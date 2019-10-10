PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival.
Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first non-losing season since 2012.
“Several years ago, I promised our loyal fans that I would do everything in my power to bring a world championship team to our city. I will never waver from that commitment,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.
“I have decided that some changes are necessary to achieve our ultimate objective. Consequently, we will replace our manager. I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions.”
The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.
Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.
“When we hired Kap, it was our goal to develop a positive, forward-thinking and collaborative culture throughout the organization that would allow us to compete with the best teams in the league year in and year out,” general manager Matt Klentak said. “While we have fallen short in the win column for the last two years, I can confidently say that Kap’s efforts have established a strong and sustainable foundation for this organization moving forward.”
He added that in the coming weeks the baseball operations department will try to “find the right individual to build upon the existing foundation and bring a championship home to Philadelphia.”
Squirrels’ star prospect injured
San Francisco Giants catching prospect Joey Bart fractured his right thumb when hit by a pitch while playing in the Arizona Fall League.
The Giants said Wednesday that Bart was injured the previous night, sustaining a non-displaced fracture in the thumb. Bart was examined Wednesday by hand specialist Dr. Donald Sheridan in Arizona, and Giants said Bart will not need surgery
Bart is expected to make a full recovery in four-to-six weeks, according to San Francisco.
He batted .278 with 16 home runs and 14 doubles with 48 RBIs in 79 games at Double-A Richmond and Class A San Jose this season.
The 22-year-old Bart was the second overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft out of Georgia Tech.
Hicks, Sabathia could return for ALCS
Aaron Hicks returned to Phoenix, unable to throw without pain, advised to rest his aching elbow on Sept. 11 by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic specialist in California. The season appeared to be over for the New York Yankees outfielder.
Being told you might have to get Tommy John,” he said, “that’s like the low of the low. That’s like the worst thing to hear.”
Then, a short time later, Hicks was surprised.
Sidelined since Aug. 3 because of a flexor injury near his right elbow, Hicks had someone take a video of him throwing and sent it to Michael Schuk, the Yankees’ assistant athletic trainer. After some questions, Shuck passed it along to Steve Donohue, the Yankees’ head athletic trainer.
“I remember Stevie Donohue calling me and saying, ‘He actually looks pretty good. What do you want to do with this?” general manager Brian Cashman recalled. “I said, well, if he’s up for it, let’s get him back to Tampa and see where it takes us.”
Hicks returned to the Yankees’ minor league complex in late September and now he may be restored to the active roster for the AL Championship Series, which starts Saturday.
New York also must decide whether to activate 39-year-old left-hander CC Sabathia, who missed the Division Series sweep of Minnesota because of a sore pitching shoulder.
“We’ll have some tough decisions here over the next 24 hours as we work this out, what kind of makes the most sense,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.
