally negligent. To say otherwise is to identify yourself as a member of a cult led by a mountebank. The true partisan hacks have an "R" next to their name.
