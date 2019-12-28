￼1 p.m.
NY Jets at buffalo
These teams finish the regular season together after beginning it together, with the Bills rallying from a 16-0 third-quarter deficit to win 17-16 in Week 1. Buffalo has already clinched a playoff spot and coach Sean McDermott (William & Mary) has said the starters will play, but they might not finish this one. A victory would give the Bills their most wins in a season since going 11-5 in 1999.
￼1 p.m.
cleveland at cincinnati
The season began with huge expectations for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, but will finish in bitter disappointment as Cleveland extends the NFL’s longest current postseason drought to 17 years. The spotlight is on coach Freddie Kitchens, who could be done after just one season — and a loss to the lowly Bengals could seal his fate.
￼1 p.m.
green bay at detroit
The Packers will certainly keep an eye on the 49ers-Seahawks game, especially if they beat the lowly Lions and clinch a first-round bye. Aaron Rodgers and Co. would also wrap up home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs if San Francisco loses.
￼1 p.m.
la chargers at kansas city
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can still earn the AFC’s No. 2 overall seed and a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the Chargers and a loss by New England to the Dolphins. Kansas City, which has won four straight AFC West titles, is 10-1 in its last 11 against Los Angeles, the lone loss coming last season at Arrowhead Stadium.
￼1 p.m.
chicago at minnesota
The Vikings are locked into the sixth seed in the NFC after clinching a playoff berth for the third time in six seasons under coach Mike Zimmer.
Minnesota could reach some rare territory with a win, which would get the Vikings to 11 for just the fourth time in the last 19 seasons. The Bears had a big-time letdown a year after winning the NFC North at 12-4, and will miss the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.
￼1 p.m.
miami at new england
Tom Brady and the Patriots have already clinched the AFC East for the 11th straight season, and a win over the division-rival Dolphins would give them a first-round playoff bye for the 10th year in a row. A victory would also give New England eight 13-win seasons, one behind San Francisco in NFL history.
￼1 p.m.
atlanta at tampa bay
A matchup of AFC South also-rans could quickly develop into a passing game clinic, with the Buccaneers ranking first in the NFL in yards passing and the Falcons third. Not only that: The Falcons’ Matt Ryan and Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston are the only players with at least 10 300-yard passing games this season.
￼1 p.m.
new orleans at carolina
Drew Brees and the Saints are another team whose playoff travel plans could be affected by the game on Sunday night. New Orleans can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC with a win and losses or ties by either San Francisco or Green Bay. The Saints could also do it with a tie and losses by both the 49ers and Packers.
￼4:25 p.m.
oakland at denver
Jon Gruden’s guys still have a long-shot chance at making the playoffs. No, really, they do. But the Raiders need a ton of help to make it to the postseason for the second time since 2002. First off, Oakland needs to beat Denver, of course. Then the Raiders need losses by Tennessee and Pittsburgh; a victory by Indianapolis; and at least one win by New England, Chicago, Detroit or the Chargers.
￼4:25 p.m.
arizona at la rams
So long, Coliseum. The Rams, who will wrap up a disappointing season, play their final game at the 96-year-old stadium before moving into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. The Rams are looking to secure a third consecutive winning season for the first time since 1999-2001 when the franchise was in St. Louis. But this one would be hollow considering the Rams were in the Super Bowl a year ago.
￼4:25 p.m.
philadelphia at ny giants
The soaring Eagles have won three straight and can clinch the NFC East with a win over the division-rival Giants. Philadelphia has beaten New York six consecutive times, and 10 of 11, so it would make sense for the Eagles to be confident about their chances. Philly could still win the division with a loss — as long as Dallas also loses at home to Washington.
￼4:25 p.m.
indianapolis at jacksonville
Jacoby Brissett and the Colts need a win to avoid their second losing season in three years. It appeared a lock just a few weeks ago, but Indianapolis lost four straight until beating Carolina last week. The Colts have defeated the Jaguars in two of the last three meetings, but Jacksonville has won four straight at home against Indianapolis.
￼4:25 p.m.
pittsburgh at baltimore
The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and will rest several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Mark Ingram. That will put their franchise-best 11-game winning streak in jeopardy against a Steelers team still in the playoff hunt.
￼4:25 p.m.
tennessee at houston
The Texans have already wrapped up the AFC South, winning the division for the fourth time in five games. But they’ll take on a Titans team trying to earn a second playoff berth in three seasons. Tennessee is in if it wins — and would ensure the team’s fourth straight winning season, its longest stretch since 1987-93 when the franchise was in Houston.
￼8:20 p.m.
san francisco at seattle
The 49ers (12-3) travel to Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks (11-4), with the winner capturing the NFC West. San Francisco would clinch home-field advantage throughout by winning, while Seattle could host until the Super Bowl with a victory and losses by both Green Bay and New Orleans. The loser of this matchup would enter the playoffs with an NFC wild card berth.
