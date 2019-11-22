Bodum Chambord French press

Ooh, la, la. Surprise the coffee perfectionist on your list with the original French press by Bodum Chambord. This 12-cup pot allows all the subtle flavors of the coffee blend to shine through. Constructed of glass and chrome.

$50

Rostov’s Coffee & Tea

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News