Playoff picks: Edmonton and Toronto have been named hub cities for the NHL playoffs, reports say. Page B2
A test from testing: Webb Simpson is back on the PGA Tour and set to start the Rocket Mortgate Classic after a family coronavirus scare. Page B2
Concerns beyond virus: Baseball teams are testing for health issues besides COVID-19 as training camps resume. Page B3
Toughest title? NBA coaches and players see a rare challenge in winning a championship at Disney, but Wizards star Bradley Beal isn’t sure if he’ll play. Page B3
