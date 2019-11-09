The Virginia Department of Veterans Services is a state government agency with more than 40 operating locations across the commonwealth. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. DVS works with, but is not part of, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. There are state veterans agencies like DVS in all 50 states.
DVS helps Virginia veterans and their families by helping them access the benefits they have earned through their military service. These include assistance with developing and filing claims for service-connected disability benefits, accessing physical and behavioral health care and supportive services, pursuing education goals through the GI Bill, making a successful transition from active-duty to the civilian sector, and finding meaningful employment with businesses and government agencies that value veterans’ skills, work ethic and motivation to succeed.
DVS operates long-term-care facilities for veterans in Richmond and Roanoke that provide skilled nursing, memory and rehabilitative care. Additional facilities are planned for Fauquier County and Virginia Beach. The agency provides honored final resting places at state veterans cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk. DVS operates the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, the commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s servicemen and servicewomen who made the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present.
All of the programs and services at DVS share one common mission: to keep Virginia the No. 1 state for veterans in America. To learn more, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.