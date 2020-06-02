Virginia will move to the second phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening on Friday, with the exception of Richmond and Northern Virginia.
Restaurants and bars will be able to open their businesses for indoor dining at 50% capacity, while gyms may open at 30% capacity. The state will allow some recreation and entertainment venues to reopen, such as pools, museums and outdoor concert venues. But indoor concert venues and overnight camps will remain closed.
The state will also raise the limit on social gatherings from 10 people to 50, though the guidelines call for social distancing of six feet to continue.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that COVID-19 trends in the state support moving forward with a phased reopening. Northam said testing is averaging at around 10,000 tests per day and hospitals are reporting adequate supplies of protective equipment.
“Now based on that data, I feel comfortable allowing most of Virginia to move on to phase two this Friday,” Northam said.
Northern Virginia and Richmond - which along with Accomack County delayed reopening - will remain on phase one.
“They only moved onto phase one last Friday, and we need more time to look at their metrics,” Northam said.
Accomack County on the Eastern Shore will move to phase two, Northam said, after extensive testing showed an outbreak there was under control.
Northam said that in phase two, Virginians should continue to follow social distancing, teleworking and face mask guidelines, and encouraged the state to continue under the recommendation, “safer at home.”
“We are still in this pandemic,” Northam said.
The phase two guidance instructs all employers to screen their employees for COVID-19 before shifts. All employers are also asked to limit the occupancy of their workplaces to ensure physical distancing by encouraging telework whenever possible and staggering shifts.
All employers are also asked to disinfect high-contact areas at least every two hours, or after each use by different individuals. They should also build in additional breaks for employees to wash their hands regularly.
Restaurants, gyms retail businesses are asked to post signage at their entrances that no one with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms, or a recent exposure, is allowed to enter.
Retail businesses are also asked to help customers maintain social distancing, including by using floor markings in areas where customers tend to congregate, like the checkout line.
Gyms are asked to screen all patrons before letting them in, by asking whether they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms. Personal trainers have to remain 10 feet away from their clients.
Gyms must ban the use of any equipment that can’t be thoroughly disinfected, like climbing ropes and some exercise bands.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools can open for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction only. Indoor and outdoor sports can go on, as long as there is 10 feet of distance between coaches, players and spectators.
Guidelines for religious establishments remain the same: churches can reopen at 50% capacity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Does the continued "social distancing" apply to the protesters/rioters? It was a "pearl clutching" moment when the "back to work" protesters were not 'social distancing'. Has that changed?
I thought the Executive Order stated face masks are to be worn in all indoor public places. Is he speaking outside?
Interesting ..... only the Democrat controlled areas of Virginia are not yet ready to reopen. Period.
Who can breathe wearing a facemask in a gym?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.