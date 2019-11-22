sponsored

Custom keepsake framing

Custom keepsake framing

Give someone you love a gift they’ll cherish always. Preserve treasured items in a custom-fitted wood and metal frame that will preserve and protect precious artwork and memorable keepsakes for years.

From $50

Art on a Wire

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News