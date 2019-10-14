Blaney earns spot in third round of playoffs
Ryan Blaney edged Ryan Newman in a photo finish to pick up an important win at Talladega. Page C2
Blaney earns spot in third round of playoffs
Ryan Blaney edged Ryan Newman in a photo finish to pick up an important win at Talladega. Page C2
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.