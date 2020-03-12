Donovan Mitchell became the second Utah Jazz star to test positive for the virus, leading to a host of self-quarantined NBA teams.
MLB halted spring training and pushed back opening day, originally scheduled March 26, for at least two weeks.
NASCAR and IndyCar races will continue on without fans, but Formula 1 canceled the Australian Grand Prix — its season opener.
VCU’s Peppas and fans danced through their sadness after the Atlantic 10 tournament was abruptly canceled.
Spiders coach Chris Mooney called the season “truly great.” UR finished 24-7 but didn’t get the chance to play in the postseason.
