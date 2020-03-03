Virginia will play Miami on Wednesday in men’s basketball, and Randolph-Macon’s men’s basketball game on Friday will tip off at 6:30. Virginia’s opponent was incorrect Tuesday on Page B1, and the Randolph-Macon time was incorrect on Page B2.
