According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, between 11% and 20% of veterans are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in any given year. Many who served in Iraq and Afghanistan were subjected to blasts from improvised explosive devices, which can lead to traumatic brain injury.
Improvements in battle armor and medical care on the battleground mean that more service members survived an IED attack than would have in earlier conflicts, but it also means they returned home with injuries that have changed their lives and the lives of their families forever.
PTSD and TBI are sometimes called the “signature wounds” of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. When we consider how these injuries affect an individual, we must take into consideration both the physical and mental effects that can occur.
Veterans experiencing PTSD have a sense of emotional numbing, detachment along with anxiety, and stress that someone without these challenges may not experience, while a TBI can affect memories and motor skills.
These factors have a direct correlation to the veteran’s ability to reconnect with a spouse or children. Oftentimes, they are so involved in the impact on themselves that they fail to engage or acknowledge the needs of other members of the family. This places a significant strain on the family unit and, most often, the children.
The non-veteran spouse may need to continue with responsibilities that were normally the responsibility of the veteran in addition to their role as a spouse, parent, worker or student. The children may feel isolated from the veteran parent who now has difficulty participating in their activities or the veteran parent who detaches from family, friends or activities that may have been part of their family routine before any injuries.
Families of veterans often need to establish a network of their own to help meet their own needs, which might be difficult for the veteran to meet. Caregivers of veterans need their own level of support and care for their own health and wellness. Whether they are the caregiver of a veteran or a non-veteran family member, caregivers are not superheroes and they need to find a balance in their own lives to be able to remain strong for those they support.
As with veterans of previous conflicts, many of today’s veterans remain guarded about how they face the challenge of invisible wounds. As members of a “get it done” community, those who need care may not seek it because they are stoic and don’t want to admit they need care. If the veteran works in a job that requires a security clearance, they may be concerned that acknowledging a behavioral health condition will cause them to lose their job.
For many veterans, unless something drastic happens to force them into care, they may ignore or explain away the symptoms or even downplay their effects until their situation becomes critical and unable to ignore. By that time, their job and their connection to family and friends may also be in jeopardy.
As a community, we must continue to coach our veterans into care early and understand PTSD and TBI as injuries that are not solely attributed to individuals who have served in the military. We need to educate our community about the advances in therapeutic care that help our veterans remain successful, and we must continue to develop opportunities for our veterans and their families to receive the care coordination and links to services that address their needs.
As a society, we are much more sympathetic about the service our military and veterans provide than we were during the Vietnam War. We need to continue to expand the understanding of the wounds of war and the effects on those who have served. These wounds are no longer just the physical loss of limb. These wounds now translate to mind and body injuries that change lives.
The medical community has myriad treatments available for veterans experiencing invisible wounds, but we need to continue to study these treatments and make them accessible to those who need them in a timely manner. We need to continue to monitor their effectiveness, and we as a community must continue to focus on what we can do pre- and post-combat to mitigate the effects of war on our military personnel and veterans who transition from service.
