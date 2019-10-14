Above: Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton slides to score on a hit by Anthony Rendon in the third inning of Game 3 of the NL Championship Series against the Cardinals in Washington.

Left: Howie Kendrick hit a two-run scoring double in the third inning. The Nationals, who lead the series 2-0, were up 6-0 in the fifth inning. Get a full report at Richmond.com

