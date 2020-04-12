Highland Springs junior point guard Sydney Boone, the All-Metro girls player of the year, is staying close to home for her college career, opting to join the Richmond Spiders.
Boone had offers from eight programs, including capital city rival VCU, and said that Richmond checked the most boxes for her: high-quality education, proximity to home and a team with which she could see herself playing.
“When I made my visit, I met some of the players and went to classes with them, and I ended up really liking it,” Boone said. “I could just see myself with them. The coaching staff was great, I could tell they really wanted me to be there.”
While the Spiders had a losing record (15-17) in coach Aaron Roussell’s first season with the program, it was an improvement from a 9-21 mark the previous season.
Boone wants to part of that upward trend. She is working to be as mentally and physically prepared for college play as possible.
“I know it’s going to be totally different as in coaching and work ethic, so I know before I get there, I want to be stronger, faster, just more prepared,” Boone said.
Springers coach Franklin Harris has little doubt about his player’s dedication. He’s seen her develop since first meeting Boone in middle school. He said she’s always been the type to keep improving.
“Her dedication is second to none,” Harris said. “Richmond’s getting a ball player. She’s legit. … She isn’t going to miss a beat.”
Harris said the high tempo of play implemented at Highland Springs will ease Boone’s transition to the college level. He described her as a true point guard who can score, with a high basketball IQ and excellent vision on the court.
“I don’t need to say she’s one of the best guards in the state, because everyone knows that,” Harris said.
This is the second consecutive All-Metro player of the year to commit to Richmond. Last year’s 6-foot-3 forward Elaina Chapman set a school record for points during her four years at Trinity Episcopal.
Other commitments:
Girls: Dinwiddie’s Kya Taylor has committed to play basketball and track and field at Goucher College in Towson, Md.
Boys: Richard Bland has added Carmel guard Joshua Campbell, who was named to the VISAA Division III all-state first team. He scored 20 points in the division’s quarterfinals to propel the team into the semifinals.
