Todd “Parney” Parnell, the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ vice president and COO, typically gets emotional on the last day of the season. That’s because, as he put it, the Squirrels are not in the baseball or entertainment business — they’re in the “memory-making” business.
“I’ve been crying all morning. This love affair with this city is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Parnell said, looking down from the press box at 6,631 Richmonders in attendance at the Squirrels’ last game of the season Monday.
“People just continue to fuel us by saying how much we mean to the city. They need to know how much they mean to us. This is a beautiful relationship.”
The Squirrels have ranked first or second in Eastern League average attendance each of the 10 years they’ve been Richmond’s ball club.
In 2019, they finished first in the EL at 6,255 attendees per game, despite losing July 4 and three Friday games to rainouts. The Hartford Yard Goats were the only other club with an average of more than 6,000.
Richmond’s overall attendance exceeded 400,000 for the first time since 2015 — only Hartford equaled that feat. The Squirrels’ highest single-game attendance of 9,845 on opening day, April 4, was the most attended game in the EL this season.
Parnell said losing a cornerstone day like July 4, compounded with the three Fridays and two additional rainouts, created a challenge for him and his staff. But if you add up the lost games, Parnell said the overall attendance numbers for 2019 “would’ve competed with the best years of all time.”
“So we’re proud of the way the fans kept coming, the way the staff worked. I truly believe, if this isn’t the greatest year we’ve had, it is certainly on the medal stand,” he said.
Combine all that with an All-Star event Parnell referred to as “historic,” and he said the organization has a lot to be proud of in 2019.
Through the years, EL organizations have traditionally made the All-Star week a two-day event. Richmond stretched that to four, complete with Mayor Lavar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff at Brown’s Island, a Country Music Jam at Richmond Raceway’s Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, and the Celebrity Home Run Derby.
But the Squirrels’ efforts to engage with the Richmond community in 2019 stretched far beyond the ambitious All-Star week.
Parnell said the promotional events that really stick with him are are the ones that “touch people,” such as military appreciation night and the work the organization does with initiatives like Wounded Warriors and TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).
“The more you do for others, I think your business will thrive too,” Parnell said. “So I think that’s really been the component, what can we do to help people and what can we do for Richmond to be a better place.”
Parnell added that incorporating local organizations such as students, civic groups or churches is a key aspect of the Squirrels’ engagement strategy. The L.C. Bird marching band played at Friday night’s game, and Virginia Union athletics director Joe Taylor threw out the first pitch.
“Richmond is just a special place, it’s hard to put into words,” he said. “As we finish this season, our minds are already on what we’re going to do in 2020. Because 2019 is going to be a heck of an act to follow. But our staff will be up the challenge, we know that our fans will be too.”
Monday’s game: A six-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by three home runs over the left-field wall, spurred Richmond to a 7-1 win over the Bowie Baysox.
Richmond third baseman Brandon Van Horn and left fielder Jose Layer homered in back-to-back at-bats to break open the game. Center fielder Heliot Ramos blasted a moonshot later in the frame to give Richmond a 7-0 lead.
Squirrels starter Caleb Baragar picked up the win after five shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and struck out six. Alfred Gutierrez picked up the save in relief of Baragar. He went four innings, surrendering one run on three hits.
Left-hander Alex Wells was knocked around for four runs on six hits in 3ß innings, he took the loss for Bowie. The Baysox will host Harrisburg on Wednesday to open a five-game series in the first round of the playoffs.
Baysox AB R H BI W K AVG
McCoy SS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .266
McKenna CF 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Diaz RF 3 0 2 0 1 1 .262
Valentin 2B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Palmeiro DH 4 1 2 0 0 0 .237
Ripken 1B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Cumberland C 2 0 0 1 1 2 .248
Nichting LF 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Yahn 3B 3 0 0 0 0 1 .223
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 10 .246
RBI: Cumberland (20). SF: Cumberland. LOB: 7.
Flying Squirrels AB R H BI W K AVG
Sivira SS 3 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Johnson RF 4 2 2 0 0 0 .243
Miller 2B 3 1 1 1 1 0 .216
Ramos CF 4 1 2 3 0 0 .242
Brusa DH 4 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Jhang C 4 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Winn 1B 3 1 2 0 1 0 .122
Van Horn 3B 4 1 1 2 0 0 .185
Layer LF 4 1 1 1 0 1 .143
Totals 33 7 9 7 3 6 .219
2B: Miller (18); Winn 2 (3); Johnson (14). HR: Van Horn (1); Layer (1); Ramos (3). RBI: Layer (1); Miller (48); Ramos 3 (15); Van Horn 2 (11). LOB: 5. SB: Ramos (2). E: Jhang (4); Van Horn (10).
Bowie 000 000 001 — 1 5 0
Richmond 100 600 00X — 7 9 2
Baysox IP H R ER W K ERA
Wells L, 8-6 31/3 6 4 4 2 3 2.95
Gonzalez 2/3 2 3 3 1 2 4.32
Erwin 2 1 0 0 0 1 2.43
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 0 4.19
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 0 2.66
Flying Squirrels IP H R ER W K ERA
Baragar W, 5-5 5 2 0 0 1 6 3.45
Gutierrez S, 1 4 3 1 1 1 4 4.09
WP: Gonzalez, B. T: 2:14. A: 6,631.
