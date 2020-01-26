INSIDE
The Kobe Bowl: The Pro Bowl is marked by NFL players’ tributes to Kobe Bryant. The AFC claims its fourth straight win over the NFC. Page B2
Teenager’s run ends: Sofia Kenin stops Coco Gauff, 15, in a match of American players in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Page B2
Coming from behind: Marc Leishman erases a four-shot deficit to win the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Page B3
