Shop Local It’s the gift you give yourself – and your community

In the hectic bustle of holiday preparations it’s tempting to park yourself in front of a screen and complete shopping tasks online. Although it’s convenient, buying from national internet retailers does little to enhance the local community – or the shopping experience in general – just think of all those items delivered in error and the hassle of returns. But there is a way to increase your shopping satisfaction. This holiday season, make your gift purchases in person at local retailers.
Shopping local makes a difference
Spending your dollars at a locally owned business not only helps the merchant, it also enhances the community business core and has a ripple effect that makes a neighborhood – or an entire town – an appealing place to live. Local businesses are the backbone of neighborhoods – cafes, boutiques, restaurants, dry cleaners, thrift stores, pet groomers, specialty markets, salons and spas – all contribute to the vibrancy and economic health of a community. Imagine how colorless and challenging it would be to live in a place if all these accessible conveniences simply vanished.
Shopping local rewards consumers and communities
- It strengthens the local economy. Independent business owners hire local people to staff their stores, supply goods for sale or make needed upgrades and repairs. They pay local taxes, which support public schools, contribute to the upkeep of recreational areas, pay for needed repairs to streets and sidewalks, and provide funds for public safety. Local merchants also make contributions to area nonprofit organizations, and help sponsor events and activities that add to a community’s quality of life.
- It contributes to the character of a locality. Those who shop locally may enjoy a wider, more eclectic selection of items since many small businesses draw upon a range of talented local artists, artisans and craftspeople to supply the goods that stock their shelves. These one-of-a-kind items generally won’t be found in large, impersonal chains, where much of the merchandise is the same across numerous markets.
- It fosters a sense of community. Shopping in person creates a one-on-one relationship between a customer and the sales staff or shop owner. Small businesses thrive on the connections they make with clients – and the goodwill of customer recommendations. Shoppers will likely enjoy a better customer service experience through personal, hands-on assistance and expert suggestions. And they’re more apt to interact with other customers, creating a pleasant social experience that cultivates community connections.
- It reduces environmental impact. If you’re looking for a way to help minimize your carbon footprint, look no further than your local shopping area. Local markets are chock full of homegrown produce, which, unlike much of the produce found at large grocery chains, has traveled fewer miles to reach the marketplace. Relying on local farmers for food products helps those farmers sustain their land and protect natural wildlife habitats such as woods, fields and wetlands. Many local retail areas are centrally located, allowing shoppers to park their cars and walk from store to store. Urban dwellers may even be able to walk, bike or take advantage of public transportation to reach their shopping destination. And shopping in-store helps cut down on the amount of packing materials that surround online purchases, much of which ends up in landfills.
Shopping local is easier than you think
If you’re ready to shop local, the first step is familiarizing yourself with local stores, their hours and locations. Doing a little preliminary research can save you time and money. Take a look at the gift ideas in this special section; you’re sure to find something that will please nearly everyone you’re buying presents for this season. Once you’ve compiled your list, make plans to head out early on Small Business Saturday – Nov. 30 – to support your local retailers. Shopping small can help you reap big rewards.